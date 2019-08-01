Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on today’s call will be Dunkin’ Brands’ Chief Executive Officer, Dave Hoffmann; and Dunkin’ Brands’ Chief Financial Officer, Kate Jaspon. Additionally, Scott Murphy, Chief Operating Officer for Dunkin’ U.S.; and Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer are here and will be available for questions during the Q&A session at the end of the call.

David Hoffmann

Thanks, Stacey, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for being on the call this morning. We are now midway through 2019 and seeing signs of transformation for Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins around the world.

We’ve launched new menu innovation with broader consumer appeal, re-imagined the restaurant experience, growing digital and delivery platforms, and integrated both brands into modern culture. As we always say, it’s a journey. But there is no doubt in my mind that the strategic actions we’re taking are driving customer noticeable change, and of course, sustainable results.

For Dunkin’ U.S., our second quarter results built on the solid momentum we established with our franchisees in the first quarter of the year. Highlights of the quarter included 4.7% system-wide sales growth and 1.7% same-store sales growth.

Performance was driven by double-digit espresso growth, national value offerings and terrific consumer reception to our better-for-you Power Platform. Altogether, we had our strongest two-year quarterly comp performance since launching cold brew in 2016.

These results clearly reflect that the blueprint for growth, our long-term strategy to modernize the brand is working. We’re especially pleased with the sustained performance of espresso in Q2. When we made the decision in 2018 to double-down on this category, we did it for two reasons: first, to expand our menu sweet-spot beyond hot and iced drip coffee; and second, because we believed there was a significant market for quality espresso at an affordable price, of course, delivered at the speed of Dunkin’.

It’s now been more than 6 months since we re-launched the category and our 2018 investment continues to pay major dividends. Espresso sales in Q2 were more than 40% year-over-year, all while maintaining our operational speed and delivering on our brand promise of great coffee fast.

In April, we expanded our lineup with the launch of Handcrafted Signature Lattes, which combine our premium espresso with fun flavors that Dunkin’ does best.

Dunkin’ is a brand that could democratize trends. We did it with espresso. And we believe there is an opportunity to do more when it comes to giving consumers great tasting better-for-you options at affordable price points.

In April, we introduced the new type of food innovation to our menu with the launch of Dunkin’ Bowls. The Egg White Bowl featured 14 grams of protein and only 250 calories. It was the latest addition to our Power Platform, which started in January with the Power Breakfast Sandwich and has driven terrific weekly sales.

We will continue innovating the space to broaden our menu and appeal to consumers of all taste. Last week, we announced our partnership with Beyond Meat, one of the fastest growing U.S. food companies, offering a portfolio of plant-based meats.

We’re the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve a sandwich that features 100% plant-based Beyond Sausage. Started rolling out last week in Manhattan and our goal is to scale it nationally in the future. The Beyond Sandwich is a terrific example of more than just the new menu we’re offering at Dunkin’.

We listen to our consumers, who told us they were looking for more protein choices. So we created a proprietary plant-based option. Taste great, it’s affordable, priced in line with our other breakfast sandwiches, and is delivered, of course, at the speed of Dunkin’.

Once again, this is all about Dunkin’ giving consumers options. What you’re seeing from up to date, quality premium beverages, such as espresso or cold brew, better-for-you food innovations like the Egg White Bowls and Beyond Meat. They all represent a new Dunkin’, a Dunkin’ that is different than the past.

We’re launching more consumer-driven innovation at a faster pace. We’ll never forget our core, and in fact, on National Doughnut Day, our guests enjoyed over 11 million doughnuts, the most we’ve ever moved in one day. But we’re broadening our sweet-spot as well.

Along with menu innovation, national value offerings including Go2s and PM Breaks drove results across all day parts. In Q2, we lapped last year’s national launch of Go2s, offering 2 bagels for $4 dollars, propelled the category and delivered the best quarterly bagel sales performance on record.

On a two year stack, breakfast sandwiches and bagels achieved more than 15% same store sales growth and approximately 75% of Go2s’ transactions contained of beverage with an average total ticket of nearly $9. Afternoon traffic also benefitted from the continuity of our PM Break platform that features $2 rotating beverages.

