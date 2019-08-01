BlackBerry Might Need Another Name Change

Cylance now has the financial resources to take on CrowdStrike - it should invest heavily in R&D and price their service extremely competitively.

Note: BlackBerry is a Canadian domiciled company with its primary listing on the TSE. However, the numbers quoted in this article are in USD.

It's interesting how erratic the market often is, yet some companies remain seemingly frozen in time. Between university and working near full time, I haven't found time to publish an article on BlackBerry (BB) (or anything else) for over a year. However, I never stopped holding or following BlackBerry, and although in some ways, the story (or the share-price) haven't changed much. BlackBerry's added another wise tuck-in acquisition, the company beats earnings, and the stock does nothing. The company remains stubbornly undervalued relative to its peers, while it has competitive businesses in red hot business segments. Something isn't being properly sold to the market when ~$1 bn of cash on the balance sheet, a top UEM provider, CrowdStrike's (CRWD) direct competitor, a legacy IP portfolio that's being monetized and a dominant player in-car infotainment OS (which is dabbing its toe into autonomous driving) is being given a lowly $4 bn market cap by Mr. Market.

Source: My exceptional Photoshop skills | CrowdStrike's performance should be infuriating while also intriguing for BlackBerry longs

Cylance hasn't been the same unicorn CrowdStrike is

There has been much excitement around BlackBerry's acquisition of Cylance, which substantively cleared out their formerly impressive cash balance (cash and equivalents now site at ~$935 mm as of Q1 results). Not only should this guarantee substantial organic annual revenue growth, but Cylance should also provide BlackBerry a competitive edge and synergies in UEM and QNX divisions.

Cylance is one of the leaders in AI security, a rapidly developing and growing field. In (very) lay terms, think of how Netflix (NFLX) tailors recommendations to users. Computers can very efficiently process massive amounts of data from millions of sources and find similarities and commonalities in a way that would be cost-prohibitive and prone to error for a human to process. Cylance applies this AI to security services.

2019 has provided us much more clarity into the growth trajectory of these companies. The two leaders in this field (by revenue growth), CrowdStrike and Cylance, were both private companies until this year, so the visibility of their financial statements was limited. CrowdStrike has since IPO'd and BlackBerry breaks out Cylance's top-line performance within their MD&A. There are old-world companies entering the field such as Symantec (SYMC), however, their platform is under-developed and seems to garner much less industry attention, they don't break-out their AI security revenues in financial statements, and in fact, faces YOY revenue declines. Cylance, CrowdStrike, and, to a lesser extent, SentinelOne, who remains private, are the unicorns of the sector right now.

Data by YCharts

Note: CrowdStrike completed their official public offering at $34 a share on June 11, 2019. As of the end of July, the stock has nearly tripled, showing a clear interest in the AI security sector from investors.

This begs a few different questions. Why was BlackBerry able to acquire Cylance for $1.4 bn, while CrowdStrike now trades with an EV over $20 bn? Did BlackBerry hitch themselves to a losing horse or did they get a bargain? Or, equally possibly, is CrowdStrike's share performance getting a little 'Beyond' reality.

Without being a computer scientist, we're stuck looking at customer sentiment, product positioning, and financial performance (predominantly customer and revenue growth).

Annual recurring revenues (the sticky often enterprise customers that Cylance and CrowdStrike battle for) grew to $172 mm as of Q1 results (30% YOY growth), compared to CrowdStrike's $364 mm (114% YOY growth). Revenues for Cylance and CrowdStrike are seasonal, though Cylance's quarterly revenues (non-GAAP) came in at $51 mm (25% YOY growth) compared to $96.1 mm at CrowdStrike (103% YOY growth)...

In defense of Cylance, BlackBerry's reporting period ends Mar. 31 compared to CrowdStrike's ending April. 30 (which can make a difference in terms of the seasonality of sales and CrowdStrike gaining an extra month to book sales and revenues). However, Cylance is about half the size of CrowdStrike in terms of revenues and bookings and is growing about a quarter as fast...

