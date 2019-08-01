Coca-Cola Company: No Longer Your 'Classic Coke' Value Stock

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) has been something of a turnaround story with current CEO James Quincy successfully revitalizing growth through a lineup of new products following six consecutive years of declining sales. The company now has over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands sold in more than 200 countries. Q2 results just announced showed revenues up 12% y/y, the fastest rate going back to 2011. Shareholder have been rewarded with the stock making a new all-time high and is now up nearly 20% over the past year. The story here is a combination of improved margins driving accelerating earnings. As much as Coca-Cola is a universally admired brand, the stock price here deserves a closer look. We take a more cautious approach on KO given our view of a growing disconnect between the current valuation in what may be an abnormally high growth rate and margin level that the company could find difficult to maintain.

KO stock price chart. source: FinViz.com

Background

The story here is a shift in KO's operating strategy in recent years away from company-owned bottling operations to divesting a large number of these facilities to third parties and simply selling the concentrates or soft-drink syrups. This draws parallels to what McDonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) has done in transitioning away from company owned stores to focus more on a franchise model. In both cases total revenues have declined over the past decade while profitability increases as margins expand with the lower associated costs and expenses. Indeed, KO revenues over the past five years are down 28% although total operating expenses declined by an even greater amount at 44% over the period. More people than ever are drinking Coca-Cola brand beverages, but just that less of those sales are directly attributed to the KO.

Data by YCharts

This interpretation is confirmed via the table below that shows annual revenues declining since 2016 while the operating margin increased from 20.7% in 2016 to 27.3% in 2018 (and 29.9% in Q2 2019). Bottling investments within segment contribution to revenues declined from 46.8% of the company total to just 12.1% in 2018.

KO income statement and segment revenue. source: 2018 10-K

Indeed, bottling investments as a segment have the weakest contribution to operating income with a margin of only 5.9% in the most recent quarter compared to the firm wide 29.9% level. Coca Cola has been wise to go in this direction with the strategy clearly working reflected in its stock price and higher earnings. EPS of $1.64 over the trailing twelve months compared to $0.54 a year ago.

KO segment operating margins. source: Q2 2019 10-Q

On the other hand, the concern here is to question what comes next? If much of the margin expansion and earnings growth story has been driven by the move towards a franchise model, it appears that shift is coming to an end as KO has nearly divested all of its company owned bottling operations. The new model based on partnerships with independent and affiliate bottlers globally is indeed more profitable for KO is now expected to have less upside in margins here. Ideally KO wants to sell more of the concentrates and syrups to partners but faces a delicate balance when attempting to raise prices in terms of how it impacts the bottom line of its partners which must individually deal with unique and local demand trends. The challenge for KO now is to increase its level of growth and profitability beyond the "low hanging fruit" of the operational restructuring.---------------------------

Data by YCharts

Analysis

The dynamics described above are some of the justifications for why KO valuation multiples are at some of the most expensive levels in recent decades. The fact is that Coca-Cola today is very different from what it was even just 5 years ago given its strategy shift. The idea is that exciting bottling operations has turned the company into a more profitable and less volatile investment vehicle, two themes the market tends to appreciate.

On the other hand, we think the company's new profile has actually turned it more "cyclical" and more exposed to economic growth cycles compared to when it historically had more control over international distribution and sales. In this case, during an economic downturn either domestically or abroad, Coca Cola Company will need to contend with deteriorating financial conditions of the independent bottlers which may operate under higher degrees of financial leverage. The "flagship "Coca-Cola" product may be a consumer staple but the same cannot be said about the recent innovative products like vitamin infused waters, juices, and energy drinks for example. There's not enough data to know the elasticity and impact of consumer demand if these "new" products will stand the test potential recession down the line. This results in overall high risk for KO as an investment over time.

The result is effectively a new paradigm of valuation for the stock that now trades at 32x earnings, 6.8x sales and 12x book value. Multiples based on enterprise value are equally at "richly priced" levels well above the 10 and 20 year averages for the company.

KO valuation multiples. source: data by YCharts/table author

Based on consensus estimates, KO is expected to earn $2.108 per share for the current fiscal year which if confirmed would represent an increase of 40% compared to $1.50 of GAAP EPS in 2018. Going forward, the earnings growth is expected to moderate through 2021 with annual EPS growth averaging around 8% for the next two years. Revenue growth for the current year is witnessing an impressive bump of 15% this year although the expectation is that the sales growth rate moderates over the next two years at a lower range around 5% from $36.9bn for the current year to $38.7bn in 2020 and $40.66bn in 2021. Basically, top line and earnings growth is impressive this year but more like "Vanilla Coke" going forward.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Coca Cola stock presents richly priced valuation multiples relative to its historical trading range but some of that growth premium may be justified given its transition away from company owned bottling operations. The concern here is that the driver of improved profitability and expanding margins in recent years has been played-out as Coca Cola has moved away from company owned bottling operations.

The stock today is expensive but at the same time increasing profitability and steadier earnings profile. The financial outlook is stable, yet we take a more cautious approach given the big move in shares higher already this year which likely has already priced in many of these dynamics. KO is no longer a "value" stock at current levels, and the 5% average annual revenue growth expected in the next two years hardly places it into an impressive growth category. There is a possibility here that the company is at or near an abnormally high level of operating margin that will be difficult to sustain. Still, without a clear catalyst for further upside (or downside) we avoid this stock rating KO as a "hold" looking ahead to the next earnings release for clues about organic growth beyond the financial engineering. A material pullback in the stock price may represent a better buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.