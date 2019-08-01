Renasant: Management Has Plans To Generate Future Growth

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) is a banking stock that has produced solid growth over the last decade, and management has several initiatives in place to generate future growth. The stock is reasonably priced and would suit value-oriented investors seeking a dividend income.

Financials

Renasant's second-quarter results reaffirmed the company's growth, with revenue increasing 4.4% from the first quarter and increasing 22% from the second quarter in 2018. The second-quarter earnings were up 3.9% from the first quarter and up 8.1% from the second quarter in 2018.

The following chart shows the quarterly revenue and earnings trend over the last two years.

Renasant data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, the second-quarter revenue and earnings show that the company continues to grow.

Forward PE is 11.2x and the trailing PE is 11.9x with a stock price of $35. The average trailing PE for its industry is 10.5x (based on csimarket.com data for the money center bank industry) which means that Renasant's trailing PE is slightly higher than its industry average.

The company's book value multiple is 1.0x (meaning that its stock is trading at book value). Renasant pays a dividend with forward yield of 2.58% and a trailing yield of 2.39%.

The chart below shows the annual revenue and earnings trend along with the next two years of forecasts.

Renasant data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, revenue and earnings have increased over the last decade and are expected to continue increasing into 2020. Renasant has produced solid growth over the last decade, and I think this will continue as the company has several initiatives in place to help boost its future growth.

Business Plans

Renasant has released its banking app for phones. This gives its customers another way to view their banking details when they don't have access to a computer. I think this is a good idea as most people nowadays use their phones for all sorts of things. Admittedly, you can view banks' online website via a phone, but apps are more appealing, especially to the younger generation. And this is the market I think the app is designed for. I think that having a trendy app would help Renasant secure new customers who in turn would take out loans, thereby providing future loan interest revenue.

In a bid to further entice its younger bankers, Renasant has released a text messaging service where users can request and receive account balances and view their recent transaction history. I like Renasant's business approach, as it's the younger generation that likes texting, and the company is capitalizing on this. I think that the younger generation will find the text messaging service entertaining. From Renasant's viewpoint, this helps secure customers who in the future will take out loans and helps generate its future growth.

Renasant is also looking to the female demographic to boost growth. Renasant has launched the women's leadership program called Rise With Renasant through the website renasantnation.com. The program is designed to encourage women to pursue leadership positions within the businesses and communities in which they live and work. I think this is clever marketing, with the goal of directing business and personal banking towards the company.

To increase its mortgages, Renasant has acquired FirstBank's wholesale mortgage operations, which will double the size of its current wholesale operation. Management has stated that it will also hire the personnel related to FirstBank's wholesale operations. I think that acquisitions are a good way to boost growth, and if Renasant can't acquire the entire bank, then I think is a good move to acquire a division.

While Renasant is a bank and its growth is sensitive to the state of the economy, I like its proactive approach to generating growth for now and in the future.

Stock Chart

As an active investor, I personally like to view stock charts so that I can see whether the stock has been responding to its fundamentals.

Renasant chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Renasant's stock price initially traded sideways until 2012 when it trended upwards. The stock peaked in 2018 and pulled back as the stock market pulled back from its highs. The stock has shown a small rally this year as the stock market resumed its uptrend. Over the last decade, the stock has generally traded upwards, in line with its revenue and earnings growth. Over the longer term, I think that the stock price will continue higher along with its future growth potential.

Conclusion

Renasant has produced strong growth over the last decade and management has plans to continue this growth into the future. To help achieve this growth, the company has released an app and also released a text messaging service for its mobile banking services to appeal to the younger generation. Also, it has launched the women's leadership program to boost growth. To strengthen its mortgage operations, Renasant has acquired FirstBank's wholesale mortgage operations.

The stock is reasonably priced with a forward PEG of 1.4 and a forward PE of 11.2x. Renasant reported a solid second quarter, and management is focused on generating future growth. It would suit investors looking to buy a growth stock at a reasonable price that also pays a dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.