StoneCo Is A Solid Choice

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Buttonwood Financial as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Even after its recent ascent, StoneCo (STNE) is still at a reasonable price, given its growth characteristics, as shown below, and can see a further rise in share price.

Back in early April, StoneCo announced a public offering of 19,500,000 of its Class A common shares at a price of $40.50 per share, which raised $789.8 million. The stock took a nose dive from about $40 a share when it was issued to about $25 a share in less than a month. Not too long after this, StoneCo released strong first quarter 2019 financial results and a share repurchase program up to $200 million. Since then, the rest has been history as it rose about 35%, and it sits around $34 at the time of this writing. What is the reason for this rise, and can it continue? First, we will look at the fundamentals of the business to determine if StoneCo is a quality company that can continue growing their business. Second, we will put a valuation on the company based on the expectations set forth in the fundamentals section. Lastly, we will look at any risks that STNE has that will inhibit the intrinsic valuation to actualize.

Fundamentals

One of the most widely accepted methods for analyzing a company that many professional analysts use is peer comparisons. This helps to uncover undervalued stocks relative to its peers in the same industry. How come I chose PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Cielo (CIEL) (OTCPK:CIOXY)? PAGS is also a recent IPO in Brazil that provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and SMBs in Brazil and internationally. PAGS is also around a similar size to STNE. PAGS's market cap in US dollars is about $15.5 billion, and STNE is about $9.5 billion. CIEL provides payment services in Brazil and is the largest card processor in Brazil.

Source: Buttonwood Financial - Data Capital IQ

Although STNE's P/E is high relative to the others, when compared with growth, it looks like the most attractive one, with forward and trailing PEG of 1.39 and 0.163, respectively. StoneCo looks like the best choice while PagSeguro Digital is second. STNE is eating up market share in the payments industry in Brazil, according to Thiago Piau, StoneCo's CEO.

In the first quarter of 2019, we estimate to have gained approximately 0.5% market share compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. ~ Thiago Piau, CEO 1Q19 Conference Call

By looking at the net income margin, we can see who is the most capable of playing in a competitive environment. For the LTM, Net Income Margin % for STNE, PAGS, and CIEL were 54%, 37%, and 14%, respectively, while for the latest quarter, the Net Income Margin % for STNE, PAGS, and CIEL were about 74%, 40%, and 2%, respectively. StoneCo outshines its competitors with its business model and suite of solutions that compromise of Payments, Software, Banking and Credit. It is the only player in the SMB to offer all four in an integrated way. Management stated that when StoneCo entered the industry, the company differentiated itself, not on price, but by offering superior customer service. While many businesses strive to outpace their competition on product development or differentiate themselves in pricing (as we see here in the payments industry in Brazil). The successful companies are the ones that focus on customer satisfaction. STNE's stable take-rate over the last several quarters, while the industry was solely, and still is, focused on pricing competition, shows that the value proposition to the clients of STNE is seen as superior, even though StoneCo does not have as aggressive pricing as its competitors. Source: 1Q19 Earnings Presentation

With the new investments in Collact, VHSYS, and Tablet Cloud, we should see further increase to users as they continue its ramp-up. Last quarter, STNE added 18,000 clients to VHSYS and Tablet Cloud alone. The below picture describes each software and shows the breadth of solutions that StoneCo can offer to its clients.

Source: 1Q19 Earnings Presentation

According to the last quarterly report, there are about 32,000 clients that use at least one of their softwares. This number includes 18,000 clients from VHSYS and Tablet Cloud. The other 14,000 come from either Equals Raio-X, Collact, Linked Gourmet or their online and offline gateway software. The majority of those 32,000 clients are excluded from 310,000 active clients, which refer to clients that are processing payments with StoneCo. As a measure, there are about 8.8 million SMBs.

Is StoneCo's growth sustainable? Active client base increased by +93% y/y, and total revenue and income growth was 86% y/y for the last quarter. No company can sustain almost triple-digit growth rates in the long run. Typically, growth companies have large growth rates for a few years, then gradually levels out to a long-term growth rate. StoneCo is not only eating up market share from its competitors but also the total market for digital payments in Brazil is increasing. In 2016, the card penetration was 28% and, by 2018, it rose to 34%. Brazil has a population of about 210 million people being ranked 5th in the world by population, yet it is well below the card penetration in developed countries that generally have over +60% in card penetration.

According to World Payment Report 2018:

Our estimates suggest that during the five-year period between 2016 and 2021, the CAGR of worldwide non-cash transactions will be 12.7%, with growth in the more immediate future of 11.0% during 2016- 2017. The highest growth rate, of 21.6% over the five-year period, is expected to be in the developing regions of Latin America, CEMEA, and Emerging Asia.

As SMBs go online and more consumers in Brazil ditch cash for cards, StoneCo is scaling up their business. From the graphs below, we can see that active clients have increased quarter over quarter from 268,000 to 310,000. TPV and Total Revenue and Income stagnated last quarter from the previous quarter from 26.6b Real to 26.5b Real and 529m Real to 536m Real, respectively.

Source: 1Q19 Earnings Presentation

I do not believe that this stagnation from the recent quarter will continue, but actually, it will accelerate higher in TPV and Total Revenue. In the last conference call, management mentioned that StoneCo will be accelerating the speed at which it is growing its Hubs. This provides StoneCo the ability to cover more cities in Brazil. Having their "Stone Hubs" near customers will help provide excellent customer service and a point of sales for their software strategy. What are Hubs? Hyper-local sales and services. STNE is growing its hubs to 2 new hubs per week, and management expects this number to accelerate. Management says that this will lower the margins in the second quarter due to upfront SG&A costs but that revenues will go up over time. This initiative will help StoneCo to sustain its growth in TPV and Revenue and to further gain market share from its competitors. I see a multi-year period of strong EPS growth that is mainly driven by the increasing penetration of card-based payments in Brazil as SMBs go online.

