Multiple Factors Fueling Twitter's Growth, But Operating Margins Are Concerning

Operating income is up in the first six months of 2019, but down in Q2 2019 compared to 2018's numbers. Operating margin decreased in the quarter.

Q2 2019 Earnings Recap

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is seeing solid gains after reporting solid, although not spectacular, revenue and user metrics. Revenue increased 18% to $841M, beating expectations by $13M. DAUs increased to 139 million from 122 million in Q2 2018. Operating income however declined from $80 million to $76 million for the quarter. Operating income for the first six months of 2019 remains higher at $169 million compared to $155 million for the first six months of 2018, an increase of 9%. The stock reacted positively after the report jumping from the $38 range to around $42 per share.

Data by YCharts

Twitter's Unique Platform

While every social media platform is different or unique in some way, Twitter has an especially unique platform that users cannot find elsewhere. More and more, Twitter is becoming a platform where users can go to find specific, relevant opinions or news from trustworthy sources. Twitter brings together people to find and discuss information important to them. Users can tailor who they follow to the exact sources they want. Personally, I find there to be far less "noise" (useless information) on Twitter than any other social media platform. There are many niches on Twitter, but I gravitate towards three distinct ones: finance, sports, and video games. Other popular categories include politics, music, entertainment, and more.

Significant people like Donald Trump using Twitter to express their opinions has been a positive for the company as it drives more engagement. Twitter is the best place to follow what's happening in real time in these specific spaces. During the NBA free agency, I found myself refreshing the pages of NBA insiders like Adrian Wojnarowski to find the most updated news and rumors on popular free agent signings. I follow and have learned a significant amount about finance from certain experts on Twitter (though you must be careful who you follow in this category). I follow gamers to get the latest scoop on e-sports and video game releases. I've even successfully reached out to large corporations for customer service. Twitter allows me, much more so than Instagram, Facebook (FB) or Snapchat (SNAP) to interact with a specific niche group of like-minded individuals with similar interests that I do not also know outside of social media. Make no mistake about it, Twitter is a remarkable, powerful and unique platform.

Because of Twitter's unique characteristics, I believe that user engagement and ad targeting will ultimately be very successful on the platform, rivaled only by Instagram. I have had more constructive interactions on Twitter than all other social media sites combined. Not only can advertisers can use Twitter to drive massive awareness, but also to get real time feedback on products. Is a product awful quality and not worth purchasing? Check Twitter; people will say so. Is a product the best thing ever? People will discuss that on Twitter as well. Companies can even run polls to their most loyal followers to get feedback on virtually anything related to their products. People are much more likely to make a purchase if someone they follow and trust on Twitter tweets about it rather than finding a generic random Facebook news feed ad. Twitter is a powerful tool for companies to ensure product quality, receive feedback, and most of all, drive awareness at scale.

What The Next 18 Months Look Like for Twitter

Canada has an election in late 2019. U.S. elections are coming up in 2020. Twitter appears to be the preferred media platform of U.S. President Donald Trump. Political spending should begin to ramp up in North America over the next 18 months, a significant portion of which should be on Twitter. This should help boost its revenue over the next 18 months, and ideally get operating income back to growth.

Additionally, Twitter continues to invest in streamlining the platform for users, making things simple and easier to use. The introduction of lists, for example, allows users to create a list of accounts they wish to see tweets from, excluding other accounts they may follow. These lists can then be shared with others. Jack Dorsey described how the company is continuing to work on making new features such as lists easier for users on the Q2 conference call:

If you do create your own lists of topics around say cryptocurrency, you did all of the work to find all the interesting accounts within the cryptocurrency space, and you've created that list -- in the past, it's been really hard to find that. Now, it's right at the top of the timeline, you can switch between the home timeline, you can go right to that list, you can also go to any list that you subscribe to. The next step of that, as you allude to is making list creation much easier, making it much more accessible to more people, and giving more control over that. We're doing all of this work in the spirit of interest in topics and events, and we think this will be extremely impactful and it's adding a new set of functionality around -- not just being able to follow accounts, but generally more topics, more interest

Dorsey goes on to discuss how introducing potential new users to a list could convince them to sign up for Twitter, as they now have a pre-made group of individuals to follow in a niche they're interested in, making it much easier for a new user to instantly get value out of the service. Innovations like this should continue to drive user growth for Twitter.

Twitter has also been ramping up spending on security and safety, as it does not want to get caught up in something like the Facebook Cambridge Analytica scandal. So far, Twitter has been successful at holding off any sort of large negative events surrounding its platform. I would expect further spending in this area.

Source: Twitter Q2 2019 Letter to Shareholders

The Stock Price

Shares have nearly doubled in the last couple years. The company has turned profitable and returned to user growth in that time frame. The stock is trading around 9 times sales, very similar to that of Facebook. I am bullish on Facebook and, ultimately, I think it has more catalysts in the future outside of the Facebook platform than Twitter. Twitter for the most part just consists of the social media website.

Data by YCharts

Long term, I like Twitter as a business, even more than Facebook's platform. Twitter's valuation is reasonable, but operating margin remains a significant concern. Facebook's operating margin in Q2 2019 was 27%, while for Twitter it was a mere 9% for Q2 2019. As Twitter scales and drives user growth and ARPU, one would expect operating margin to increase, but that hasn't been the case. Operating margin in Q2 2018 was 11%. With revenue growth of just 18% for the quarter compared to revenue growth of 28% for Facebook, I simply cannot buy Twitter over Facebook as a growth-oriented investor at this time.

I will however be watching closely over the next few quarters. If we start to see improvements in operating margin, I could initiate a position in Twitter. I currently have no position and remain neutral on TWTR at this price. I have no position but remain bullish on Facebook. Twitter is doing a lot of things right, but if the profitability numbers aren't also trending in the right direction, then the investment might not either. Twitter remains a close watch for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.