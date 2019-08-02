10 Moat-Worthy REITs

"When we see a moat that’s tenuous in any way – it’s just too risky." Warren Buffett.

Surveying the list of opportunities, it’s the value investor’s job to carefully examine the company’s competitive positioning and the “economic moat” around the company.

Economic moats generally derive their competitive advantages from sources that offer differentiated traits such as their cost advantage, scale, or switching costs.

Plenty of storybook adventures have been written about castles.

Princesses in castles. Knights in castles. Kings in castles. Kings trying to get into other people’s castles.

There’s something about the structures that get our imaginations going, allowing us to forget the “grittier” details, such as:

No real indoor plumbing

A sorry lack of climate control

Lots of stairs with no elevators.

And those were hardly their only shortcomings, only a few of the comfort-related ones. There were plenty more to be had, including those “kings trying to get into other people’s castles,” as mentioned above.

That was an enormous problem and a constant possibility, easily leading to paranoia galore on part of the leaders. Some might even say it wasn’t worth it to be that kind of ruler with so much stress to deal with every day.

Who could a king trust? Everyone around him was jockeying for power back then, seeing how close they could get to the throne… or if they could get on the throne itself.

Of course, that’s human nature. We’re no less advancement-focused today, constantly maneuvering ourselves through strategic moves, hard work, education, relationships, and other affiliations. Or, less positively, we’ll do so through scheming, manipulations, backstabbing, and other ill-advised behavior.

Human nature doesn’t change. It’s only our avenues that do.

Neuschwanstein Castle

The Best-Laid Plans

Knowing that human nature far too well from first-hand experience, Medieval rulers would work with the resources they had. That’s why they built castles in the first place.

Indoor plumbing, air conditioning, and elevators or not… those structures were built with battles in mind, which means they were designed to withstand a lot of pressure.

The people who put them together did so with strategic materials, using as much stone as possible. Stone wouldn’t crumble so easily against catapulted objects, fire-tipped arrows, battering rams, and the like.

Stone could also be built up higher, allowing for multiple floors and turrets with which to survey the territory… and spot any incoming attacks. It’s hard to take someone by complete surprise when they’ve got the lay of the land in front of them all day every day.

As such, castles were also built in strategic places. Often, that would be up on top of hills, where they could literally provide an upper-hand advantage. Though, of course, that wasn’t always an option.

In which case, a moat might do just as well. Possibly even better.

Olesko Castle

Physical Moats Then and Economic Moats Now

Moats were all-around (pun intended) amazing inventions that could protect a castle from every single angle – and in more than one way.

There was the obvious benefit of a moat keeping the main castle doors out of easy reach. It’s a whole lot harder to move an army across a watery way than over dry ground, after all.

Getting men, horses, and equipment from one side to the other would be difficult enough by itself. To say nothing about the fortress’ defenders raining arrows down on the attacking army as it tried to get in.

At that point, the outsiders would likely need some traitorous insider to get the drawbridge down.

However, the moat wasn’t just protecting the main entranceway. It also made it much more difficult for invaders to reach the walls, where they could put up scaling ladders.

Essentially, there’s usually more than one way to get inside a castle. Unless, that is, there’s a well-dug, water-filled ditch involved.

Now, again, times have changed. But human nature has not. So while most power-focused people aren’t going to go around literally invading properties they don’t own… there are plenty of businessmen and women out there who would love to overthrow their company’s rivals.

Sometimes, they’ll do it through a takeover, hostile or otherwise.

Sometimes, they’ll do it through strategic alliances or mergers with other likeminded rivals.

And sometimes, they’ll just try to muscle the competition out with bigger advertisements and better sales.

That’s why, all these centuries later, moats are still such a great idea.

Economic Moats Are Hard to Beat

Three years ago, almost to the day, I had this to say on the subject of modern-era moats:

“Intelligent investors are constantly looking for stocks that have wide economic moats. That is, structural advantages that protect the company from competitors just as physical moats protect castles from enemies. Economic moats generally derive their competitive advantages from sources that offer differentiated traits such as their cost advantage, scale, or switching costs.”

