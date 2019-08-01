M&T Bank Gets Hit From All Sides

Our estimate of fair value lies in the $140-$155 range, implying a downside of up to 15% from current levels.

M&T Bank (MTB) reported a disappointing set of numbers, with adjusted EPS missing the street by 8%. Steady revenue growth was partly offset by the inability to control costs. However, fee income was strong, and could partly offset the upcoming pressure on net interest income. There was some deterioration in asset quality, with credit costs jumping and overdue loans rising sequentially. Our estimate of fair value lies in the $140-$155 range, and hence, we believe that there is a downside of up to 15% from current levels.

Margins will remain under pressure

Net interest margins (NIM) fell off 13bps quarter-on-quarter, as loan yield softened by 6bps and deposit costs jumped 10bps. This was only partly offset by average interest-earning asset growth of 1% QoQ/ YoY, resulting in net interest income (NII) falling 1% QoQ. On a year-on-year basis, NII rose 3%, thanks to better NIM (+8bps YoY).

Of the sequential 13bps NIM decline, 7bps was from higher deposit costs, 3bps from higher cash balances with the Fed, 2bps from fall in LIBOR and 1bp from higher day count.

According to the bank’s own sensitivity assessment, every 25bps rate cut is likely to bring down NIM by 5bps to 8bps – a possible hit of around 1.5%-2% of yearly NII. Some of this has already started showing, as LIBOR started moving ahead of the Fed action, impacting asset yields. However, on the deposit side, it takes two to three quarters to fully reprice, as time deposits and CDs slowly mature. The management expects deposit costs to continue moving up even after the July Fed rate cut, including in Q3 2019. Part of this creep up could be offset by the fact that 12% of the interest-bearing deposits are indexed, and hence will reprice immediately.

Deposit and loan growth trends are unsupportive

Another big limitation for easing the pressure from margin contraction is the high loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) that the bank runs. At 100%, MTB’s quarter-end LDR is higher than most other peers and has tightened 150bps over the previous quarter. On an average basis, LDR was 99%, down 80bps QoQ. With a high LDR, the bank needs to accelerate the deposit growth in order to fund the loan book growth, which could mean even higher deposit costs. Based on quarter-end balances, it seems that the bank is struggling to do this. Deposits shrunk 1% QoQ, which raises serious questions about MTB’s franchise strength.

Loan growth was also unsupportive, inching up just 1% QoQ, but largely in line with the low-single-digit management guidance for 2019. MTB shrunk its loan book in the highly-competitive, yet low-margin residential mortgage book, as the bank has let the residential portfolio to continue the run-off. On the positive side, it grew in the higher-yielding commercial and non-mortgage consumer space.

Fee franchise strong; Expense management not good enough

Non-interest income constitutes roughly a third of MTB’s total revenues, and has been growing steadily over time. Within this, three-fourth of the income is contributed by the fee franchise. Fees increased 6% YoY, with mortgage fee up 16% and the rest of the fee income rising 3%. We believe that a solid fee franchise could offset some of the downside pressure on NII.

However, expense management has been weak in the last quarter. Adjusted opex rose 6%, in line with revenues, with increases seen across-the-board. Cost-to-income was stable at 53.1%. At a time when revenues are under pressure, cost control is where companies can fall back on to support earnings growth. However, this is not happening in MTB’s case.

To top it off, credit costs jumped 57% YoY and 150% QoQ, as net charge-offs were 20bps during the quarter (+4bps YoY, +10bps QoQ). While non-accrual loans actually improved to 96bps of outstanding loans (-3bps QoQ), accruing loans which were past due for over 90 days swelled 43% QoQ to 39bps of loans (+11bps). The management said that 92% of these are guaranteed by government-related entities – and this gives us some comfort. Overall, asset quality continues to be stable and sound, but we will be watching this space more closely, given the rising credit costs.

Stock to see some downside

MTB’s stock currently trades at 2.1 times one-year forward tangible book value. Our estimate of fair value lies in the $140-$155 range, and hence, we believe that there is a downside of up to 15% from current levels. Our fair value numbers factor in MTB’s return on long-term tangible equity of 12%, as well as the historical average P/B trading multiple of 2x.