Next, great coffee, served by great people. We’re spending more time than ever making our restaurants a great place to work. We’re making product build simpler and more consistent. We’ve implemented soft launches on marketing windows to allow for better training and execution. And we’re intensely focused on speed and accuracy.

We started last year with menu simplification and the installation of label printers in all our restaurants. And this year, it continues with a focus on restaurant teams. Overall, we saw a nice improvement in guest satisfaction throughout the second quarter. And we will continue to drive better operations for a better customer experience.

Great coffee fast is what we do best. We’re making the Dunkin’ experience as frictionless as possible, in our restaurants, at the drive-thru, through our mobile app and other digital channels. In June, we announced the launch of Dunkin’ Delivers through Grubhub and seamless across the boroughs of New York City.

We work closely with Grubhub and our franchisees to create a Dunkin’ delivery system with POS integration, which is key, that doesn’t involve significant costs for our franchisees, creates operational efficiencies across the restaurants, and delivers an overall better experience for customers. We’re excited to scale this to major U.S. markets by yearend as well.

We also launched Multi-Tender on our app in April and more than a 1,000 Dunkin’ restaurants across the country. Multi-Tender allows guests to earn points regardless of how they pay. Test results have shown the program is driving incremental active enrollments, with no material impact to margin.

Today, loyalty represents approximately 13% of rooftop sales.

With Multi-Tender, we believe we can grow that number in a meaningful way by expanding the membership funnel and driving incremental sales through one-to-one marketing. We also plan to roll this out nationally later this year.

On-the-Go ordering saw average weekly sales increase by more than 30%, 30% year-over-year, and made up 4% of total transactions in Q2.

At locations without a drive-thru, it represented more than 7% of transactions and in many urban areas, mobile orders actually exceed 25% of transactions during peak hours.

Mobile order and pay is clearly a winning proposition for Dunkin’. It enables guests to get in, get out and get on their way. Nearly half of quarterly active Perks member use it today and there is still significant opportunity to grow.

In the next few quarters, we are rolling out new features including guest checkout, which enables, non-Perks members to use On-the-Go Mobile ordering through the app. In other words, this opens up mobile ordering basically to everyone.

And lastly, we’re making the Dunkin’ app more convenient to use. We completed an app refresh during the quarter and continue to simplify the On-the-Go ordering process.

A recent improvement to one-step enrollment, drove over 1 million new members to sign up for our loyalty program in the second quarter, total membership now sits at 11.7 million guests. There is tremendous runway ahead of us, when it comes to growing our digital platform. These latest advances, delivery, multi-tender, guest checkout, app upgrades are all making the Dunkin’ experience as frictionless as possible.

Our efforts to make Dunkin’ more convenient extend beyond our restaurants and into other channels as well. Through mid-July our total portfolio of CPG products across both brands delivered nearly $500 million in retail sales, including more than $80 million in ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee.

Dunkin’ K-Cups grew nearly 8% or 6 times the growth rate of the category. We’ve also expanded our restaurant footprint across the U.S. as well. During the second quarter, our franchisees added 46 net new units. We’re especially proud of the progress we’ve made together with our franchisees on our Next Generation restaurant design. If you recall, last year, we formalized Next Gen as the image for all new construction. I think, we’ve also mentioned to you before, we spent the last nine months working with franchisees hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder to optimize the layout and operating model. We also value engineered equipment and materials to work for remodeling existing restaurants as well.

On July 1, we officially released the Next Gen image for remodels. We are working strategically with our franchisees to kick off the next wave of remodels into the new Next Gen image. And we have solid alignment with franchisees, because Next Gen remodels are showing great results.

Sales and traffic growth is coming from premium iced beverages, great bakery performance and increased mobile order intake. This transformation is more than just an improved look of the restaurant. It’s a meaningful commitment to serving great coffee, fast. Next Gen is the true embodiment of the Blueprint for Growth, it shows how we’re modernizing, while staying true to our core. It’s recent release as a testament to our strong relationship with our franchisees, which remains our number one asset.

