IMAX China: Trading At A Discount To Both Its Parent And Historical Average

The company spent $16.8 million buying back its own shares between March and June 2019 in an opportunistic manner, which suggest the shares are undervalued.

IMAX China has a contracted backlog of 298 IMAX theater systems versus 662 systems currently installed, with the new IMAX with Laser technology expected to drive future backlog growth.

IMAX China out-performed the industry in terms of box office in 1H2019, due to a larger share of blockbuster movies and a better selection of films for IMAX conversion.

Elevator Pitch

IMAX China (OTC:IMXCF) (OTC:IXCNY) [HKG:1970], a 68%-owned subsidiary of IMAX Corporation (IMAX) and the market leader in theater screening technology in China as the exclusive licensee of the IMAX brand in the country, has performed well in 1H2019, with a 15% increase in revenue and 17% growth in adjusted net income.

Looking ahead, the IMAX global film slate looks promising, and IMAX China has a strong contracted backlog of 298 IMAX theater systems to be installed which provides a degree of revenue visibility. The new IMAX with Laser projection system should also help the company to grow its installations backlog over time. Furthermore, IMAX China's equity stake and collaboration with online movie ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment [1896:HK] could yield significant synergies.

Despite the positive outlook, IMAX China trades at 16.5 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 15.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$18.02 as of July 31, 2019, representing a discount to both its parent, IMAX Corporation and the stock's historical 5-year mean. IMAX China's undervaluation is validated by the company's share buybacks between March and June 2019.

Please refer to my initiation article on IMAX China published on February 8, 2018 for more details of the company's background.

Out-performing The Overall China Movie Industry

IMAX China delivered a strong set of 1H2019 results released on July 30, 2019, where revenue and adjusted net income were up 15% and 17% YoY to $59.3 million and $24.9 million respectively. Adjusted net income is calculated as net income net of the impact of stock-based compensation, exit costs, restructuring charges and associated impairments, the legal arbitration award, the change in fair value of equity investment and the related tax impact of these adjustments.

The growth in revenue and adjusted net income for 1H2019 was mainly driven by a 24% increase in IMAX China gross box office to a record $236 million, thanks to both Hollywood blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and Chinese New Year hits such as the local science fiction movie, The Wandering Earth. In RMB terms, IMAX China's Mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Taiwan) box office YoY growth rate was an even higher 35%.

More significantly, IMAX China, traditionally perceived to be highly correlated with the overall growth in China box office, managed to grow its top line and its Mainland China gross box office despite a 2.8% YoY decline in China's total box office to $4.53 billion in 1H2019.

There were three key factors contributing to IMAX China's superior performance vis-a-vis the overall Mainland China box office.

Firstly, IMAX China's indexing (referring to market share or share of a film's total box office) of big box office films, defined as those with gross box office exceeding RMB0.5 billion, in Mainland China increased from 9% in 2017 to 10% in 2018, and further to 12% in 1H2019. IMAX's increased market share is not restricted to tentpole Hollywood blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame (IMAX China box office for Avengers: Endgame accounted for 13% of the movie's total box office in China); IMAX China indexed approximately 10% and 8% of local hits The Wandering Earth and Chinese animation movie Nezha respectively.

This is a combination of an increased number of movies being filmed using IMAX-certified digital cameras (one example is Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick scheduled to be screened in 2020) and more movie goers seeking premium viewing experiences with blockbusters.

Secondly, blockbusters, defined as those with gross box office exceeding RMB1 billion in Mainland China, have increased as a percentage of the total China box office from 32% in 2016 to 54% in 1H2019.

Thirdly, the selection of movies for conversion into the IMAX format is critical, as there is a limited number of IMAX theaters and screens available at any one point in time. In 2017, IMAX China made a mistake not selecting Wolf Warrior 2, released in 2017 and became the all-time best grossing film in China, for conversion to IMAX format initially.

By diversifying and optimizing its screening strategy to screen a wider variety of movies in the IMAX format at any one time (especially during the Chinese New Year period, which is the peak period in the year for China), IMAX China has mitigated selection risk. This year, IMAX China did not miss out on box office hits The Wandering Earth and Nezha highlighted above.

