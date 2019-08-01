U.S. Silica Q2 Performance Leads To A Wild Ride

Although valuations remain perilously high, the scale, specialty products segment and steadfast management team at US Silica should give investors hope for the future.

Introduction

Please see my first article for a company overview and introduction to some key terms if you are unfamiliar with this industry or would simply like a refresher.

Share Repurchase and Debt Repayment Updates

Net share repurchase activity during Q2 was negative due to the dilution of stock incentive awards. On a diluted basis, the total outstanding share count actually increased approximately 460,000 Q/Q.

Notably, CEO Bryan Shinn said the following during his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

We will of course continue to be opportunistic about share repurchases, but when it comes to choosing between the two, we think that as currently more prudent to delever the balance sheet and we expect to start retiring debt in Q3.

CFO Don Merrill followed up by answering a question about the leverage reduction during Q&A:

Our assumption is that we’re going to require somewhere between $200 million and $250 million cash available to buy down our debt.

For the first time in since Q3 ’18, cash and equivalents increased Q/Q by nearly $27.8MM (17.2%) to $189.4MM. Given the statement about reducing leverage in Q3, the rate of cash increase and the range outlined above where debt reductions can occur, it looks like there is very little room for additional share repurchases.

It is entirely possible that the management team saw another repurchase opportunity when shares fell back to the $10 level as recently as Monday, July 29, however, of the $200MM repurchase authorization approved in May 2018, only $73.5MM has been spent to recapture 5.036MM shares at an average price of $14.59. US Silica could certainly do a much better job of using the remaining $126.5MM to repurchase shares at a lower average price. Purchasing shares in the $10 to $11 range seems like a superior use of capital vs. accelerated debt reduction, but that once again seems unlikely to occur.

US Silica’s current long-term debt load stands at approximately $1.24B with an annual interest expense of about $95MM. Almost all of that debt comes from the original $1.264B, ~6.56% term loan due May 1, 2025. Even if US Silica can pay down $100MM annually starting in 2020, the company will eventually need to roll a significant amount of remaining debt into a new loan. Needless to say that’s a long journey from the summer of 2019.

Q2 Earnings

While adjusted EBITDA figures for the most recent quarter include many of the same shenanigans of the past (see my last article for more details), GAAP earnings were actually positive and came in nearly the same as Q3 ’18 ($6.15MM vs. $6.32MM, respectively). You might recall that last year’s Q3 officially kicked off a share price collapse for companies in the proppant industry.

(Source: SEC Filings and calculations based on those filings; all numbers in 1000’s)

Margin Updates

Q2 contribution margin for both O&G and ISP were up substantially at $18.17/ton (19.85% increase) and $51.61/ton (11.9% increase), respectively. The overall average margin/ton improved by 16.16% to $24.80.

Those of you familiar with my articles will no doubt recognize the table below that outlines calculated low (red), high (green) and pace (BLUE) contribution margin figures for 2019. Given the increases noted above and earnings call quotes for Q3 coming in relatively the same as Q2 and Q4 slowing down as usual, the contribution margin pace has improved to $454.5MM vs. $419.2MM pace in Q1. Here are two salient quotes from the CEO, the first from prepared remarks and the second from Q&A:

Oil & Gas contribution margin of $71.5 million was better than expected due to strong performance from SandBox, our industry-leading last-mile logistics solution, and a rebound in Northern White sand pricing. We continue to experience pricing pressure in West Texas during the quarter, which was more than offset by reduced operational costs, some of which may not repeat in the third quarter.

We haven’t seen much deterioration yet, but just the talk on the street is that things are going to get worse in the back half of Q3, we’ve listened into other earnings calls that have gone before us here in the quarter. And most people are talking about things getting worse in the back half year. So I feel like we’re better positioned than most, but we want to be a bit conservative in our forecast.

While NWS pricing has continued to rebound to a degree (3.5% to 4% according to the CEO), gains there were likely more than offset by continued pricing pressure in West Texas. Bryan Shinn’s comment about reduced operational costs not repeating in Q3 can certainly be interpreted as a temporary boost to contribution margins.

In the table and graph below, notice how service (Sandbox) revenue and net income (except for as a % of service revenue itself) are coalescing at almost exactly the same point: 30%. I am going out on a limb to say this might be as good as it gets, but there are more innings to play and anything can happen.

Bryan Shinn made reference to smaller Permian mine operations shuttering and the positive effect that could have for US Silica going forward:

If you look at some of the competitors that we have out there today, some of them have reduced shifts at their mines. We’re hearing that there might be some mines are actually shutdown in the Permian in Q3. And I think perhaps into Q4 particularly things deteriorate in Q4 as they typically tend to do in Oil & Gas. That’s really going to put a lot of pressure on some of the folks out there who might be just sort of teetering on the ability to operate and generate any kind of earnings of cash. So we’ll see how that kind of plays out, but it’s based on what we’re hearing, I would expect us to see some mine closures and some consolidations out in the Permian mine landscape, which I feel like will be a constructive to pricing and margins as we go forward here.

(Source: SEC Filings; service net figures based on sales and cost of sales data)

So far as ISP margins are concerned, a Motley Fool article on June 22 highlighted the opportunity that cool roof granules technology from US Silica’s $19MM acquisition of White Armor in 2017 have to play in their market. US Silica does not break out product lines within its ISP business for the purposes of SEC filings, so it is impossible to know exactly how sales of cool roof granules impacted the 11.9% contribution margin increase. Any improvement vs. a decline is welcome news.

The average cost of goods per ton seems to be leveling out in the mid-$50 range. If US Silica can continue to reign in their cost of goods, margins should remain

(Source: SEC Filings)

Updated 2019 Financial Outlook and Valuation

As I write this, shares have gained over 40% during the last two days of trading from a nadir of $10 to a high of $14.80. If margins remain consistent, 2019 EBIDTA should come in above $200MM, but likely not at 2017 levels above $250MM. My Q1 projection of $200MM may well be breached, however, we still have half a year to go.

Since the P/E ratio for US Silica is astronomical right now, EBDA + non-cash adjustments is my preferred metric to understand how much money the company earns and to estimate FCF. If we take the Q2 figure of $58.44MM and subtract Q1 capex of $34.1MM, we end up with $23.4MM. Sadly, for the first six months of 2019, that figure is just $9.26MM (this is also what we end up with by looking at cash from operations minute capex) This is not a perfect representation of FCF, but it’s a “good enough” figure that might help us understand and extrapolate the P/FCF multiple.

At a share price of $14.20, US Silica’s market cap is about $1.4B. The Q1 P/FCF is around 151 while the Q2 P/FCF is a much more reasonable 15. Neither of those multiples is particularly enticing.

Conclusion

If you follow US Silica, the lesson is clearly to hold on tight while violent intra-day and weekly/monthly share price swings occur. If you are a long-term investor, the story seems to be improving here in mid-2019, however, these are also historically the best months of the year for companies with exposure to oil and gas.

Despite great margin improvement in Q2, the ISP segment still only contributes 41.2% of US Silica’s overall contribution margin. Absent unforeseen demand with significantly more production capacity, the ramp to 50%+ of overall margins remains extended.

Be careful not to chase shares during wild swings. The market continues to provide opportunities to ‘buy low’ and ‘sell high’ in 2019, but you have to get your timing right. The $10 mark seems to be a lower-bound resistance level thus far, but a significant deterioration in the price of oil and/or in the market generally could finally send shares into the single digits for a prolonged period of time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLCA, HCR, CVIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author makes frequent long and short equity and options trades related to public companies and ETFs in the oil and gas services space.