Okay. Now on to Baskin-Robbins, we recently undertook one of the most exciting promotions in Baskin’s seven-year history, where we announced a partnership with Netflix number one hit show Stranger Things. To ring in the arrival of the third season in July, we combined Stranger Things and Baskin-Robbins on everything from new menu innovation to exclusive merchandise to pints sold outside the restaurant.

We made the promotion engaging for not only our guest, but for the crew as well, which is critical in today’s highly competitive labor environment. And I want to personally thank our Baskin-Robbins franchisees for seizing the moment and really bringing this partnership to life in a powerful way. The terrific consumer reception to our partnership with Stranger Things proves that Baskin-Robbins on the path to making itself relevant again in a way that is authentic and engaging for consumers.

We see tremendous enthusiasm for the brand around the world, and now it’s time we reignited some of that love here in the U.S. as well. We’re expanding our home delivery offering, modernizing restaurants, improving operations and bringing more value to the menu as well.

Okay. Moving on to International. Q2 was another fantastic quarter for both brands abroad with Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins posting same-store sales growth of 5.6% and 3.2% respectively. Q2 marks the eighth consecutive quarter of positive comp-store sales growth for Dunkin’ International. The coffee forward image for Dunkin’ is continuing to make strong progress with 400 restaurants now open between new builds and remodels across international markets, solidifying the brands positioning of great coffee, fast around the world.

Before I hand it over to Kate here in a second, reflecting back on Q2, and now one year into my role, I’m proud to see these beloved brands exceeding around the world. We’ve taken some big bets across the board, including the $100 million investment we made into the Dunkin’ U.S. business last year, and we’re seeing progress.

As we transform our brands, we will continue to evaluate all options for generating returns for our shareholders and franchisees alike as well as creating a more modern and relevant experience for our great customers.

And so with that, I will now turn it over to Kate to cover our financial results.

Kate Jaspon

Thanks, Dave. Revenue for the second quarter increased $8.7 million or 2.5% compared to the prior year period due primarily to an increase in royalty income as a result of Dunkin’ U.S. systemwide sales growth as well as an increase in rental income offset by a decrease in advertising fees and related income.

The increase in rental income resulted from the adoption of the new lease accounting standard in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, which requires gross presentation of certain lease costs that the company passes through to our franchisees. The decrease in advertising fees and related income was primarily due to a decrease in gift card program service fees, offset by an increase in advertising fees as a result of systemwide sales growth.

Operating income and adjusted operating income in the second quarter increased $8.8 million or 7.7%, and $7.5 million or 6.2%, respectively, from the prior year period primarily as a result of the increase in royalty income as well as other operating income in the current quarter compared to other operating loss in the prior year period.

Net income for the second quarter decreased by nearly $1 million, or 1.4%, compared to the prior year period primarily as a result of a $13 million loss on debt extinguishment recorded in the current period, offset by the increase in operating income, and an increase in interest income earned on our cash balances, as well as a decrease in income tax expense. The loss on debt extinguishment was due to the write-off of debt issuance costs in conjunction with a refinancing transaction completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter increased by $7.6 million or 11.7% compared to the prior year period primarily as a result of the increases in adjusted operating income and interest income, offset by an increase in income tax expense.

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter decreased by 1.4% to $0.71 compared to the prior year period as a result of the decrease in net income. Diluted adjusted earnings per share increased by 11.7% to $0.86 compared to the prior year period as a result of the increase in adjusted net income. Excluding the impact of recognized excess tax benefits, both diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share would have been lower by approximately $0.02 for each of the second quarters of fiscal years 2019 and 2018.

At the end of the second quarter, we had a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.2 to 1. During the quarter, we generated approximately $54 million in free cash flow. We ended the quarter was $563 million in cash and short-term restricted cash on our balance sheet. Of that, $563 million, $157 million represents cash that is associated with our gift card and marketing fund balances. We used $31 million in cash during the quarter to pay our Q2 cash dividend to our shareholders. We also repurchased approximately $10 million in shares during the second quarter.

