Aspen Aerogels: This Overlooked Company Might Turn The Corner By The End Of 2020

However, we are neutral on the stock at the current price of $6.70 per share because of a handful of reasons, so we will stay on the sidelines.

It could also become a takeover target given that it has already established a partnership with BASF and is looking for additional partnerships from the battery materials market.

Additionally, ASPN's end markets look promising while expansion into new promising markets is on the horizon.

ASPN projects that it will grow its revenue this year while also generating positive operating cash flow and free cash flow by the end of 2020.

Our article today is about Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) from the industrial sector that has been almost forgotten by fellow SA authors since 2016. And perhaps, forward-looking investors want to put it in their watch list because this company might turn its fortune around in the next quarters.

Overview

ASPN is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops and manufactures innovative, high-performance aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy sector. Specifically, its products are used by oil producers and the owners and operators of refineries, petrochemical plants, liquefied natural gas facilities, power generating assets and other energy infrastructure such as ExxonMobil (XOM), PTT LNG, Dominion Energy (D) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A).

The company also derives product revenue from the building materials and other end markets where thermal energy efficiency is at a premium. Therefore, it's used for applications as diverse as wall systems, military and commercial aircraft, trains, buses, appliances, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear.

It has been manufacturing its products at its facility in East Providence, Rhode Island since 2008. Last year, ASPN took the decision to increase its nameplate capacity by 20% to approximately 60 million square feet of aerogel blankets by the end of 2020. As of March 31, 2019, it had increased our annual capacity to approximately 55 million square feet of aerogel blankets.

We must also point out that its intellectual property portfolio is supported by 119 issued patents, with an additional 101 pending, in U.S. and foreign jurisdictions in areas related to product design, chemistry, process technology and market applications.

Declining Revenue, Continued Losses And Negative EBITDA

ASPN's annual revenue have been declining over the last years, as shown here and here. Although the YoY decline was less than 10%, it can't pass unnoticed because we have been experiencing global growth in ASPN's key market, which is the energy infrastructure insulation market that includes firms operating refinery, petrochemical, oil production, and LNG production and storage facilities. The energy infrastructure insulation market also includes firms operating gas, coal, nuclear, hydro and solar thermal power generating plants and district energy systems.

Moreover, we noticed that both 2018 revenue and 2018 adjusted EBITDA fell short of the original guidance linked above and reached $104 million and $(11.5) million, respectively. In other words, the company missed its 2018 projections.

And there is another thing that concerns us. ASPN has not made money since 2016 and adjusted EBITDA has been in negative territory too. As a result, the stock has dropped significantly since it filed for an IPO in June 2014 at $11 per share.

These ugly results have been largely attributed to increased raw material costs which put pressure on the margins.

On a positive note, things seemed to change in Q1 2019 on a YoY basis. First quarter revenue growth of 21% was driven by strong demand in the U.S. and European markets and a high volume of subsea project work although the company recorded losses and negative adjusted EBITDA for another quarter.

More importantly, it seems that the top-line improvement will continue by year end and total revenue are expected to range between $126.0 million and $134.0 million while adjusted EBITDA are expected to range between $0.0 million and $2.0 million in 2019. But the company missed its estimates last year, so it remains to be seen whether its 2019 estimates will be accurate. Therefore, investors are advised to take the company's 2019 projections with a grain of salt although the CEO stated that:

Investors should have strong confidence in our guidance".

The key reasons for this YoY improvement are also mentioned in the latest CC, as quoted below:

During 2019, we are projecting growth in revenue as a result of expected volume growth in our core petrochemical and refinery markets, an anticipated increase in project-based demand, particularly in the subsea and LNG markets, and our expectation of increased penetration of new markets, including the building materials market. In addition, we implemented a price increase for 2019 designed to offset recent increases in raw material costs and to improve gross profit margins. We also expect manufacturing expenses will grow during 2019 at a rate significantly lower than projected growth in product revenue due to the high proportion of fixed manufacturing expense in our manufacturing operations. As a result, we expect gross profit to improve both in absolute dollars and as a percentage of revenue during 2019. Also, we are projecting total revenue growth versus 2018 in excess of 20%, a decrease in net loss and a return to positive Adjusted EBITDA for the year. In the longer term, we expect gross profit to continue to increase in absolute dollars and as a percentage of revenue due to expected increases in total revenue, production volumes and manufacturing productivity. In addition, we expect the increases in revenue, volume and productivity will be supported by the implementation of lower cost product formulations and realization of material purchasing efficiencies."

