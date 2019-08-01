Low Interest Rate Exhaustion And The Search For The Waters Of Oblivion

The Fed's policy action yesterday of lowering rates only 0.25% but additionally indicating that ongoing QT (Quantitative Tightening) would be halted immediately in August appears to have backfired.

The U.S. and global markets are now experiencing low interest rate exhaustion. The neo-Keynesian central bankers search for the unattainable magic formula to a durable stable planned economy will fail and can be visualized aptly in John Martin's 1812 painting "Sadak in Search of the Waters of Oblivion" (shown below).

The Fed policy jawboning has been changing in the last 12 months from the steady firm tightening narrative - to the "patient" pause strategy - to recently a "insurance" looser monetary stance. The Trump "on-again-off-again" trade negotiation developments, the stock market stumble at the end of 2018, and growing indications that the global economy has softened appear to have rattled the Fed.

My sense is that the combination of the ELB (Effective-Lower-Bound) and EUB (Effective-Upper-Bound) results in a collapsing-interest-rate-box (CIRB) problem - which means that Fed monetary policy increasingly is constrained in any direction - in other words, the interest rate domain where conventional monetary tools will be effective is getting smaller and smaller. What the Fed continually fails to grasp and admit is that it is the Fed's own monetary policy of lower-for-longer interest rate policy that has created the environment for the ELB and EUB problems and the CIRB that is constraining conventional monetary policy.

The overnight Fed Funds interest rate is positioned at or close to the EUB. Also, it seems the Powell/Fed is committed to backstopping trade negotiations and concerned about the specific status of the global economy. The question on the mind of investors yesterday was not whether the Fed would drop the Fed Funds Rate (FFR) but rather the question was how much would the Fed drop interest rates.

Yesterday, the Fed announced that it was dropping FFR by 0.25 % (25 basis points) and stated that "it is intended to insure against downside risks from weak global growth and trade policy uncertainty" as well as for other standard Fed boiler plate policy rationale (see FOMC statement). The Fed lowering interest rates yesterday validates the "insurance" policy narrative and confirms that the short-lived "patient" monetary policy narrative is dead. It also confirms a more politically proactive Fed policy shift towards backstopping U.S. trade wars and expanding the Fed "put" to cover the global economy. None of these global and trade objectives have anything to do with the Fed statutory authority or mandate (in my humble opinion).

The Fed resisted a "go-big-or-go home" move to preemptively drop rates 50 basis points because of the risk that it might spook the markets and, therefore, went with a "middle" strategy "to [also] conclude the runoff of our securities portfolio in August [i.e. immediately], rather than in September as previously planned" (see FOMC statement). The take-away from this additional policy action is that it further confirms that the short lived "patient" monetary policy narrative is, in fact, dead and has positioned the Fed to more easily and quickly deploy in the future QE (Quantitative Easing) which the Fed has now deemed to be a "conventional" monetary tool.

In view of the swift negative U.S. market reaction yesterday (DOW, -1.23%; S&P 500, -1.09%; Nasdaq, -1.19%; index closing data from MarketWatch.com) it appears that this Fed middle ground strategy has backfired by telegraphing inadvertently that the Fed is actually concerned about the economic outlook, does not want to spook the markets and maybe intending to conserve the limited conventional lower-interest-rate "ammo" (contrary to the official statement/press conference). This backfire in policy is also revealing that the markets are perhaps experiencing low interest rate exhaustion and that the Fed's time is almost up!

