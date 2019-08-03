Strategies To Manage Distributions From Your Retirement Portfolio

In this article, we present some flexibility to that 4% depending on the performance of the portfolio over time.

Whether you're approaching or nearing retirement, one of the most prominent questions you're probably pondering is

How much money can I withdraw every year from my nest egg and how long will it last me?

There are tons of articles on the topic, and the general consensus is that you could probably take anywhere from 4%-5% per year and have your portfolio last for the rest of your life, or close to it. Whether a 4%-5% distribution will allow you to lead the lifestyle you'd like in retirement is beyond the scope of this article., but that must be a consideration as well.

The probability of success for the 4% strategy, however, is highly dependent on the sequence of returns and whether the initial years are positive or negative once you start to take distributions. The worst-case scenario is taking out a 5% distribution in a year when the portfolio balance also may have declined. That would lead to a reduction on your end-of-year balance - from which it might be difficult to recover. It might seem like a small decline over such a short-time horizon, but a big enough decline that your balance may never recover from while you're also taking distributions.

Think about it, if your portfolio is down 5% and you took a 5% distribution, you're left with 90% of your initial balance. The following year, you will take out another 5% distribution – putting you at 85% of your original balance unless there's enough growth to compensate for the decline. It would take 17%-plus appreciation to get back to your starting point. If you're investing conservatively, as you should, it's unlikely your portfolio will generate a 17% return in any given year.

If, on the other hand, the portfolio has positive returns in the initial years and average long-term returns over the next three decades, your portfolio may very well outlast you. After all, a 5% distribution on a portfolio with no appreciation would take 20 years to exhaust. Add in some modest returns over the years and that time horizon can get extended indefinitely. Theoretically, if you can generate a 5% return per year and your distribution is 5% per year, the balance should never change.

Protect the Downside

More importantly, as the above example illustrates, is to prevent or reduce portfolio declines in any given year, even when the market declines. For this reason, the strategy I use for accounts that already are in a distribution phase is a highly diversified, low volatility type strategy. The drawback is that this strategy might tend to lag the market over short periods when the market rises, but over the long term tends to match or outperform the broader market.

I also would add that it shouldn't matter to an investor whether the returns come from dividends, interest, or capital gains – there's a misconception that accounts used to supplement income should be invested in high-income generating securities. That leads many retirees to position their portfolios in less than optimal allocations. After all, most income-generating securities tend to move together – a trait you want to avoid if you're looking to reduce volatility.

I'd like to suggest two approaches to consider within your retirement portfolio if you are getting close to or already are taking distributions: The first is a keen focus on minimizing downside risk while generating a modest return. Notice the order of the objectives because this is important. Focus more on preserving the account and THEN try to generate a decent return. By no means does this mean the portfolio will never have a down year, but that, all else equal, the portfolio should withstand a broad asset class decline that minimizes short-term losses.

The second approach is that of a flexible distribution schedule. In other words, rather than take a 4% distribution every year or a fixed dollar amount, have the flexibility to take a smaller distribution in years when the portfolio's performance suffers. I understand this is not always possible, and that lowering expenses in any given year could make retired life uncomfortable, but the alternative of running out of money is far worse.

Let’s look at three different scenarios and strategies for maximizing the distributions available and the time it would take for your portfolio to be exhausted.

An Annual Distribution Based on Fixed percentage of Assets

This is probably the most common planning suggestion given by advisors. The idea is to withdraw 4%-5% of AUM every year and hope that there's enough of a return from investments that the portfolio will last longer than if it were not invested.

For accounts in withdrawal mode, I like to position the portfolio with 20% in equities and 80% in fixed income. There are additional sub-asset classes within each of these, but for simplicity, I will use the S&P 500 (SPY) for equities and the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) for fixed income. This asset allocation has historically exhibited the lowest volatility and an attractive return/risk ratio – meeting the objectives of low volatility and a decent return.

In the example below, I used data for both indexes from 1980 to 2017 as a sample of potential returns in any given 30-35 year period. In fact, with at least four recessions during this period, it's a good way to test each of these strategies. I've started our hypothetical client at an age of 65 with a beginning account value of $500,000. A 20/80 portfolio in Year 1 returned 8.67%, as reflected by the returns for both the S&P 500 index and Barclays Aggregate in 1980, shown to the far right of the table.

In dollar terms, that was a $43,340 return that year and a 4% distribution was only $20,000. At the end of year 1, our client had a balance of $523,340. Subsequent years show the same calculation, using the returns for each subsequent year for both indexes and applied as if the portfolio was rebalanced annually to the original 20/80 allocation.