On that front, we really like that ASPN has a diversified international presence. Specifically, in 2018, 39% of the product revenue was generated in the U.S., 34% in Asia, 19% in Europe, 5% in Canada and less than 3% in Latin America while this diversification continued in Q1 2019, as illustrated below:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands) Revenue: U.S. $ 11,252 $ 9,882 International 16,660 13,192 Total $ 27,912 $ 23,074

However, investors must not overlook that net loss in 2019 is expected to range between $12.7 million and $14.7 million, according to the guidance linked above, so ASPN will still have things to do to be profitable in 2020.

Cash Flow Analysis By The End Of 2020

From a cash flow standpoint, ASPN has been burning cash since 2016 and continued to burn cash in Q1 2019. Also, it announced a few months ago that CapEx in 2019 will be $2.5 million and it will incur an additional $12 million in CapEx through 2020, as quoted below:

To support this growth, we have initiated a plan to increase the capacity of our East Providence, Rhode Island manufacturing facility to approximately 60 million square feet of aerogel blankets by the end of 2020. We expect to incur up to an additional $12.0 million in expenditures related to this plan through 2020."

and below:

Turning to cash, we currently expect the capital expenditures will total $2.5 million for the full year."

Moreover, at March 31, 2019, the amount available to ASPN under the revolving credit facility was $7.1 million after giving effect to the $3.3 million in borrowings and $0.5 million of letters of credit outstanding under the facility.

Since cash was $3.3 million (March 2019), ASPN has almost zero net debt. We want to point out that this refers to interest-bearing debt and does not include an obligation of $10 million associated with prepayments received pursuant to the supply agreement with BASF.

But the company stated when Q1 2019 was out that:

We expect to exit 2019 between $7 and $10 million of net cash on hand."

Given that net debt is approximately zero (March 2019) and the company will spend approximately $2 million in the remaining three quarters of 2019, we draw the conclusion that ASPN expects to generate positive operating cash flow in Q2, Q3 and Q4 2019 that will total between $9 and $12 million.

Furthermore, based on the guidance above, we estimate that CapEx in 2020 will be approximately $10 million. Therefore, if annual operating cash flow slightly exceeds $10 million again next year, we project that ASPN will generate limited free cash flow in 2020.

High Insider Ownership

Insider ownership is 10.4% and therefore, insiders' interests are aligned with shareholders'. We always take this parameter into account before investing in a company. And we usually avoid investing in names with insider ownership being less than 5%.

Competition And Market Share In The End Markets

We have found that the global demand for insulation products is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR hitting $65 billion in 2020, $70 billion by 2024 and $77 billion by 2025, as shown here, here and here. This is promising.

And in our opinion, this satisfactory growth rate is largely driven by the global GDP growth that is leading to increased demand for energy infrastructure projects and higher construction activity especially within the developing countries. As such, ASPN will most likely have significant opportunities for market expansion and revenue growth in the next years.

However, we believe that potential long-term investors also have to pay attention to a couple of key parameters.

First, ASPN notes in the latest annual report linked above that competition is fierce and is not going to abate in the foreseeable future (emphasis added):

We operate in a highly competitive environment. In general, we compete with traditional insulation materials based on product performance, price, availability and proximity to the customer. Insulation manufacturers include a range of large, high-volume, multinational manufacturers offering branded products and strong technical support services to small, low-volume, local manufacturers offering low prices and limited customer support. We compete in the aerogel insulation market with Cabot Corporation, Armacell International S.A., Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. and Nano Tech Co., Ltd. and a growing number of other competitors that manufacture and sell aerogel insulation products. We expect to face increasing competition in the aerogel insulation market over the next several years as existing competitors and new entrants seek to develop and market their own aerogel products. In addition to other aerogel insulation products, we also encounter competition from innovatively packaged traditional insulation materials that compete with our products on the basis of one or more performance factors."

