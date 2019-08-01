Market Volatility Bulletin: Stingy Fed Chair Jostles Markets

After a rough post-Fed conference yesterday, stocks are working a recovery even as the 10YR dips below 2%.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:20PM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) suffered a scare yesterday after the Fed press conference, but are working a recovery in the Thursday trading session.

Spot volatility is down sharply today after a breakout above the 15 handle into Wednesday's close.

Thoughts on Volatility

SA

Equities are not the only market to shift following the "alarming" Fed meeting yesterday. The US 10YR dipped below 2%, a level touched on earlier this summer before bouncing back.

Here we see an example of how the Fed influences rates, but doesn't "set" rates all the way up the curve. Why would rates fall if the Chair Powell chose not to commit to further rate cuts? If rate cuts stimulate economic growth and foster inflation, then it makes sense for 10YR yields to fall in response to the possibility that yesterday's quarter-point cut was a one-and-done.

This post came out pre-meeting, but Mr. Lee brings up a good point: it's been a long time since anyone's seen a cut to the target Fed funds rate. Chair Bernanke dropped the metric to 0-25bp in the midst of the Financial Crisis.

It's natural for markets to feel their way in the dark right now. Volatility may pop up here for a time, without signaling recession or some doomsday scenario, and not only because Wednesday's rate cut wasn't the first of many.

For those who have begun trading in the last couple years, it may be especially valuable to remember that this is a potentially important change and to simply keep in mind that the market landscape may decide to take its time making heads or tails of the situation.

I for one applaud the Fed and Mr. Powell for refusing to buckle out the gate with rate cuts.

The zero lower bound is always a tricky place for the monetary bodies to operate. Something like $13T of global sovereign debt currently trades at a negative yield. That means for an investor who buys these instruments at issue and holds to maturity, there is a guaranteed nominal pre-tax loss in store.

Maybe ultra-low rates create their own weather system, and can be very difficult to escape from. Cutting rates once, and then insisting on keeping options open, was a wise move by the Fed yesterday, despite the unpopularity of the pronouncement.

Term Structure

...And to be sure, the decision to keep flexible - data dependent - was not a message that investors cared to hear yesterday. Spot VIX climbed during Powell's press conference, finally managing to get above the 16 handle.

Stocks have recovered quite nicely as we approach Thursday afternoon trade. As such, spot VIX has sunk down near the 14 line. A baseline premise here is that if the S&P can manage to hang near the 3000 level for the next few days, then spot vol will suffer for it.

At least periodically, we got to see the Spot-F1 roll yield collapse at a rapid pace (see green line above).

The roll yield had become increasingly perilous for vol longs (VXX, UVXY) going back to early May, when a weekend trade-related message from President Trump sent markets reeling.

My belief is that if the jobs report impresses tomorrow, and financial assets can digest yesterday's surprise without much event, then there is room for both spot VIX and the front couple months to head substantively lower.

In such a case, the spot-F1 would widen from the level shown in the graphic above, but would probably not get quite so wide as what we saw a week or so ago.

In the meantime, long vol positioning tends to be more like "lighting money on fire", as one reader put it in a comment a couple days back. UVXY took a strong boost in the latter part of yesterday's session, but is giving a good chunk of that back today.

With spot VIX down so much today, it looks as though there's more pain in store for UVXY if and as VX futures put in a more gradually bleed-off of today's action. UVXY is 1.5x daily leveraged long a combination of the M1 and M2 VX contracts.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Padoga responded to my comment about comparisons between Chair Powell and the former Fed Chair Burns, a monetary leader who many believe was overly influenced by political pressures.

As it turns out, Chair Powell seems to have thumbed his nose both at the Administration as well as at financial markets... so that's pretty admirable in terms of improving the notion of Fed independence.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.