Now to our fiscal year 2019 targets. In our press release this morning, we reiterated the majority of our targets with exception of the following. We now expect flat to slightly negative comp-store sales growth for Baskin-Robbins U.S. We now expect our full year effective tax rate to be approximately 27%. This includes the year-to-date impact from excess tax benefits as well as other tax favorability. The tax guidance excludes any potential future impact from material excess tax benefits in the second half of fiscal 2019.

We now expect our net interest expense to be approximately $119 million resulting from additional interest income. We continue to expect full year weighted average shares outstanding of approximately $84 million. We now expect GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.71 to $2.78. Previously, we had expected $2.63 to $2.72. And diluted adjusted earnings per share we now expect $3.02 to $3.05. Previously we had expected $2.94 to $2.99.

This updated guidance reflects the revised effective tax rate and net interest expense, as well as a tightening of our range as we go into the second half of our year. And with that, I will hand the call back over to the operator for questions.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Great. Thank you very much. Actually, I had one question and then one follow-up. The question just on the Dunkin’ U.S. comp, I’m guessing it was driven entirely by average check. I was wondering if you can give some color around the traffic trends in this quarter versus last and whether you see any underlying change in that trend. We’ve heard from a few operators that maybe trends has softened a little bit in recent weeks relative to where it had been prior. So any color you can give on that would be great.

And then my follow-up was just for Dave. I know at the end of your prepared remarks you mentioned something about reviewing all options for return of value to shareholders and franchisees. I didn’t know if that was commentary above and beyond your traditional dividend and repo, and whatnot, so just wondering kind of what your thought is in terms of incremental shareholder value creation. Thank you.

Kate Jaspon

Hey, Jeff. This is Kate. Thanks for the question. Obviously, we continue our practice of not commenting on trends as we rolled out of the quarter. But in terms of comps within the quarter, traffic was basically flat sequentially from the first quarter. But we did see a decent improvement year-over-year that we’re pleased with.

And while we did see a slight increase in tickets sequentially that resulted from both pure price and favorable mix shifts, just a reminder that there was less discounting this year and this quarter compared to prior year as it was our roll over the first quarter of the national Go2 program.

And now, I’ll turn it back to Dave.

David Hoffmann

Yeah, Jeff, on the second one, look, we’re still very much focused on driving value for our shareholders and franchises alike. No different than what we’ve done in the past, with the smart share repurchase, the securitizations as Kate’s been involved with a lot, and including our $100 million investment back in the business. So, look, we’re not going to say anything more about it, but, look, going forward, we’re going to continue to evaluate what’s best for the business.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matt DiFrisco from Guggenheim. Your question, please.

Matthew DiFrisco

Thank you. A little bit of a follow-up there, I guess, in the context of less discounting on a year-over-year basis, the success you’re seeing with espresso and the protein/premium products. Can you give us some color and context as far as the franchise margins and what they’ve experienced? And then also, personally, I’d like to know can you bring back the Egg Bowls. They seemed to be successful, but they’re discontinued. Can you explain why?

Kate Jaspon

Yeah, I’ll take the first part. I’ll let Tony address the – your Egg Bowls. I agree with you on that by the way. So the comment on discounting, we continue to have discounting. So it’s not that we have left discounting. It’s just that a lot of the programs that we’ve seen traction with and maintained throughout the quarter.

So last year this quarter was the first year that we had a national Go2 platform. The only change in that was the middle offer. So as Dave mentioned, we went to a 2 for $4 bagel offering. But – so that discounting stayed relatively flat. As well as, even though the PM Break is national now. There were a lot of breaks going on in the afternoon at discounted beverage price in prior year.

So discounting remains a focus of ours. It’s just – it’s been consistent that last year was the first quarter that we actually saw that. And then from a mix perspective, you’re right, as the quarters have progressed the franchisees have seen favorable mix shift, which was due to the premium priced specialty beverages as well as the Power Platform, which is perfect. I’ll turn over to Tony for Egg Bowls.

Tony Weisman

Yeah. Hey, thanks for the question on the Egg White Bowls, you’re not the only one. And so stay tuned. I think what we did in the 60 days that we had the Bowls in, is that we demonstrated to both consumers and to our own system that bowls is a form-factor that we can do easily quickly and doesn’t get in the way of your get in, get out, get out of your way approach to great coffee fast.