Second, ASPN states in the latest annual report that it's not a big player in the global market, as shown below (emphasis added):

Our market share in 2018 was approximately 3% of the estimated $3.1 billion annual global market for energy infrastructure insulation materials. Many of our competitors have greater market presence, larger market share, longer operating histories, stronger name recognition, larger customer bases and significantly greater financial, technical, sales and marketing, manufacturing and other resources than we have and may be better able to withstand volatility within the industry and throughout the economy as a whole while retaining greater operating and financial flexibility. If our competitors lower their prices, or develop new products with better performance, or if we are unable to compete effectively, our growth opportunities, share of the market, margins and profitability may decline."

The Battery Materials Market

As part of its diversification strategy, the company is seeking to expand into new markets and the battery materials market could be one of them, as shown below (emphasis added):

In addition, we made solid advances with our strategic initiative to leverage our aerogel technology platform to develop breakout opportunities in new markets. We are increasingly confident that our aerogel technology can play an important role in the battery materials market. We have been busy characterizing our materials, establishing our IP portfolio and engaging with industry leaders around this opportunity. We are actively seeking to partner with companies with expertise in battery materials, battery production and battery applications. We expect to make notable progress toward this objective over the remainder of 2019,".

and below (emphasis added):

Now, we are positioned to leverage more than a decade of proprietary research and development on carbon aerogels. To that end, we are increasingly confident that our aerogel technology can play an important role in the battery materials market, but not as a thermal insulation. Over a year ago, we dedicated a team to this mission and since that time, it has been actively characterizing our materials, establishing our IP portfolio, and engaging with industry leaders with expertise in battery materials, battery production and battery applications. The key macro trend of electrification of mobility demands better lithium-ion battery technology. To meet this key market requirement, Aspen has developed a high capacity silicon dominant carbon aerogel anode material engineered to take full advantage of its 3 key attributes: unique core morphology, higher electrical conductivity, and high mechanical strength. The production of this new anode material is both scalable and cost effective, potentially increasing significantly our performance in electric vehicles and consumer electronics. We anticipate contracting one or more partners who can bring technical, commercial and financial support to the endeavor, much as BASF has done in the area of building materials. Our goal is to build another powerful aerogel based business derived from our aerogel technology platform."

This sounds promising as well. But it remains to be seen whether the expansion into this new market will be successful in the next quarters.

Takeaway

It's not the first time we write about an under-the-radar stock. Actually, our proprietary database focuses on small caps and repeatedly identifies price disconnects that translate into high returns based on a 12-month investment horizon. This is how we discovered Flexible Solutions International (FSI) that has risen about 250% since our recent bullish call, as shown here.

This is also why we were doing our due diligence on ASPN two weeks ago. After years of declining revenue, losses and negative adjusted EBITDA, ASPN expects to grow its revenue while generating positive operating cash flow and free cash flow by the end of 2020.

Based on the latest projections, ASPN's end markets look promising while the company aims to expand into new markets in order to further strengthen its growth prospects. As a result, it could become a takeover target given also that it has already established a partnership with BASF and is looking for additional partnerships from the battery materials industry, as quoted above.

But we are skeptical when it comes to its projections for 2019 and 2020 because ASPN missed guidance in the past years while competition is expected to remain fierce in the foreseeable future.

Even if its projections for 2019 and 2020 are accurate, we project that EV-to-2019 adj. EBITDA and EV-to-2020 adj. EBITDA will be above 50 times and above 10 times, respectively, at the current price of $6.70 per share.

Additionally, Price-to-Book Value currently is approximately 2.4 times, so ASPN already trades at a significant premium.

On top of this, we believe that a recession in the U.S. and/or Europe is likely by 2020, which will weigh on the company's growth prospects.

After all, we are neutral on ASPN at the current price of $6.70 per share and will stay on the sidelines. We do have other value picks in the pipeline for the subscribers to our value research "Value Investor's Stock Club" that from a risk/reward perspective, are much better investments than ASPN, in our opinion.