What Others Think

There are 6 Analyst ratings: Morgan Stanley at $47, BofA Merrill Lynch at $42, Goldman Sachs at $42, Itau BBA at $38.80, BTG Pactual at $35, and Credit Suisse at $36. The average price target is approximately $40. There are many people that rely heavily on these price targets from sell side analysts. I am not one of them. However, I like to compare my results to the analysts and see if there is a big difference in proposed value.

Seeing that Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) have a position in the StoneCo provides some confidence that there is value. Although this is not some widely accepted method of valuation, I had placed this under the valuation section because Warren Buffett is the king of value investing, and it seems more than reasonable to place this here. Warren Buffett Takes 11% Stake in StoneCo - he purchased 14,166,748 shares or 11.3% of StoneCo at its IPO price. Since then, he has not bought or sold any shares. Here are the top 5 holders of STNE: Data: Capital IQ

Berkshire is still sitting on 14,166,748 shares, but now, it is only worth 5.11% of STNE.

My Valuation

So, what do I rely on for valuing a company? When valuing a company, I rely heavily on Discounted Cash Flow (DCF). However, StoneCo is difficult to value using DCF because it is a recent IPO with limited financial history, and using a generally accepted Free Cash Flow model was not adequate. I will have to use an adjusted free cash flow model that I go through later. StoneCo is a middleman between consumers (card users) and merchants (SMBs). Thus, Accounts Receivables balance changes daily and what we see on the balance sheet is a snapshot on the cutoff date for each quarter. Since their Accounts Receivables are from card companies, STNE should have no problem collecting, and it is very unlikely they will have much, if any, bad debts. So, with this, it makes sense to add back accounts receivables to FCF as it paints a better picture of StoneCo's financial health. When the card companies start to pay STNE, the company will be flushed with cash. A natural consequence of TPV growth is the corresponding increase in both Accounts Receivable from card issuers and Accounts Payable to clients. STNE is responsible to pay their clients as well, so subtracting Accounts Payables from the FCF will provide a more accurate number.

The adjusted free cash flow was calculated FCF = CFO + ΔA/R - ΔA/P - CAPEX. As follows, for 2018, the FCF = -2,415.6 (CFO) + 4,027.3 (ΔA/R) - 570.13 (ΔA/P) + (-140.9-44.8) (CAPEX). The g = RR*ROE for the Last Twelve Months (LTM) was about 15%. I tried to stay conservative, so I estimated that the growth rate will increase to 30% by 2020, then gradually decline to 5% by 2028. In addition, a 9% discount rate was used to obtain the present value. From this DCF model, the estimated intrinsic value is about $44.

Risks

There are two risk factors to pay attention to. The first is currency translation. As we all know, STNE operates in the Brazilian Real, while the stock is in the US NASDAQ. Many analysts say not to focus on macro-level. However, my thoughts as an analyst are different. For me, it is important to know what my US dollar is investing in. Yes, I am buying a share of StoneCo in the US Market with US dollars, but StoneCo is solely operating in Brazil with Brazilian Real. So, paying attention to how the Brazilian Real will fare to the USD is pretty important and can be seen as company-specific. To learn more about this risk, check this out - Foreign Exchange Risk. What am I looking for? It is pretty simple. I am looking for the BRL to either appreciate or stay stable against the USD. The most important thing is that the BRL does not depreciate against the USD because, if I invested my dollars in StoneCo, it is like investing in the Brazilian Real as well. If StoneCo operated in the US, then this wouldn't even be a concern of mine. So, what is going on in Brazil? We can actually see there has been positive progress in Brazil after several years of corruption. Brazil just recently passed a pension plan which has been seen as one of the most important topics in Brazil at the moment. This bodes well for the Brazil economy, the Real, and thus StoneCo. I could write another article on this alone, so instead, here are two articles that will give you better insight into Brazil.

One of the Best Forecasters for Brazil's Real Is Bullish as Ever

Why the Future of Brazil's Economy Rides on Pensions

The other risk is the fierce competitive pricing in the payment industry in Brazil. In this recent article, it shows that Cielo is cutting costs because it is facing fierce competition from STNE and PAGS. Will StoneCo be able to maintain and grow market share in such a competitive environment? CEO Thiago Piau and StoneCo think so.

We have seen many so-called zero rate and aggressive pricing campaigns in the payments industry in Brazil since we started our operation. Aggressive initiatives to recover lost share from the largest providers is nothing new. Despite these efforts in the past, we have seen limited impact to our business, which has continued to produce growth, market share gains and improvement in margins.

Past is not predictive of future performance, and competitors may get smarter in attracting clients. StoneCo business model is solid with some of the best margins and growth rates in the industry as shown earlier. Due to this fact, STNE has the ability to fight off the competition and sustain its market penetration if it chooses to be more aggressive in its pricing.

What It All Means

The next quarter or two will be very critical for StoneCo's success in the payment industry. The results from STNE, PAGS, CIEL, and others will show who might come out as the leader/s and really have a foothold in the industry that is ramping up. While finding a valuation for such a new IPO is difficult and can produce a lot of errors, STNE's rock-solid fundamentals and strong growth can lead the stock price into the $40s and beyond. Depending on how well StoneCo is able to execute in the next couple quarters, we can see a stock rise that is reminiscent of SQ after its IPO.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.