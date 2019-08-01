Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth

The Electrical and Aerospace businesses with 70% of the company's sales performed well, more than offsetting negative performance in the Vehicle and Hydraulics businesses.

Introduction

Eaton Corporation (ETN) describes itself as a "power management company" that enables its customers to manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power in a more energy efficient manner. The company consists of six segments. Three of these are considered long-cycle businesses - Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, and Aerospace. The remaining three are short-cycle businesses where sales levels are more volatile over time. These include Hydraulics, Vehicle, and the new eMobility segment. The company just reported 2Q 2019 earnings which showed great performance in the long-cycle businesses more than offsetting weakness in the short-cycle ones.

The long-cycle business segments not only continued to grow earnings but also improved their operating margins to record levels. With these segments comprising over 70% of the total company's sales, they were enough to lift Eaton as a whole to a record operating margin. These results validate Eaton's strategy to add more long-cycle business when it acquired Cooper Industries in 2012.

Eaton's diverse mix of businesses has allowed it to maintain earnings guidance for FY 2019 despite forecasted weaker performance in the Hydraulic and Vehicle segments. Additionally, Eaton increased its free cash flow forecast for the year. Even though Eaton's dividend growth has been generous, the strong free cash flow allows the company to cover the dividend with ample cash left for share buybacks, even with the underperformance in the Hydraulic and Vehicle segments. Eaton is attractively valued based on earnings and free cash flow yield and is a good buy for dividend growth investors.

Business Segment Performance

Eaton's 2Q 2019 results by business segment are shown in the table below. Growth rates are relative to 2Q 2018. All three long-cycle segments enjoyed operating profit growth compared to last year while all short-cycle segments showed a decline. Sales growth numbers include foreign exchange headwinds of about 1.5% for the company on average.

Data Source: 2Q2019 Earnings Release

All three long-cycle businesses showed strong growth. Electrical Products consists mostly of the assets from the Cooper Industries merger. Residential and commercial construction markets in the Americas drove the growth in the quarter. Backlog in this segment increased 4% suggesting growth should continue. Like Electrical Products, Electrical Systems, and Service posted a record operating margin in the quarter. Even though ESS had a strong quarter in 2Q 2018 due to high sales into the data center market, the segment still increased sales this quarter. Backlog was up 2% in this segment. The final long-cycle business, Aerospace, had the strongest growth of all segments and increased backlog by 17%. Commercial transport, military fighters, and commercial aftermarket were all strong in this quarter.

The short-cycle businesses told a much different story. Hydraulics sales were down 3% with weakness in the global mobile equipment market. Backlog was down 12%. In the earnings call, CEO Craig Arnold put some pressure on the segment to at least lower its costs to get margins back in line despite the sales decline:

And so I'd say that as we think about the first half of the year, we were still working through some repositioning costs, we were still working through some inefficiencies, as I mentioned, they will have a better second half of the year. We're very much confident in the plan that the team laid out in front of us, but we have work to do and we have something to prove still in our Hydraulics business."

Source: 2Q2019 Earnings Call Transcript

The Vehicle segment had the largest sales decline. The heavy truck market continued to perform well with Eaton Cummins JV revenues up in the quarter, but light vehicle markets have slowed.

The eMobility segment is still a very small part of the company, and short-term swings in margins and operating profit are not very significant. R&D expenses are expected to eat into margins in this division as the vehicle market transitions from internal combustion engines to hybrids and fully electric powered.

Outlook and Valuation

With the strength in the Electrical and Aerospace businesses offsetting weakness in Hydraulics and Vehicle, Eaton left its overall operating margin and EPS forecast for FY 2019 basically unchanged. The company is projecting non-GAAP EPS of $5.77 to $5.97 for 2019, which is a forward P/E ratio of 14.2 at the midpoint given closing prices on the day of the earnings report. Compared to FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings of $5.39 per share, Eaton is projecting EPS growth of 8.9% for 2019.

The company did increase its operating cash flow forecast for 2019 by $200 million to $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion. Capex is still forecasted at $600 million for free cash flow of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion. This represents a price to free cash flow ratio of 12.6 at the midpoint.

Source: 2Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

Eaton's earnings, free cash flow, and dividend history since merging with Cooper Industries are shown in the table below. Since 2013, the company has averaged around 10% per year earnings, free cash flow, and dividend growth. Dividend payout ratio is close to 50% of either earnings or free cash flow. 2019 forecasted earnings and free cash flow growth look stronger than normal despite the short-cycle segments of the company underperforming. The 50% payout ratio allows room for opportunistic acquisitions like Ulusoy Electric and Souriau-Sunbank in 2019, share buybacks, or debt reduction. The company has managed to maintain debt to total capital ratio close to 30% for the past several years, so debt reduction is not really a priority. Alternatively, the 50% payout ratio provides a margin of safety for the dividend in the event of a recession.

Conclusion

Eaton's diversified business model has allowed the company to generate record margins and cash flows in an environment where short-cycle businesses like Hydraulic and Vehicle have already turned downward. Eaton's acquisition of Cooper in 2013 was a good strategic move. Eaton has grown its dividend 10% per year on average, in-line with income and free cash flow. The 50% payout ratio provides confidence that this dividend growth can continue even if other businesses turn down. Eaton is a good choice for a dividend growth portfolio at current values of 14.2 times earnings or 12.6 times free cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.