In fact, this disparity in growth between Cylance and CrowdStrike sent BlackBerry's stock ~15% down on an otherwise solid quarterly result. Cylance's revenues grew 90% in 2018, to CrowdStrike's 109% (a much smaller gap).

I've spent an obsessive amount of time reading BlackBerry's MD&A and AGM transcript as well as watching every post-earnings John Chen interview rounds, and there was no real explanation to Cylance's slowing growth profile. BlackBerry has guided towards growth deceleration throughout 2019.

John Chen alluded to Cylance's target customers being small and medium businesses compared to CrowdStrike targeting large enterprises. This, frankly, seems like a dodge from answering the question. Cylance did have a similar growth profile to CrowdStrike until this year... what innately makes targeting SMB slower growth? How can Cylance kick its growth back up to being competitive with CrowdStrike?

Fellow contributor Steve Auger wrote a fantastic article on CrowdStrike and its competitive position against BlackBerry Cylance. He made an interesting point about BlackBerry's position within the article.

The dollar-based gross retention rate is a phenomenal 98% and dollar-based net retention is 147% due to a large number of apps in the suite. Cylance is CrowdStrike's biggest threat, but it is unlikely to undertake a "win-at-all-costs" strategy that SaaS companies generally employ to gain market share. Such a capital-intense strategy would be difficult for BlackBerry's management at this point in time. Given BlackBerry's history, the company's management is under intense pressure to start showing profitability in the near future. - Steve Auger

I respectfully disagree with the idea that BlackBerry won't consider a "win-at-all-costs" strategy for Cylance's fight with CrowdStrike. BlackBerry has been promising revenue growth, and bought Cylance at a steep multiple, instead of buying a cash cow legacy business (for $1.4 bn one could buy a business generating hundreds of millions in EBITDA and slingshot BlackBerry into profitability).

In fact, BlackBerry has significantly more resources to fight this fight than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is sitting on ~$162 mm of cash and marketable securities post-IPO with >$200 mm expected cash-burn in FY 2019. BlackBerry essentially operates at break-even (small profit expected in 2019), with almost $1 bn remaining in the bank. Keep in mind, CrowdStrike just IPO'd shares from treasury... assuming BlackBerry were to IPO a part of Cylance (we'll get to this below), this could be well over $2 bn. BlackBerry is already eating significant R&D growth with the acquisition of Cylance, and management has alluded to ramping Cylance R&D to chase revenue growth over profitability. BlackBerry's R&D spend in Q1 was $76mm compared to $26mm at CrowdStrike. Sure not all of BlackBerry's R&D spend is at Cylance, but BlackBerry continues to operate at break-even while sitting on ~5x the cash and spending 3x CrowdStrike's R&D spend. There's nothing stopping BlackBerry from stealing top talent away from worse capitalized competition.

The market has shown BlackBerry they see Cylance as the future. BlackBerry's overall beat with a weak Cylance performance sent the stock way down. Hopefully, management takes note and devotes resources accordingly. Cylance had a significant market share lead over CrowdStrike as recently as late 2017 and trades blows with user reviews. I encourage readers to do a quick Google search and look for themselves, there are many amalgamations of user reviews.

Cylance's fit within BlackBerry

Cylance does, however, solve a number of problems for BlackBerry. BlackBerry has been battling quarterly revenue declines for the past half-decade, with their head barely above water in 2018. Cylance has certainly solved this problem and put BlackBerry in a growth position.

Source: Pg.20, BlackBerry Q1 2020 financial statements. GAAP numbers (revenues quoted above were non-GAAP).

"Other" within BlackBerry financial statements is essentially SAF (service access fees) from ancient BlackBerry OS cellphones. This is a sad business to see, as it's a total cash cow business. SAF is a terminally declining segment which has made total revenues negative for years. SAF is now essentially gone at the same time BlackBerry has added a business growing mid-double digits. The gauge of success over the past few years has been finding growth, and Cylance's growth combined without the drag of SAF declines should impress the market in coming quarters.