In other words, a business has an automatic or built-in moat when:

It’s too expensive for new competitors to pop up

Its already big enough to easily swipe down startups

Customers would incur more hassle to leave then it’s worth.

As such, when you find a company that has one – or, better yet, all – of these attributes, you’ve found an investment that isn’t easy to assail.

And who doesn’t want that kind of strength in one’s portfolio?

Chenonceau Castle

10 Wide Moat REITs

In the REIT sector, economic moats generally come from two primary competitive advantages – cost of capital and scale. Although there are other advantages we could list here, I have found that the REITs with the widest moats are usually ones that can generate the lowest cost of capital and have the ability to generate scale.

Warren Buffett (Fortune 1999) once said, “The key to investing is …determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. The products or services that have wide, sustainable moats around them are the ones that deliver rewards to investors.”

A moat worthy company demonstrates itself with sustainable economic profits and of course in the REIT sector this model of repeatability is best characterized by the company’s dividend performance. As such, I have hand-picked (below) 10 of the REITs that I consider to have the widest moats:

Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Price: $67.03

P/FFO: 17.0x

Dividend Yield: 4.73%

Payout Ratio: 82%

S&P Rating: BBB+

Our Price to Fair Value: $67.00

Recommendation: BUY (on pullback)

Federal Realty (FRT)

Price: $130.78

P/FFO: 20.7x

Dividend Yield: 3.12%

Payout Ratio: 65%

S&P Rating: A-

Our Price to Fair Value: $134.00

Recommendation: Buy

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Price: $158.33

P/FFO: 12.9x

Dividend Yield: 5.20%

Payout Ratio: 67%

S&P Rating: A

Our Price to Fair Value: $180.00

Recommendation: Buy

Realty Income (O)

Price: $69.54

P/FFO: 21.7x

Dividend Yield: 3.90%

Payout Ratio: 82%

S&P Rating: A-

Our Price to Fair Value: $45.00

Recommendation: Hold

Public Storage (PSA)

Price: $239.43

P/FFO: 22.4x

Dividend Yield: 3.34%

Payout Ratio: 75%

S&P Rating: A

Our Price to Fair Value: $230.00

Recommendation: Hold

Digital Realty (DLR)

Price: $111.53

P/FFO: 16.8x

Dividend Yield: 3.87%

Payout Ratio: 64%

S&P Rating: BBB

Our Price to Fair Value: $112.00

Recommendation: Buy

W.P. Carey (WPC)

Price: $85.19

P/FFO: 18.8x

Dividend Yield: 4.86%

Payout Ratio: 89%

S&P Rating: BBB

Our Price to Fair Value: $76.00

Recommendation: Hold

Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Price: $304.07

P/FFO: 23.5x

Dividend Yield: 2.57%

Payout Ratio: 59%

S&P Rating: BBB+

Our Price to Fair Value: $245.00

Recommendation: Hold

Store Capital (STOR)

Price: $34.21

P/FFO: 18.0x

Dividend Yield: 3.86%

Payout Ratio: 69%

S&P Rating: BBB

Our Price to Fair Value: $30.00

Recommendation: Hold

In closing, valuation is critical to the investing process and as you can see, we screened for 10 REITs and only four are on our Buy list (DLR, SPG, FRT, and VTR). This means that we will continue to monitor these companies in effort to buy them at a later time. Surveying the list of opportunities, it’s the value investor’s job to carefully examine the company’s competitive positioning and the “economic moat” around the company. As Warren Buffett explains,

“So we think in terms of that moat and the ability to keep its width and its impossibility of being crossed as the primary criterion of a great business. And we tell our managers we want the moat widened every year. That doesn’t necessarily mean the profit will be more this year than it was last year because it won’t be sometimes. However, if the moat is widened every year, the business will do very well. When we see a moat that’s tenuous in any way – it’s just too risky. We don’t know how to evaluate that. And, therefore, we leave it alone. We think that all of our businesses – or virtually all of our businesses – have pretty darned good moats. And we think the managers are widening them.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long vtr, frt, spg, o, dlr, wpc, stor. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.