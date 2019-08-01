Q2 Earnings Underscore Under Armour's Growth Problem

Shares of athletic apparel brand Under Armour (UAA) dropped sharply on Tuesday, July 30, after the company reported second quarter numbers which fell short of expectations. Specifically, Under Armour reported disappointing revenue growth in the quarter, and didn't hike the full-year 2019 guide in a way that warranted the stock's near 60% year-to-date rally into the print. Indeed, Under Armour actually cut its North America revenue guide from "flat" in Q1, to "slight decline" in Q2.

UAA stock sank more than 13% in response. This sell-off makes sense, and we further think that this weakness in UAA stock is here to stay. In the big picture, Under Armour has a growth problem. Poor second quarter sales metrics, against the backdrop of really good sales metrics elsewhere in this space in Q2, underscore this growth problem. This growth problem is nothing knew, it's about as bad as ever today, and it projects to continue for the foreseeable future.

So long as this growth problem hangs over UAA stock, the stock will struggle up here in the mid-$20's. These prices are just too rich for a stock with such a big and persistent growth problem.

Data by YCharts

Under Armour reported constant currency revenue growth of just 3% in Q2. On its own, that number isn't good. Next to what other athletic apparel brands reported in Q2, that number is really bad. Nike (NKE) reported 10% constant currency revenue growth in Q2. Lululemon (LULU) reported 22% constant currency revenue growth. Skechers (SKX) said sales rose nearly 14% in constant currency in Q2. Columbia (COLM) reported 11% constant currency sales growth. Puma reported a 15% constant currency gain in sales last quarter.

In other words, the athletic apparel space is hot. Nearly every brand in the athletic apparel space, save Under Armour, reported 10% or greater constant currency revenue growth in Q2. But, Under Armour is not hot. The company reported just 3% constant currency revenue growth in Q2, including a 3% decline in its North America business.

This is nothing new. Under Armour's quarterly constant currency revenue growth rate has averaged just under 4% in 2018/19, and the company hasn't reported a constant currency growth rate of 10% or greater since the fourth quarter of 2016. Indeed, since 2017, Under Armour has consistently been the slowest grower in this space. That's a streak of three years where Under Armour has under-performed on the sales growth front - long enough to say that Under Armour has a persistent growth problem which simply won't go away.

Data by YCharts

What's going on the under hood? Our thesis is that Under Armour missed the boat on the lifestyle pivot. It's no secret that over the past several years, athletic and casual styles have converged to give birth to the athleisure category, which has been the big growth category in the athletic apparel space because it extends the addressable market beyond performance-focused athletes, to include anyone and everyone who wants to look athletic and wear comfortable/stylish clothes. Nike, Adidas, and Lululemon jumped on this trend by pivoting their product portfolio to be lifestyle focused. Now, Nike shoes and Adidas shoes are worn both on and off the court and field in abundance. Indeed, thanks to celebrity partnerships and endorsements, many of these clothing lines have become mainstream fashion trends.

Under Armour completely missed this boat. Not because they weren't aware of it. But, because they chose not to jump on the athleisure trend. Under Armour CEO Kevin Planck has said his company is doubling down on performance, and not pivoting into lifestyle.

The results speak for themselves. According to Piper Jaffray's Taking Stock with Teens Survey, Under Armour has consistently lost popularity among young consumers over the past several years. Losing touch with the young consumer has weighed on the company's growth trajectory, and that's largely why Under Armour has been stuck reporting ~4% constant currency revenue growth quarters throughout 2018/19 while many of its peers have reported 10%-plus growth quarters.

We don't see this trend reversing course anytime soon. Under Armour has cleared inventory levels (down over 20% year-over-year in each of the past two quarters), so the company has the shelf space to launch plenty of new products. But, management's recent comments regarding doubling down on performance and Under Armour's website (which is populated with performance-based products), lead us to believe that Under Armour will not launch the right products over the next few quarters. We believe the company will continue to turn a blind-eye towards the lifestyle trend, and launch a bunch of next-gen performance-based products which will continue to drive ~4% constant currency revenue growth quarters (and recharge growth back to a 10%-plus level).

That's OK. Margins are running higher with great pace from a depressed base at Under Armour, and have plenty of room to keep running higher given peer margins. Thus, low to mid single digit revenue growth on top of big margin expansion will drive robust profit growth over the long run. Indeed, analysts do see Under Armour as the biggest profit grower in this space over the next several years.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

But, that's already priced in. UAA sock trades at 70x forward earnings, versus 40x at LULU, 30x at NKE, and 17x at SKX.

Our argument is that without revenue upside, the current 70x multiple on UAA stock is actually too rich. The math here is simple. We optimistically assume revenues can grow at a ~5% annualized pace over the next several years, above the trailing multi-year growth trend thanks to new performance products driving improved sales trends. We also think that scale will drive operating margins towards the 10%-plus levels which other big athletic apparel brands operate at. Modeling those assumptions out, we think $1.50 in EPS is doable by fiscal 2025, representing an optimistic near 30% compounded annual EPS growth rate over the next seven years.

Based on Nike's five-year-average forward earnings multiple of 25x, that implies a fiscal 2024 price target for UAA stock of $37.50, which if discounted back by 10% per year, equates to a fiscal 2019 price target of about $23.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Overall, we think Under Armour has had, still has, and will continue to have a growth problem thanks to the company's unwillingness to pivot into the lifestyle athletic apparel trend. So long as this remains the case, top-line growth rates will remain depressed, and the stock will struggle in the mid-$20 price range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, LULU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.