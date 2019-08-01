Apple: Strong Buy After Beating EPS And Revenue In Q3 2019

Quarter after quarter, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shows the investing community why they are one of the best stocks to own. I wrote my first article on AAPL in December of 2018 discussing how ridiculous the sharp decline was, and in my most recent article about AAPL, I slapped a $300 target price on them within the next 12 months. In October of 2018, AAPL peaked as it reached a 52-week high of $233.47. I think it is absolutely insane that two quarterly reports have come out, and AAPL is still trading under its 52-week highs. Recently, AAPL reported another beat on both EPS and revenue, and the after-hours trading has them up 4%, yet they are still roughly 13 points away from cracking the levels they achieved back in October 2019. I am standing by my previous prediction of $300 by the middle of May 2020 and believe AAPL can deliver for shareholders just as they have countless times in the past. Obviously, I am not always correct, but I have publicly stated Apple was a buy three times and almost called the bottom in December. I was about a week off their lows with my first article. Apple is still a buy, and I believe they will breakout sometime in the second half of 2019. We will see if I am correct in May of 2020 and if AAPL will have delivered a gain of 43.7% plus four dividends if you include the dividend in May of 2020.

Apple's quarterly numbers were awesome as the iPhone is becoming less of their revenue stream

AAPL reported an EPS beat of $0.08 today totaling $2.18 per share while beating the revenue estimates by $390 million as their revenue in Q3 totaled $53.81 billion. Tim Cook stated that this was AAPL's largest June quarter which was driven by all-time record revenue from Services, with growth and strength in Wearables, iPad, and Mac. AAPL's year-over-year business performance also improved delivering $11.6 billion in operating cash flow. It's hard not to fall in love with these types of numbers especially when AAPL's Q4 guidance has revenue targeted between $61 and $64 billion with gross margins between 37.5% and 38.5%.

There is an old saying that numbers don't lie, and that's why I always analyze the financials of a company. AAPL's consolidated statements of operations indicate that AAPL is truly transitioning from a one-trick pony which was dependent on iPhone sales. Two very strong points to me are that products are slowly representing less of their overall revenue, while iPhones are making up less of the overall net sales by category. The difference between Q3 in 2018 and 2019 shows that products were reduced to 78.71% from 80.91% of AAPL's revenue, while Services grew from 19.09% to 21.29%. The beloved iPhone reduced its dominance in net sales by category from 55.33% in Q3 2018 to 48.29% in Q3 of 2019, while Mac, iPad, Wearables, Home and Accessories and Services all increased their contribution to AAPL's overall revenue.

It should be taken as a positive as Services accounts for more of the pie from AAPL as time goes on, while AAPL's other categories continue to grow. I am more bullish today as services and other business segments grow because, over the next three to five years, AAPL should be much less dependent on hardware and iPhone sales. I am in no way saying iPhone sales aren't important, but people are holding onto phones longer. Personally, I am still using an iPhone 7+, and I am not sure when I will upgrade. If the iPhone doesn't have an upgrade cycle in its near future, it's nice to know that the other categories can contribute meaningful numbers and continue to increase the percentage of revenue which they generate. Services also have huge potential as AAPL can generate continuous revenue from subscriptions and sales. This is a great complement to their products, and one day, I believe Services will generate more revenue than their hardware products. If their products simply become a delivery method for their services, AAPL shares could fetch a much larger premium.

Apple could be the most pro shareholder company traded today

In Q2 of 2019, AAPL returned over $27 billion to shareholders between dividends and share repurchases. AAPL began a $12 billion share repurchase program which resulted in the retirement of 55.1 million shares. AAPL also repurchased 71.7 million shares for $12 billion through open market transactions while paying $3.4 billion in dividends. In Q3 of 2019 AAPL, created more value for as they returned over $21 billion to shareholders. AAPL spent $17 billion in open market transactions to repurchase almost 88 million shares and paid out $3.6 billion in dividends. Between Q2 and Q3 of 2019, AAPL has returned $48 billion to shareholders as they spent $41 billion on AAPL shares and paid $7 billion in dividends. I challenge anyone to find me an organization which is publicly-traded which is as pro shareholder as Apple.

