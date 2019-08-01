Dividend Champions For August 2019

93 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 8.23% over their previous payouts.

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

Summer Surprises

93 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 8.23% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions list is available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

The Dividend Champions universe has increased to 887 companies. The average dividend streak remains steady at 14.2 years. The average yield has barely budged to 2.90% from 2.89% the previous month.

Additions to Challengers: Value Line Inc. (VALU), Western Union Company (WU)

Promotions:

Hershey Company (HSY) and Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) have been promoted to Contender.

Deletions:

Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies (LLL) have merged to form L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX). LHX will inherit the dividend streak and data of HRS.

Other:

V.F. Corp. (VFC) has spun-off Kontoor Brands (KTB) and reduced its dividend. It remains on the list, as the combined, share-adjusted dividend of the two companies is the same as prior to the spinoff.

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividend: FedEx Corp. (FDX), HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), Philip Morris International (PM), Packaging Corp of America (PKG), Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. (OTCPK:SOMC), B&G Foods Inc. (BGS).

Chart of the Month

This graph is a courtesy of Chuck Carnevale and FAST Graphs. As always, it is not intended as a recommendation, but is just one I found interesting. Do your own due diligence.

Maybe, possibly, just a little bit overvalued?