So we’re believer in bowls. And stay tuned, we do intend to bring them back in the future. But in the interim, I encourage you to be eating our Power Breakfast Sandwich.

Matthew DiFrisco

Excellent. Thank you.

Eric Gonzalez

Hey, thanks, good morning. It’s been a few months now since you launched the espresso platform. And the growth seems impressive. I was just wondering if you could speak to the customer repeat rate or any other consumer behaviors you noticed since the launch.

Are customers trading up from other platforms or drip coffee or are you bringing in a bigger mix of new customers? Thanks.

David Hoffmann

So, we’re seeing terrific repeat among our customers, we’re also seeing more than 60% of attachment. We’re seeing great basket size. We’re not only seeing new customers come in, but we are, in fact, today, it’s only about democratizing, introducing some of our traditional hot and iced drip customers to espresso neighborly, taking to it. So it’s been both a trade-off from current customers are getting into espresso and learning whether they like latte or cappuccino on hot and iced, et cetera, as well as well as the world’s – the number of people in the world who already know these beverages, but have come to appreciate that we’ve got a world-class espresso product at a good value served at the speed of Dunkin’.

Introducing the Signature Lattes in April, which are outstanding, and if you haven’t had them, I encourage you try them, also brought in new customers because there are distinctive flavors, they’re only available at Dunkin’. They are incredibly good value, and they are delicious. And so we’re seeing high repeat among those as well and we kept those and continue to see those numbers grow. Altogether, that’s why we are seeing this is our fastest growing category with 40% year-on-year growth.

Eric Gonzalez

If I could just slip another one in there on Perks. It seems like you had a nice step-up in Perks membership to 11.7 million members. Was the step-up – what were the factors that attribute that big step-up? And then regarding the guest checkout, is there a way to you can convert them to active membership once you get people to…

David Hoffmann

So…

Eric Gonzalez

Yeah. Go ahead.

David Hoffmann

Yeah. So part of the step-up to the increase is a number of things. First of all, you’ve probably noticed that we are marketing our On-the-Go Mobile at the end of every commercial that we run. Secondly, we are doing more to make the Perks program and On-the-Go Mobile more visible in the stores, particularly, as Dave mentioned, it’s prominent in our Next Gen stores. Third, we’ve made the app experience lighter, more frictionless, faster and the one step enrollment has really been an easy way for people to get in and get on. Yeah, the biggest gain we’ve had in the past for people using the app was forcing them to preload on our card in order to use On-the-Go Mobile.

Now we have our Multi-Tender and guest checkout, we’re making it even easier for people to pay whatever where they want. So we’re seeing an increase – some of that number is a function of people joining the program and being able to pay with credit, debit or cash, and ultimately, as we truly expand guest checkout, it will afford people the opportunity to pay without joining the program.

But the real factors have been visibility in store and the advertising, ease of enrollment and then the ability to secure points and the benefits of membership paying any way you want. And we are, in fact, seeing ways of converting them with more one-to-one marketing based on their behaviors, what we see them purchasing and we’ve gotten into much more sophisticated and individualized targeted marketing.

Eric Gonzalez

Thanks.

Brandon Sonnemaker

Yeah. Thanks, guys. First, could you comment on whether you feel wage inflation pressures have plateaued for franchisees, or does it kind of feel the same? And then, relatedly, just to clear, is franchisee cash flow up year-over-year?

Scott Murphy

So this is Scott. Thanks for the question. I’d say wage inflation is still out there, we continue to see one of the biggest challenges for our franchisees, not just inflation, but certainly the availability of labor. So we’ve seen about a 0.4 impact to the stores in terms of labor inflation over the last quarter. But it’s – I think, plateau is probably the right word to use the way you described it, because the good news is, it’s being offset by some commodity favorability and some other things on the P&L as well.

Brandon Sonnemaker

Okay. And then, franchisee cash flow is it up year-over-year? Or could you comment on that?

Scott Murphy

It’s essentially stable.

Brandon Sonnemaker

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, you’ve mentioned that you’ve seen a nice improvement in guest sat scores in the second quarter. Curious, if that applies to accuracy, speed, food and beverage quality or perhaps all?