Apple and antitrust should never be spoken in the same sentence

There is a lot of talk about the Department of Justice looking into big tech and Apple possibly being the subject of an antitrust investigation. I don't believe anyone should dump shares of AAPL or hesitate if they are interested in becoming a shareholder of AAPL because of headlines which may or may not happen. I am going to speculate for a moment and let's say the DOJ does investigate AAPL for antitrust violations. Antitrust laws are regulations that monitor the distribution of economic power in business, making sure that healthy competition is allowed to flourish and economies can grow. Antitrust laws prohibit several business practices that restrain trade such as price-fixing, corporate mergers to reduce competition of a certain market and acts designed to gain or hold on to a monopoly. All I have to say to the DOJ is good luck proving any of this with AAPL.

An antitrust investigation would be a waste of time as there isn't a single business segment which doesn't have stiff competition. First, let's look at operating systems. Computerworld reported in March of 2018 that Macs finally broke the single digits and now accounted for 10% of personal computers. How about smartphones? According to statcounter from June 2018 to 2019, Android accounted for 76.03% and iOS accounted for 22.04% of the mobile operating systems globally. Based on the operating system stats I would think it would be hard to convince anyone that AAPL had a monopoly on digital sales through their app store only having 22.04% of the mobile operating systems. I would actually argue that AAPL's app store provides a vehicle for companies to reach consumers and sell their services or products, so it actually enhances competition. In 2018,Apple insider reported that iPad expanded to 28.8% market share and was growing in the tablet market. There isn't a single category AAPL operates in which could be considered a monopoly in my opinion. I did not go to Law school, but if I was on a jury, I would laugh at the premise that AAPL has a monopoly.

Apple's secret weapon no one is talking about

I always talk about the population growth in my energy analysis as do others, but I rarely see it in technology articles. The global population sits at 7.721 billion right now, and it is growing with every key I hit. It is projected that by 2030 the global population will increase to 8.5 billion, and in 2050, we will hit 9/7 billion. So by 2030, there will be roughly 779 million more people on the planet and, by 2050, there will be 1.98 billion more people. The top five largest countries in order are China, India, United States, Indonesia, and Brazil. The combined population of the United States, Indonesia and Brazil are 811,022,309. By 2030, the global population will almost increase enough where we just add an additional one of each of these countries. China currently has just over 1.4 billion people living in their country. By 2050, the global population will grow more than the current population of China and the United States combined. This sounds like a whole lot of new customers for AAPL for both hardware and services which should translate to increased net income.

Apple's dividend may not be as juicy as others but it is growing at a rapid pace

Apple may not have a 4.6% dividend yield like Exxon Mobile Corporation (XOM), but it is increasing at a rapid pace. In August of 2012, AAPL started paying a quarterly dividend of $0.3786. Over the past seven years, this dividend has increased to $0.77 per quarter or $3.08 per share. AAPL has six years of consecutive dividend growth with a 5-year growth rate of 10.84%. This dividend is supported by a payout ratio of 25.75% which is very low. AAPL has more than enough dry powder to continue their large dividend hikes and even increase the percentage they have been raising the dividend by. AAPL may not be the dividend income producer that other companies are but they are well on their way to becoming one. If AAPL continues their trend with dividends and buybacks 20 years from now this could be a great income producing machine for shareholders.

Conclusion

I believe Apple could simply be the best stock to own. They create tremendous value for shareholders while returning large stockpiles of cash as an added bonus. The Services segment is really starting to flourish as it generated more than 20% of Q3 2019's revenue. I don't believe the chatter about antitrust is anything to worry about and it's just a talking piece in the media. The bottom line is own Apple for the long term as the global population is going to increase by large amounts over the next 30 years creating more and more customers. This is a company that continuously reinvents themselves, beats quarterly estimates and makes their shareholders money. I believe Apple has a great chance to break $300 per share by the end of May 2020 creating more than 40% upside from today's close.

