QEP Resources: Major Red Flags

Do not invest in QEP Resources (QEP). The company has a worrying operational performance. Also, the company is struggling to pay its creditors. Moreover, there are substantial principal repayments on debt in the next four years that, I believe, the company cannot cover.

QEP Resources is an independent crude oil and natural gas explorer and producer operating in Texas and North Dakota. Over the last 52 weeks, the stock has lost 50% of its value. Meanwhile, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLE) has lost only 18%. On a YTD basis, QEP is down 10%, compared to an increase of 10% by the ETF.

The macro picture looks appealing

The demand for crude oil and natural gas is strong, and I expect it to continue in the coming years. Although the global economy is slowing down, the global economy is still growing, and slow growth is better than no growth. Moreover, the EIA believes that the world liquid fuels consumption will increase by an average 1.1 of million barrels per day in 2019. In the next year, the EIA forecasts that the consumption will increase by an average of 1.4 million barrels per day.

The demand for natural gas also seems strong. In 2018, the U.S. consumed about 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas according to the EIA. The trend has been on the rise since the 1950s, and I predict that it will continue in the same direction. One of the key drivers will be the increasing use of natural gas for electricity production, which is the most important use of natural gas (35%) followed by industrial (34%), and residential (17%).

The operational performance

Although the macro outlook looks favorable, QEP is in a troublesome situation regarding its operational performance as illustrated by the DuPont ROE analysis. The DuPont ROE is my go-to metric to determine the operational performance of the company because it provides color on taxes, interest expense, operating income, revenue, assets, and shareholders’ equity.

First, the company has posted significant losses in four out of the last six quarters. Also, the company has an extremely volatile interest burden ratio ranging from -13.54 to 1.43 due to deep losses in derivatives contracts.

Next, the operating income margin is all over the place. Thus, it is hard to make an educated guess about what it will look like in future quarters. The only stable aspects from the DuPont ROE analysis are the asset turnover and the equity multiplier.

As a result, the company has a highly volatile ROE. In four out of the last six quarters, the ROE has been below 0.0%. Therefore, I would not be comfortable having a long position in QEP.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

QEP cannot pay its creditors

I always pay close attention to a company’s debt and its repayment ability. In the case of default, since creditors have a higher priority of claims compared to equity holders. My preferred metrics are the Debt-to-Equity ratio (D/E) and the interest coverage ratio (ICR). The former tells me if the company is overleveraged, and the latter tells me if the company can meet its credit dues each quarter.

First, the company’s financial leverage is acceptable. In general, I start to get worried about overleverage when the D/E ratio is above 3.0. For 1Q 2019, QEP posted a D/E of 0.81. Although it is low, the D/E is trending higher due to declining equity. For me to invest in the company, I need to see QEP post net income at least for two consecutive quarters so that the D/E reverses its current trend.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Although the company is not overleveraged, what is concerning is that QEP covered the interest expense only in one quarter out of the last six. This is a major red flag for creditors and equity holders.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Delving further into QEP’s debt

Another major issue that I have with QEP is that a significant portion of its debt will mature in the next four years. The company will have to retire the senior notes due in 2021 and 2022 with face values of $397.6 and $500 million. Moreover, the company has to retire $650 million in 2023. In other words, QEP has to generate $1.5 billion in free cash flow in the next four years to retire the debt. Since the financial position of the company is weak, I do not see how the company can produce the principal.

One possible solution would be to issue new debt to retire existing debt. However, I expect that the demand for the new debt will be weak, reflecting the financial position of the company.

Source: 1Q 2019 10-Q form.

My two cents

Although the macro picture looks bullish, I think that QEP’s future is blurry. The operational performance is fragile. The company cannot pay its creditors, and there are substantial debt principal repayments that the company has to retire in the next four years. I believe that the company cannot cover these payments, and the potential for default is high. The best course of action is to avoid a long investment in QEP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.