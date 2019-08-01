Qiwi Is Overvalued And Risky

Qiwi is trying to enter the consumer lending market, but they are too late. The market is overheated and consolidated, with top four players controlling 75% of the credit card market.

25% of Qiwi revenue comes from the money remittances segment. This segment has limited growth potential and fierce competition.

50% of Qiwi revenue comes from only one customer in the sports betting segment. Net revenue yield from this segment has been falling four quarters in a row.

Some investors consider Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to be a Bitcoin proxy stock or a Russian Fintech Champion. However, this point of view is misleading.

Qiwi is not a blockchain company or a Fintech champion.

Russian citizens simply do not need Qiwi terminals or wallets in everyday life. We have Internet banks, banking apps, and plastic cards. For Russia, Qiwi is one of many players and not the most popular and not the most innovative.

Qiwi is just a payment system operating in spheres where payers prefer cash and anonymity, and which wants to enter the market of banking services (mostly, consumer lending services).

The payment services segment is the only profitable one for Qiwi. Payment services finance all other Qiwi business lines, which are negative.

Niche segments of the payments market comprise more than 80% of the payment services’ net revenue:

Half of the payment services business comes from sports betting acquiring and sports betting payout processing and from a single client - “Association of Bookmakers.”

Business payments for self-employed entrepreneurs - Qiwi takes a regulatory risk since it helps them evading taxes.

Money remittances - it's a highly competitive segment and commissions in Russia are ones of the lowest in the world.

Qiwi bets on the developing of the banking business, which is highly competitive, and the consumer-lending market seems to be overheated in Russia. Russian banks are valued at 6.5 times their profits in 2019. If Qiwi is valued like a Russian bank, it would have worth half (about $ 10 per share).

Qiwi is not an innovative blockchain company

Qiwi is not working on the development of CryptoRuble.

Qiwi is not participating in Telegram Open Network (a Telegram crypto project).

Qiwi is participating in an unpromising blockchain project.(Masterchain) Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), the largest bank in Russia, has recently left it.

What is Qiwi? Qiwi is a niche payment system wanting to enter the market of banking services

Qiwi is not a widely used payment system in everyday life. In fact, it focuses on niche groups of clients:

Qiwi is used by sports betters. Sport betting payments contribution to payments revenue is ~40-50%. Qiwi also is used by labor migrants for money remittances which gives Qiwi ~25-30% of revenues (in Russia money remittances are a very competitive business, the typical fee is around 1-1.5%, much lower than in other countries). Qiwi also is popular among self-employed (receiving revenue through Qiwi enables them to avoid business taxes) and drug dealers (there's a popular song in Russia about using Qiwi wallet as a payment method to buy drugs).

I'm not sure that these groups of clients have any synergies between them

Looking at the Payment services segment, only two business lines (E-commerce and Money remittances) are responsible for the critical amount of payment volume (~60%) and the revenue (~85%).

Source: Qiwi. *Other – includes all other merchants to which we offer our payment processing services. These include a broad range of merchants in utilities and other government payments as well as charity organizations.

Qiwi is losing business in traditional spheres (credit, mobile communication, utilities, fees and taxes payments) because it's uncompetitive with instant payments services and with debit/credit cards. The main users of Qiwi in these segments are unbanked, primarily immigrant laborers.

The plastic card penetration rate in Russia has reached 1.5 cards per person.

Source: the Central Bank of Russia

What is the e-commerce vertical? You may think that it's a payment processing in the growing e-commerce industry. You are wrong. The e-commerce segment is mainly processing betting payments.

Qiwi is an acquirer for approximately 1/3-1/2 of the Russian bookmaker industry. Currently, payment processing for bookmakers is Qiwi's main business in payments, it accounts for 15.5% of transaction volume and for 50% of Qiwi's revenue in the payment services segment. Since the share of e-commerce vertical in the volume of payments is 23%, 57% in payments revenue, we can conclude that almost the entire e-commerce segment is sports betting acquiring.

We provide payment processing services to a number of merchants in the betting industry. Processing payments to such merchants constituted approximately 6.9%, 9.5% and 15.5% of our payment services segment payment volume for the years ended December 31, 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively. These volumes are included in our E-commerce market vertical. Processing payments for this category of merchants generally carries higher margins then processing payments to merchants in most other market verticals that we serve and corresponds to a significant part of our revenues.

