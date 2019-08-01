VIG: Dividend Growers Offer Alpha When Rates Decline

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) as an investment option at its current market price. VIG is a fund I have recommended multiple times, and consider it a great option for a long-term hold. So far this year, the fund has not disappointed, and has benefited from expectations of interest rate cuts, a strong U.S. consumer, and top holdings that have bested market expectations with regards to earnings. On this backdrop, I am renewing my bullishness on the fund, primarily because I believe these attributes will persist going in to 2020. Furthermore, with the Fed set to lower interest rates, investors are likely looking for ways to profit off this development. With this in mind, it is important to recognize that companies with a long-term track record of raising their dividends often out-perform the market during periods of declining interest rates. If that trend holds true this year as well, VIG has a good chance of providing "alpha".

Background

First, a little about VIG. The fund "seeks to track the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index," which includes companies with a proven track of consistently raising their dividends. VIG is currently trading at $119.38/share and is yielding 1.72% annually. I recommended VIG in early May, and the fund has indeed performed quite well since then. In fact, its return has actually bested the S&P 500 since publication, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given this reality, I wanted to take another look at VIG, especially since the major indices are sitting near all-time highs. While the fund's price certainly looks expensive, I remain convinced it is an attractive investment, and I will explain why in detail below.

Dividend Growers Perform Well When Rates Drop

A primary reason for the timeliness of my review right now has to do with the expectation of interest rate movements from here. The market is widely expecting lower rates by year-end, and data compiled by CME Group suggests the most likely scenario to be a .75 basis point drop by 2020. With this forecast, investors have resumed their hunt for yield, piling in to fixed-income assets, REITs, and other dividend paying products, such as VIG. While the logic of buying higher yielding products in anticipation of rate cuts makes sense, it is important to consider how these assets perform when the rate cuts actually occur. For example, it is entirely possible that during previous periods when rates declined, the economy was doing poorly and all equities declined, including dividend payers. Or perhaps investors had bid up all these assets in anticipation of rates falling and then, once they actually fell, investors rotated out of those products to invest in a different theme. Therefore, I wanted to examine just how well companies that consistently grow their dividends do when interest rates decline, because that would help predict VIG's future performance.

Fortunately, using the past three time periods when interest rates declined at least .50 basis points as a guide, we see dividend growers did indeed perform quite well. In fact, according to research compiled by Lord Abbett, dividend growers as an asset class out-performed the S&P 500 by quite a wide margin during two of the three 6-month periods when rates dropped. In the one instance where dividend growers under-performed, the difference was not substantial, as shown below:

Source: Lord Abbett

As you can see, these instances indicate funds like VIG have a solid track record of providing alpha when interest rates are dropping. I like these examples because they are recent, and occurred during periods of similar economic conditions that we have now. While we cannot know for sure what the next six months will bring, and whether rates will even be lower at the end of that time period, this does provide a rationale for seriously considering funds like VIG at this time.

Top Holdings Are Reporting Strong Earnings

Now that I have laid out a case for dividend growers, I want to drill down to VIG specifically by looking at its top holdings. Given that the second quarter this year has been during a period of slightly declining rates, I want to compare the Q2 earnings from 2019 against 2018, when interest rates were increasing during Q2 reporting period. To do so, I have selected the top three companies within VIG, which are Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Visa Inc. (V), and Walmart Inc. (WMT), respectively. To see how each company has performed, I compiled a few key metrics shown in the chart below:

Stock Q2 Revenue (millions) YOY Growth Q2 Net Income (millions) YOY Growth Most Recent Dividend Increase MSFT $33.7 (billion) 12.1% $13.2 (billion) 49.0% 9.5% V $5,840 11.5% $3,101 33.1% 19.0% WMT $123,925 1.0% $3,842 80.0% 1.9%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the results are strong across the board, with each company reporting gains in both revenue and net income. This illustrates to me that these companies are growing, and also controlling expenses quite proficiently, as income is rising at a faster pace than revenue. Furthermore, they have all increased their dividends recently, which means they should remain in VIG's portfolio going forward.

My takeaway here is positive for the fund. Combined, MSFT, V, and WMT make up over 13% of VIG's total assets, and the underlying performance for all three is impressive. Furthermore, the share prices of all three are performing well in 2019, with MSFT and V driving gains for the fund, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

Clearly, these stocks are helping push VIG higher, and I believe that trend will continue in to 2020, and beyond.

Consumer Confidence Rebounds

Back in May, I highlighted VIG's consumer-sector exposure as a key reason I liked the fund. This time around, I continue to share this sentiment. Consumer-oriented sectors account for over 30% of VIG's total exposure, similar to the level back in May, as shown below:

Source: Vanguard

Fortunately, VIG has benefited from rising consumer spending, rising wages, and continued strength in employment, and that is evident in its year-to-date return. However, consumer confidence hit a snag in June, with the Consumer Confidence Index falling to 124.3. While still a high level, it was a noticeable drop from the previous few months. Investors were likely concerned that this would impact future retail spending. Fortunately, that hit to spending has not materialized yet and, in a swift reversal, the Conference Board's July figures showed consumer confidence moving back up. The Consumer Confidence Index, which came out on July 30th, now stands at 135.7, so there was quite a bit of improvement from June.

Furthermore, on an even more positive note, consumers are feeling confident enough to make big purchases, not just small ticket goods. In fact, more consumers are planning to purchase a home in the next six months, likely driven by the expectation for lower interest rates. This is good news, but what is especially bullish about this statistic is the level it is at, with plans to purchase a home sitting at a level well above the long-term average, as shown in the graph below:

Source: The Conference Board

My point here is consumer confidence has not only rebounded, but it is sitting at historically high levels, which will likely translate to continued strength in the consumer sectors that depend on retail spending. This is great news for the American economy, and VIG in particular.

Bottom line

After an updated review, I continue to recommend VIG. The fund's objective of holding companies that not only pay dividends, but grow them, is a strategy that has proven to beat the market when interest rates are declining. The likely scenario is that rates will be lower in six months than they are today, so VIG should be on every investor's radar. Furthermore, the fund continues to benefit from strong consumer spending. With confidence levels rebounding from a dip in June, this should remain a winning play. Finally, VIG's top holdings are reporting robust earnings, helping to drive the fund's share price higher as a result. Therefore, I remain bullish on VIG, and continue to recommend investors consider the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.