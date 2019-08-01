Amazon's Recent Declines May Only Be The Start

Amazon's (AMZN) quarterly results revealed just how much the company relies on AWS to deliver the company's earnings. Amazon's story has been transforming from one of revenue growth into earnings growth. However, the latest results reveal that the story may have a big hole in it.

AWS Holes

The one thing that has become apparent since the third quarter of 2018 is that the operating margin for AWS has been contracting. It has dropped to 25.3% in the second quarter from a peak of 31.1%, from a combination of slower growth and higher cost.

During the quarter, AWS revenue growth fell below 40% to 37.3%, its lowest growth rate since the first quarter of 2017.

With AWS revenue growth slowing and margins compressing, it creates a potentially big problem for Amazon's and earnings growth bulls. Amazon has been very reliant on generating its operating income from AWS.

A Big Piece of Amazon Operating Income

In the second quarter, the company reported total operating income of $3.084 billion. AWS reported operating income of $2.121 billion, representing nearly 69% of Amazon total operating income, which was up from 50% in the first quarter. AWS has served more than 50% of Amazon total operating income every quarter since the fourth quarter of 2017

It leaves one to wonder what business unit is going to be the one that drives operating margins for Amazon higher? Operating margins for the company in the second quarter plunged to below 5% in this quarter from 7.4% in the first quarter and reversed what had been a rising trending.

Estimates Slashed

Since the company reported second-quarter results, future earnings consensus estimates have been slashed. Estimates for 2019 have dropped by over 11%. Meanwhile, 2020 earnings estimates have fallen by 10.5%, and 2020 views have decreased by 9.25%.

Data by YCharts

Even with estimates dropping, it seems possible that current estimates may even be too high. If the current trends in operating income continue from AWS, operating income for the entire company will continue to decline as well. The chart below shows that Amazon's operating income minus AWS operating income runs much weaker, and took a significant dive in the second quarter, to less than $1 billion.

Technical Weakness

The last time I wrote on Amazon for the free website was on July 18. At the time, I noted the stock was likely to fall to around $1,825 following results from its then price of $1,956. The stock fell to a low of about $1,850 on July 31, putting the stock about 1.3% from my target. You can now track all of Amazon story and Seeking Alpha Story on this Google Spreadsheet. In a premium article on July 26, I noted why I thought Microsoft was a better play than Amazon at this point.

The technical chart suggests that stock's decline may only be starting. The stock fell below a significant level of support at $1,890. That sets up a further decline in the stock to around $1,800. The relative strength index is now trending lower, which would indicate that the bullish momentum is now leaving the stock.

However, should the stock manage to hold technical support at $1,890, it could result in the stock rising to around $1,970.

The second-quarter results may have derailed much of the narrative of Amazon transforming into an earnings growth story. Should AWS continue to sew weaker operating margin and operating income, it is likely to result in Amazon earnings suffering, killing off the bullish narrative. That means the stock's recent declines may only be the start.