Source: page 15 of the Form 20-F 2018

Svetlana Sukhanova (analyst): And can you help us betting services, how much was it either of total payments of payment services or can you give us approximately the size, the significant part of the payment business as of now? Betting business, I mean, betting business? Alexander Karavaev (ex-CFO): It’s a substantial part. It’s, I mean, it’s involved the payment gateways, it’s just around half of our business.

Source: Qiwi earnings call transcript

Why is this segment bad for Qiwi?

In this segment, Qiwi serves only a single client - “Association of Bookmakers” which unites bookmakers that are controlling from one third to one half of the sports betting market in Russia. Qiwi became an acquirer for the association in 2016 (similarly, the vigorous growth in e-commerce starts from this moment).

Thus, 50% of the total Qiwi revenue depends on a single client.

Qiwi’s bargaining position in this business is too weak because:

Qiwi does not attract any bettors.

Bettors are interested in the bookmaker’s product, not in Qiwi’s services.

Apparently, bookmakers understand that they are key clients for Qiwi and have an influence on the commission’s rate to the downside: Net revenue yield in e-commerce is declining for almost four quarters straight (from 3.5% to 2.7%):

Source: Qiwi

What is money remittances? You may think that it's money transferring abroad by migrant workers.

In some measure, it is. However, payouts for sports gambling and P2P remittances between entrepreneurs and self employed that want to avoid taxes also are included in this segment. Pure money remittances business operates at a highly competitive segment and commissions in Russia for remittances are the lowest in the world.

We also provide winning repayment services to such merchants including the processing of winnings to banking cards that are included in our Money Remittances market vertical and repayment of winnings to Qiwi Wallets that are not included in our payment volume.

Source: page 15 of the form 20-F 2018

It's worth mentioning that money remittances started to rise faster in 2016 when Qiwi became an acquirer for the betting industry.

Money remittances also include P2P transactions between users in Russia.

Source: Qiwi presentation

In terms of P2P transactions, Qiwi’s competitors in this segment are credit and debit cards, the volumes of P2P transfers for which are booming.

However, most banks are blocking cards that have activity similar to entrepreneurial activity. Qiwi does not do this and earns income at the cost of regulatory consequences. Within a few months, anonymous money transfers will be banned in Russia.

Real money remittances is a slowly growing and extremely competitive segment in Russia

This segment is smaller than Qiwi shows in its reports. Since part of the segment are P2P transfers (gray business) and payout to gamblers. The potential growth of the international money transfer market is limited by demographics. The migrant pool is not growing.

The remittances market has recovered after the 2014–2016 crisis, but further growth is limited.

At the same time, competition in the money remittances market is rising:

Besides Qiwi, there are many other players at the market: “Zolotaya Korona,” Unistream, Western Union (NYSE:WU), “Pochta Rossii” and others

Visa (NYSE:V) together with Russian banks is launching an international card-to-card transfer project.

Western Union together with Sberbank launched an instant money transfer service from the card using the phone number and the receiver's name (the launch took place in April 2019).

Due to the high competition, the transfer fee from Russia is 1%-2%, significantly lower than in other G-20 countries.

Source: the Central Bank of Russia

Net revenue yield in this business is 1% for Qiwi. How can you earn a 1% profit on what the consumer pays 1%-2%? Apparently, the payment of winnings on sports betting and P2P remittances of entrepreneurs pull this segment into a plus.

In addition, the money remittances business in Russia is often involved in the gray business of withdrawing capital from Russia. Therefore, recently, the Bank of Russia actively limits the withdrawal of capital under the guise of remittances.

Russian Central Bank has imposed limits on the maximum amount of remittances from Russia to Vietnam, China, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in the fight against side business transactions.

Qiwi is trying to become a Russian bank, competing with leading Russian banks, such as Sberbank or TCS

If earlier we had the task of maximum integration with Western partners, now there is a greater focus on Russia. Moreover, we are becoming more like a bank - “Tochka”, “Sovest”, “Roketbank”, we need bank specialists, competence in this area.