Scott Murphy

Yeah. So most of those metrics move together. We talked about overall satisfaction. We saw a nice improvement sequentially all three months throughout the quarter. And I think, it’s a lot of the things that we’ve done over the last year. So I know, we talked it a lot, but things like many simplification, things like the label printers, some new equipment. And more importantly, a complexity model we rolled out to make sure, we’re not putting too much on those restaurant managers. We’re seeing a nice improvement in accuracy and speed, and even more so in our Next Gen restaurants where it all comes to life.

Brandon Sonnemaker

Very helpful. Thanks, guys.

Nicole Miller

Thank you. Good morning. I appreciate the update. I’m very curious about your Beyond Sausage and the ability to price that in line. Can you talk a little bit about that decision, because in some of the things that we’ve been looking at in your peer group, everyone has priced it at a premium? Thank you.

Tony Weisman

Yeah. Hi, this is Tony. It was an intentional move on our part in the Manhattan launch, which is exactly one week on to price it in line with our other premium sandwiches, which is consistent with our whole view our democratizing trends, and making value as part of this new plant-based meat option. Part of it for Dunkin’, because it just means that more people will be able to enjoy it – learn to enjoy plant-based sandwiches. So it’s very much of focus for us to price it in line with premium sandwiches. We were helped in part by all the innovation that our friends at Beyond Meat have done. They have a very specific stated goal of creating plant-based meet that is in line at a per ounce price the same as animal-based meat.

And so all the work that they’ve done that was able – that’s factored into our cost structure made it possible for us to sell at that price at a margin comparable to what our other sandwiches sell for. And it’s very consistent with our view that this is an enormous trend, more and more consumers are trying it, and there is no reason that price barrier should get in the way.

Nicole Miller

It’s very helpful to understand the democratizing it. Sorry to sneak this in, but if we just think about the margin profile, maybe with this guest add on a couple of other things, so we don’t need to worry about it, or is there something we need to consider if people really gravitated towards the symptoms of profit margin?

Tony Weisman

No. I don’t think, there is anything you need to worry about it.

Nicole Miller

Thank you.

Katherine Fogertey

Great. Thank you. So espresso here is clearly seeing a lot of trend reception. Can you help us better understand the overall mix on your beverage side now? What is traditional versus espresso? And then kind of on that point, the 40% growth we saw in the quarter year-on-year that’s very impressive. How much of that moment, can we attribute to the stores that had already been running espresso versus kind of rolling more stores onto the platform? Thank you.

David Hoffmann

So we’re looking at overall espresso at around 10% of our mix, which is as we stated the 40% year-on-year increase, which I think answers your first question. I believe your second question is the stores that were on it as opposed to the ones that weren’t. And as a reminder, in November of last year, we rolled our entire system at the same time on to the new espresso platform, which was new machines, new builds, new recipes, new training, all simultaneously in November of 2018.

Katherine Fogertey

All right. Thank you.

Andrew Barish

Hey, guys. The question on Next Gen as we look out to 2020 and remodels, I forget exactly where you are in the cycle. But can you give us a sense to whether or not you expect that to be a significant contributor in terms of number of remodels in the fleet? And any other things we should consider, especially given what a big brand that maybe Dave used to work for is going through in terms of downtime and things like that is as remodel start to move through the system?

Scott Murphy

Yeah, Andy, this is Scott. Great question. We’ve spent a lot of time working on the Next Gen remodel with our franchisees. As Dave mentioned, we released it July 1 and now we’re going fast and furious with our franchisees after that first wave of remodels. I think, we’ll end up having, call it, 500 NexGens at the end of this year. And I expect that to actually almost be a double the historic rate of remodels in the next couple of years as we go. Now we have such a large fleet, it will a take a while to get the entire asset base transformed, but the good news is we’re seeing such strong results out of that, we’ve got some decent pull demand from the franchisees for the remodels.

Andrew Barish

Thank you.