Looking ahead, 2H2019 looks promising. Besides Spiderman, Lion King and Nezha which are already screening, the global IMAX slate for 2H2019 includes Hollywood blockbusters such as Joker; Terminator: Dark Fate; Frozen 2; and Star Wars: Episode 9; and domestic movies like Shanghai Fortress (a sci-fi disaster film featuring popular Chinese stars Lu Han and Shu Qi); and The Bravest (a Chinese movie based on a true story about firefighters featuring Chinese star Huang Xiaoming).

More importantly, IMAX China's superior performance vis-a-vis the overall Mainland China box office suggest that the company can grow faster than the industry, as long as consumer demand for premium movies remains intact and it selects the right movies to screen in IMAX format.

IMAX With Laser And CGV Deal To Provide Future Revenue Visibility

Apart from the Mainland China box office, another factor driving IMAX China's strong 1H2019 results was a healthy growth in installations. In 1H2019, IMAX China installed 30 new IMAX theater systems, versus 25 installations in 1H2018, to bring the number of IMAX theater systems in Greater China to 662. The new IMAX with Laser projection systems were the key growth driver, with six new IMAX with Laser installations in 1H2019 versus none in 1H2018.

IMAX describes the IMAX with Laser projection system in greater detail on its website:

IMAX with Laser has been designed from the ground-up exclusively for IMAX screens. The experience is set apart by its next-generation 4K laser projection system which features a new optical engine and a suite of proprietary IMAX technologies that deliver increased resolution, sharper and brighter images, deeper contrast as well as the most distinct, exotic colors ever available on-screen. The new experience also features IMAX's 12-channel sound technology with new side and overheard channels that deliver greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio immersion.

On July 16, 2019, IMAX China announced that it signed a deal with CGV Holdings, a Korean-based international cinema operator operating more than 3,900 high-quality screens at 530 theaters in seven countries, to open 40 new IMAX theaters in China. Most of these 40 new IMAX theaters will be installed with the new IMAX with Laser projection systems and be built in Tier 1 and Tier 2 Chinese cities.

With the CGV deal, IMAX China's backlog increases to 298 systems (versus the current 662 systems installed in IMAX China's network) and it guides for 90-95 new installations for full-year 2019. The backlog provides a certain degree of revenue visibility for the company, as it earns a one-time installation fee from the sale of an IMAX theater system and annual maintenance fees derived from the provision of ongoing maintenance services for the IMAX theater system.

IMAX with Laser is likely to be a key growth driver for IMAX China in growing its backlog, although margins associated with IMAX with Laser are slightly lower. At the 1H2019 results briefing on July 30, 2019, IMAX China expressed its confidence in the growth potential of IMAX with Laser:

This (CGV) deal is a significant endorsement of IMAX with Laser, which we believe will spur other players in China to upgrade to maintain their competitiveness... The momentum we are generating as a result of the large IMAX Laser -- with Laser deal with CGV is expected to drive follow-on deals and upgrades with other customers...In terms of the laser acceleration, it will accelerate because we just signed a lot more laser deals with CGV and others. So over time, you will see more laser installations. The laser has a slightly -- the laser margins are consistent from a dollar point of view with the existing system. The margin percentage is a little bit lower because the price is a little bit higher. But -- so you could expect similar margin contribution from the lasers that you have now...We've got a new laser technology. So all of those things should definitely help us sort of facilitate more signings in the future.

Synergies From Equity Stake In Maoyan Entertainment

In February 2019, IMAX China (Hong Kong), Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the listed entity, IMAX China, bought a 0.706% stake in Maoyan Entertainment for $15.2 million, as a cornerstone investor in Maoyan Entertainment's IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

IMAX China elaborated on its plans to work with Maoyan Entertainment as a strategic partner at the 1H2019 results briefing on July 30, 2019:

We made an investment in Maoyan about 6 months ago when they did their IPO. At that time, we started to afterwards engage in some strategic discussions with them about ways we could work better together, share some information, market through them. And it's -- so far, it's been very productive. They announced recently that they were going to align a little closer with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK], which is an investor in Maoyan, and broad that relationship. So I think of that relationship, broad (inaudible) time access benefit. But beyond that, we plan on doing more collaboration with more data sharing, trying to understand more about people's taste in movies in China and figure out better and more efficient marketing plans for us...I mean, there's going to be a lot of collaboration with -- from what we understand in terms of content distribution and content creation, so obviously, given our role and how well we've done with those types of films, we're looking to take advantage of that in the future as well through our relationship with both Maoyan and ultimately with Tencent as well.