Source: Interview with Qiwi CEO Sergei Solonin, Interfax

The payment business is becoming riskier and niche, so Qiwi is trying to turn into the banking business with three products: Sovest, Tochka, and Rocketbank.

However, this is not the right time to take such steps because:

The market is overheated

Over the six months from, October 2018 to April 1, 2019, the growth of Russian debt on unsecured loans rose by 3.7 percentage points to 24.3%. Despite it slowed down a little in the first quarter - to 22.1%, it's still significantly higher than the growth of nominal incomes of Russians, the Central Bank pointed out (source).

Russian citizens are too leveraged and the consumer lending market in Russia is overheated. Therefore, most advanced banks are switching their business model to generate more commission income rather than interest income.

Sberbank, the largest bank in Russia, does that:

Source: company’s IFRS reports

Tinkoff, the largest branchless bank in the world, does that too:

Source: company’s IFRS reports

The banking market is consolidated by the four largest banks in consumer lending. Sberbank, VTB, Alfa-Bank, and Tinkoff control 75% of the credit card market and almost 60% of the consumer credit market for up to three years.

Source: Tinkoff presentation

To sum up:

More than 50% of revenue in the payment business Qiwi generates from the processing of payments in the sports betting segment. At the same time, in this segment, Qiwi serves only one customer – “the bookmakers association.” Net revenue yield in this segment falls four quarters in a row and, due to the lack of a strong bargaining position, this tendency will continue.

Around 25% of revenue in the payment business Qiwi generates is in the money remittances segment. This segment has limited growth potential in the volume of payments due to the slowing down of the inflow of migrants to Russia, and the net revenue yield in this segment is under the pressure of competition.

Qiwi is trying to enter the consumer lending market. However, this market is overheated - the president of Russia and the Central Bank are talking about a bubble in the consumer lending market. At the same time, the consumer lending market is rapidly consolidating - the top four players already control 75% of the credit card market, and the share of Qiwi does not exceed 0.5%.

Despite these negative trends, Qiwi management expects profit growth accounted for 45% in 2019 and 3.5 times in 2021. According to the management's forecast: Profit growth in the payment business will be 23% this year and 1.5 times by 2021, and Sovest will be a plus for profits in 2020-2021.

Source: Qiwi

I think these forecasts are extremely optimistic. However, even if we rely on the management forecast, the current valuation of Qiwi shares is overestimated.

Qiwi trades at 13x 2019 FY earnings.

To begin with, let's compare Qiwi with Russian banks, which Qiwi itself wants to be like in the future: Sberbank (the largest bank in Russia with a strong focus on FinTech) and TCS (FinTech focused bank) trade at 6x 2019 FY earnings. Qiwi trades at a 6.6% dividend yield for 2019 FY (assuming 85% payout ratio), but Sberbank trades at 8.8% DY 2019. Qiwi trades at 100% premium to Russian banks. If Qiwi traded like Russian banks, it would have cost $ 10 per share.

Comparing Qiwi with global payment systems such as Visa or PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is irrational because they are represented in the widest range of payment verticals and conduct operations around the world, as opposed to Qiwi, which receives 85% of its revenue from payment processing for bookmakers and from money remittances and all this in Russia.

Qiwi can be compared with more niche players, such as:

Western Union and Money Gram (NASDAQ:MGI), trading at 12x profit for 2019 or with the operator of payment kiosks called PayPoint operator, trading at 13.5x of the 2019 profit.

However, the Russian market is traditionally traded at a discount to the market of developed countries. Accordingly, Qiwi should have been at least 25% cheaper than its foreign analogs, that is, about $ 15.

Conclusion

Qiwi focuses on niche groups of clients: Sports bettors, labor migrants and self employed. These groups of clients have no synergies between them. According to the Central Bank of Russia, Russia already is 60% non-cash. It is far more developed in terms of consumer finance than Western Europe. Card-to-card transfers are cheap, instant and very popular. Qiwi is not a payment system that people in Russia use in their everyday life.

Here's Qiwi share price compared to analogs:

I see that Qiwi fair value range is $10-15, which implies 30%-50% downside.

My recommendation is to sell Qiwi.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.