Will Slabaugh

Yeah. Thank you. I had a follow-up on the Next Gen image as well. How should we think about the cost today? Is any more color there? And if anything noteworthy came into the model or out of the model versus what we saw at the Analyst Day, and also sort of this cost versus the old model? And I know we’ve talked historically about once you established with new prototype, you did expect that unit growth to accelerate in 2020 and beyond. So just making sure that’s still the case.

Scott Murphy

Yeah. I think that’s the way we think about it. First of all, I’d say, the cost for our Next Gen remodel, it’s a little bit tricky to answer, because there is a wide variety, just given the different size of footprints of our stores and the way they’re laid out. But if I compare to previous remodel design releases, it is a little bit more expensive, but certainly not out of the realm for what is reasonable.

And I will tell you, the return that the franchisees are getting, it has a much quicker payback than the previous releases, so that’s why us and the franchisees felt really good about this model.

In terms of what you saw at Investor Day and the things that have changed, a few things that have changed here and there. We recently learnt from the couple of 100s that we built, so we continue to iterate that design release to make small tweaks here and there. We’ve moved certain pieces of the drive-thru. We positioned equipment a little differently.

And most importantly, we’ve added a level of flexibility, not in the operating model, but in the equipment placement, things that we’ve learnt from the crew members and the restaurant managers from having real life examples out there. So we feel really good about the operating model and the way the equipment is laid out now to move forward.

Will Slabaugh

Thank you.

Andrew Strelzik

Hey, good morning. Excuse me. I’m curious on the elasticity of demand as you’re seeing the premiumization and check building with more bundling and food attached. Specifically, if you could talk maybe about the frequency of a customer that would have a $9 roughly average check. How does that fit in with the broader cohorts? And does that customer tend to be more frequent, less frequent, and just broader thoughts around elasticity? Thanks.

Tony Weisman

Hi, it’s Tony. So I think that the way we look at the Go2s platform, which was the reference to the 90% of attachment in the $9 check, looks very much like our other customers in terms of high frequency. What we simply delivered is a platform that provides persistent, consistent choice-based value at three different price points.

And so, we’re seeing a high level of frequency and repeat. And the fact that we are now more than a year into offering has made us something that customers count on, in every restaurant, every day and it’s just becoming habitual.

Andrew Strelzik

Great. Thank you.

Jeremy Scott

Hi, good morning. Just maybe a follow-up to Andy and Will’s question on the Next Gen model, are you comfortable with the incentive structure that you have set up now for the campaign? I know you said that it will take a while to reformat the whole asset base, but is there a timeline we should think about to get to a critical mass, call it 50%? If that’s tricky on the way up, maybe there is different versions of the remodel that you might be willing to offer?

Scott Murphy

Yeah, this is Scott. I’d say, we’re comfortable where we are now, but we’re always looking to go faster, right? So, we’ve kicked off another wave of 600 remodels with our franchisees that we’re working through right now. And I think we’ll learn a lot through that process over the next 6, 9 months as we go through there.

And then, we’ll come back and see if there is opportunity to go faster, because I think there is nothing that any would want more than our entire asset base transformed into that Next Gen image.

Jeremy Scott

Great. Thank you.

Operator

David Hoffmann

Okay. Thanks, operator. And more importantly, thanks to everyone for joining us this morning. I know you’ve got another busy day with earnings season and we really appreciate you being on. Hey, look, I just wanted to close by saying, we’re on a journey. Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are two brands with tremendous heritage and consumer love.

We like to say, you can start your day with a coffee at Dunkin’. And we also like to say, hey, let’s end the day with a scoop of ice-cream at Baskin. We think that’s a really good one-two punch for both brands.

On the Dunkin’ side, we’ve made terrific progress, pulling off some really big bets over the last year and you’re seeing the impact of those moves today. Some of them are menu simplification, espresso, national value programs, the name change, investment in digital as Tony just talked about and, of course, our recent Beyond Meat partnership.

This is a different Dunkin’ today than we were yesterday. But the blue print for growth, what’s driving all of this change is a five-year plan and we’re still working at it. We’re staying focused, patient and true to who we are, which is great coffee fast.

So much more to come from us; but know that we believe in this plan and we intend to keep driving transformation in everything we do. So thanks very much, everyone. Take care.