As the table shows, the account value continues to increase, reaching a total of $2.8M by the end of year 37, when our client reaches the ripe old age of 102. Despite four recessions, the portfolio held up well with only two years of losses, 1994 and 2008. Even in 2001, when tech stocks brought down the whole market, fixed income had a return of 8.43%, leading to a portfolio return of positive 4.37%. By the way, over this period, there were $2.8M worth of distributions. The chart below shows how the portfolio and annual distributions grow almost in lockstep.

Source: Author Calculations

A Fixed Dollar Distribution Adjusted For Inflation

The above example works great if the initial $20,000 was enough to cover expenses not covered by other income sources. It also works great if the account value increases at a rate above that of inflation, so that the annual distributions increase enough to cover price increases.

Another strategy to use is to set the initial distribution amount and increase it by inflation every year. This way, expenses that rise will be met with an increase in distributions. The drawback of this strategy is that higher distributions could result in the portfolio balance decreasing in certain years when performance is less than required to support the distribution.

In this example, we started with an annual distribution of $35,000 and increased the annual distribution by an inflation rate of 3%. Once again, the ending account balance when our client turns 102 is still a very nice $2.4M and distributions also were around $2.4M. You might notice in this example that despite the lower overall distributions paid through year 37, the client was able to begin withdrawing $35,000 instead of $20,000 – perhaps leading to a much more relaxed retirement – at least in the early years. The chart below shows the steady increase in distributions and the slight volatility of the portfolio.

Source: Author Calculations

A Flexible Distribution Amount Based on Certain Metrics

In this case, I will present the worst-case scenario for a recently retired investor – at least with the 37-year data I'm using. The worst-case scenario is for the portfolio to decline in the initial years that distributions begin. I reordered the calendar years so that the data set started with 2008 and was followed by the results in 1994 - the two worst-performing years and the only two that declined using a portfolio with 20% in the S&P 500 and the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index.

Our client in this example would prefer to withdraw $35,000 in the current year and increase the withdrawal amount by the rate of inflation each year. Unfortunately, if $35,000 is withdrawn in the current year with inflation adjustments every year, the portfolio starts to climb after the first couple of years, but by age 83, the returns from the portfolio cannot keep up with the growing withdrawal amounts – resulting in a rapidly-declining portfolio balance. See chart below.

Source: Author Calculations

But look what happens if our client is able to curtail spending slightly in Year 0 and Year 1. In this example, the portfolio still drops initially then begins to rise. Like in the previous example, it also stops growing at 83, but this portfolio grows to more than $1.2M and the higher withdrawals don't start to negatively affect the balance until our client reaches 99. At the age of 102, the portfolio still has a value of over $1M, while the previous example had the portfolio declining to $200,000 by the time our client turned 102.

Source: Author Calculations

Not all retirees will be able to live off of just $20,000 if they really need $35,000 in that first year, so the solution is not as easy as it sounds. And most folks won't live to be 102 either.

That said, if a retiree is unlucky enough to experience portfolio declines in the early years, they may resort to working part time or make sure they have an account outside the investment account that can fund 1-2 years of initial withdrawals.

The flexibility rule I applied may not work for everyone, but the point is that in some cases, the hard and fast rule of 4% distributions doesn't have to be so rigid. Retirees that keep an open mind and flexible options throughout retirement will be better able to maximize the benefits they get from their nest egg.

We also could show examples where the distributions start to negatively impact the balance on the portfolio much earlier, resulting in a total evaporation of the portfolio while a retiree still needs income. It could be because the portfolio starting value was lower or the initial distribution requirements were higher. After all, it's not easy to live comfortably with $35K annual income. If we adjust the distributions higher, the results are quite ugly. You're toast at the ripe age of 80!!

Source: Author Calculations

Next Steps

If you're already retired and taking distributions from your portfolio or will soon be in that position, here are a few steps to consider.

First, evaluate your portfolio and determine if it's positioned to protect from downside volatility but still provide you with a decent return. Cash is NOT a good option and don't put too much emphasis on income-generating securities just for the sake of the income.

Secondly, determine how much you need to withdraw from your portfolio in light of any other income sources you may have.

And lastly, if you are highly dependent on income from your portfolio, consider how much you should have set aside in the event of poor performance the first couple of years. It's OK to have this portion in cash so you don't need to touch your portfolio.

When in doubt, reach out to a financial advisor to help you navigate this process. The peace of mind of having a well-thought out strategy in place is well worth it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.