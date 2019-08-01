SandRidge Energy: Low Prices For NGLs And Natural Gas May Raise Its Breakeven Point To High $50s Oil

SandRidge has made good progress in reducing G&A, although it still is expected to be around 12% of revenues.

Liquidity remains substantial, but SandRidge's oil breakeven point may be in the high-$50s now while natural gas and NGL prices are at current levels.

It may now have some cash burn in 2019 though due to weak prices for NGLs and natural gas.

SandRidge Energy (SD) continues to have a pretty cheap valuation, although current commodity market conditions are a bit challenging for it. Most of the company's production comes from the Mississippian Lime, which has a low oil percentage and relatively high operating costs. With weak prices for natural gas and NGLs, the Mississippian Lime margins will be pretty low, resulting in cash burn for SandRidge as it attempts to grow its North Park Basin production. SandRidge still has a low amount of debt and plenty of liquidity, but the weak prices for NGLs and natural gas are complicating its path for growing North Park Basin production substantially.

Updated 2019 Outlook

SandRidge's production has a fairly low oil percentage (approximately 33% oil, 22% NGLs, and 46% natural gas), so it is vulnerable to changes in prices for NGLs and natural gas.

For example, SandRidge's May guidance called for it to realise around 37% of WTI for its NGLs over the whole year. In Q1, it realised around 27% of WTI for its NGLs and overall prices for NGLs have gotten weaker since then. Thus, SandRidge could potentially only realise around 25% of WTI for its NGLs in 2019.

As well, NYMEX natural gas prices have trended lower, which has a more significant impact due to the fairly large negative $1.30 differential that SandRidge expects for its natural gas. A 15% decrease in NYMEX natural gas (from $3.00 to $2.55) would reduce SandRidge's realised price for natural gas by around 26% if the differential was held constant.

At current strip prices, I project that SandRidge would end up with $276 million in oil and gas revenue. SD's Q1 2019 hedges added $5 million in value, and it didn't have any remaining hedges after that (as of May).

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 3,800,000 $52.70 $200 NGLs 2,550,000 $14.00 $36 Natural Gas 32,000,000 $1.25 $40 Hedge Value $5 Total Revenue $281

SandRidge is projected to have $315 million in cash expenditures, meaning that it would have around $34 million in cash burn at current strip prices.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $91 Production Taxes $19 Cash General & Administrative $35 Capital Expenditures $170 Total $315

SandRidge's total average daily production is expected to decline slightly compared to Q4 2018, but its oil production is expected to increase by around 14%, resulting in its value-weighted production increasing by mid single digits.

The decline in prices for NGLs and natural gas probably pushes SandRidge's breakeven point (based on maintaining value-weighted production levels) up to high-$50s WTI oil now. While SandRidge has made progress in reducing its G&A costs (the current run rate is likely less than $35 million per year after its June layoffs), it may need to keep looking for ways to trim G&A while prices for gas and NGLs remain low. SandRidge's adjusted G&A is expected to be around 12% of its 2019 revenues at current strip prices.

Notes On Valuation

SandRidge has a market cap of around $239 million when it trades at $6.76 per share. It may end up with around $98 million in debt at the end of 2019 with its projected cash burn and its working capital deficit from the start of 2019.

It is thus valued at approximately 2.5x projected 2019 EBITDAX at current strip prices. While this is a very low multiple, the currently weak prices for NGLs and natural gas are challenging for SandRidge given that 91% percent of its production (in Q1 2019) came from the Mid-Continent region, where its proved developed reserves are only 15% oil. At current prices, the PV-10 for SandRidge's proved developed reserves in the Mid-Continent region may be less than half what it is when using 2018 SEC prices.

Source: SandRidge Energy

SandRidge's North Park Basin assets are mostly oil (86% based on proved developed reserves), so those assets should perform decently under current market conditions. The company's challenge right now is to figure out how to continue growing its North Park Basin production while its other assets are providing relatively weak margins.

SandRidge did get its credit facility extended until April 2021 with a $300 million borrowing base, so it does have the ability to ride out low prices for natural gas and NGLs for now. The credit facility borrowing base was reduced by $50 million from before, but also requires less collateral now and saw a 1% decrease in the interest rate.

Conclusion

SandRidge Energy still looks fairly cheap as it is valued at only 2.5x EBITDAX. Low natural gas and NGL prices may hamper its ability to grow its North Park Basin production substantially without cash burn though as its Mississippian Lime margins are quite weak under current conditions.

Even with some cash burn, SandRidge should be okay for now as it has plenty of room under its credit facility and its debt should remain well under 1.0x EBITDAX. However, SandRidge's position would be much improved if prices for NGLs and natural gas rebound, as it needs the cash flow from its other assets to fund its North Park Basin development.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.