Cylance also integrates nicely with existing business segments at BlackBerry. BlackBerry UEM (Unified Endpoint Management), another tuck-in acquisition by John Chen (formerly known as Good Technology). UEM in simple terms is software used to manage organizational data from a central point. There's plenty of minutia beyond that, securing data, removing errors, amalgamating identical pieces of information, etc.

Simply put, Good Technology was good (no pun intended) but Good is a tiny insect in a field competing with the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and IBM (IBM)... being a part of BlackBerry still makes them a small player in the space. This is a space that's expected by Gartner to grow from $2.6 bn in 2019 to $6.8 bn in 2026.

BlackBerry consistently ranks well in (pay-walled) comparisons of UEM providers, they're generally considered to be top 5 along with the likes of Citrix (CTXS) and IBM. Having Cylance and Good Technologies under the same tent gives BlackBerry a differentiator and a competitive advantage against the Goliaths of Microsoft and IBM. BlackBerry management has been somewhat short on specifics, though have noted multiple times that Cylance was acquired for UEM (and QNX) integration.

Merging a cutting-edge AI-based security provider in with a UEM (who's focus is on securing data and protecting internal networks) is a natural pairing. It'd be great to see BlackBerry show strategic visions for "BlackBerry Cylance UEM"... if anyone from BlackBerry reads this feel free to use that free of charge!

Simply put, adding on a reasonably priced AI security company that differentiates BlackBerry offerings in UEM and QNX (their two growth drivers) and offers outsized growth makes a lot of sense... remember BlackBerry's two remaining major businesses, UEM and QNX were both tuck-in acquisitions by BlackBerry previously and have proved incredibly prescient by management.

IPO of Cylance?

While BlackBerry sits with a market cap of $4 bn, it seems worthwhile considering IPO'ing Cylance while the market is hot on AI security. The sale of shares of 'BlackBerry Cylance' from treasury would serve multiple purposes. BlackBerry would likely receive a significant premium to their acquisition price earlier this year (Cylance isn't going to match CrowdStrike's $20bn market cap, but it's going to be higher than 7% of their market cap). For example, a sale of 33% of BlackBerry Cylance at a $4 bn valuation (1/5th that of their closest, albeit stronger competitor) would generate $1.32 bn in cash proceeds for BlackBerry or 1/3rd of BlackBerry's market cap (keep in mind cash on the balance sheet often receives a premium by Mr. Market). This keeps BlackBerry in a controlling position of Cylance, brings BlackBerry's total cash stake to well over 50% of their market cap, and garners attention towards BlackBerry's close integration of UEM and QNX with Cylance. BlackBerry could, in theory, commence a buyback of its own shares with only the cash proceeds from Cylance (1/3rd of float), and each BlackBerry share would hold the same per-share stake in Cylance, with a significantly shrunken float. This isn't some fantasy, this can be implemented so management and the board choose.

Will this happen? I don't think so. John Chen seems to have a singular vision for BlackBerry as a leading UEM provider and a player in the autonomous drive software market, with Cylance augmenting those businesses. With that said, BlackBerry is back around $7, not that far off from all-time lows, even as John Chen has been executing against his strategy and is meeting guidance. Had Cylance chosen to go alone and IPO instead of joining BlackBerry, they'd likely have a much larger market cap than BlackBerry as a combined entity, even with BlackBerry's other businesses and proposed synergies in place. The market isn't respecting what BlackBerry is offering, and it hasn't been for a half-decade. At the very least, BlackBerry should be more promotional to the market about Cylance's potential, even floating the potential for an IPO. Chen can maintain executing on his vision even while capitalizing on high valuations of AI security providers.

Conclusion

I don't think the animosity or calls for a change of management of BlackBerry are warranted. John Chen is making all the right decisions and has been prescient so far. Building a company that is a major player in skyrocketing UEM, AI security, and autonomous driving industries out of a dying cellphone maker deserves praise. However, that strategy can remain in-tact while taking creative steps to maximize values for patient shareholders. While the market continues to think of BlackBerry as well. BlackBerry's, maybe John Chen's, biggest mistake was changing the company's name away from Research in Motion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB, MSFT, CRWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short BlackBerry Jan. 2020 $7.5 puts.