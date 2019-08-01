Summary

TSCO has rebounded nicely after a weak 2016 performance raised longer-term concerns.

The model seems close to bulletproof, and the company still sees room for a ~40% increase in its store count.

But valuation incorporates much of the existing business, leaving upside to come from operating margins and the growth of the PetSense concept.

I'm not terribly bullish on either front, particularly at $109. Other investors might disagree.