Maoyan Entertainment is China’s largest online movie ticketing platform with an approximate 60% market share. IMAX China's collaboration with Maoyan could yield synergies that are not obvious and immediately reflected in financial numbers.

Firstly, Maoyan's ticketing data could reveal insights into what Chinese movie goers prefer to watch, and this could help IMAX China in its selection of movies for IMAX conversion and screening. As mentioned above, there are constraints on the number of IMAX movies that can screened in any specific time period and window. IMAX China can diversify, but it still needs to choose based on genre, cast or other factors. Access to Maoyan's data could help IMAX China make better and more profitable choices.

Secondly, Maoyan could help to extend IMAX China's reach into the distribution end of the entire movie value chain. It is common for certain movie production companies to also own cinemas or vice-versa, IMAX China is lacking the reach and connection to Chinese consumers at the point-of-sales. The collaboration with Maoyan could make up for that.

Thirdly, with Maoyan working more closely with Tencent, IMAX China could benefit indirectly. Tencent, with its dominant presence in social media and gaming in China, has even more access to consumer data through WeChat and there are significant links between gaming and movies which could be exploited via a potential three-way collaboration between Tencent, Maoyan and IMAX China.

Opportunistic Share Buybacks Suggest Undervaluation

Between March 11, 2019 and June 17, 2019, IMAX China bought back 7.03 million shares at prices ranging from as low as HK$17.437 to as high as HK$20.427. IMAX China trades at HK$18.02 as of July 31, 2019.

IMAX China explained its capital allocation and capital return strategies at the 1H2019 results briefing on July 30, 2019:

I mean you saw our sort of free cash flow generation has basically allowed us to sort of -- give us the flexibility to deal with the dividends, to deal with the buybacks. On the dividend side, we've been fairly consistent at 33% adjusted payout ratio, like we've mentioned beforehand. On the buybacks, we are just looking for opportunities. And at the end of the day, as we said, we thought the stock was undervalued, so we took that opportunity to step up our buybacks. It's not a scheduled approach. It's much more in terms of understanding, kind of recognizing where the value is. So overall from an IMAX China perspective, the cash flow generation coming from the company is giving us flexibility to kind of deal with buybacks and with dividends and with recurring dividends going forward. So with that, it's we're going to continue to evaluate. It's, hopefully, our shareholders are happy in terms of what capital returns we've done. And again, our business is sort of at the point where it's generating that recurring cash flow that's giving us that sort of flexibility.

The key takeaway from IMAX China's comments regarding share buybacks is that these are opportunistic share repurchases, and "not a scheduled approach" as the company highlighted. Although IMAX China has been listed since 2015, it only first started repurchasing shares since October 2018. More importantly, the company has never paid more than HK$20.50 per share to buy back its own shares. The shares of IMAX China have traded above HK$58 at its peak in December 2015 a few months after listing in October the same year.

The quantum of the share buybacks also matter. In 1H2019, the company repurchased 7.03 million shares, while it granted employee share options for an aggregate of 387,107 shares in 2018. Clearly, IMAX China is not buying back shares merely to offset dilution from share options. Also, IMAX China spent $16.8 million buying back the company's own shares in 1H2019, versus a much smaller $2.3 million on dividends ($0.02 per share dividend).

IMAX China possibly halted share buybacks after June 17, 2019, as it was the start of the blackout period for the company prior to the release of its 1H2019 results. There is a possibility that the company could resume its share repurchases again post-1H2019 results, which could provide support for its share price.

I think that IMAX China is buying back its own shares because the stock is undervalued, which is the subject of the next section.

Valuation

IMAX China trades at 16.5 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 15.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$18.02 as of July 31, 2019. This is significantly lower than the stock's historical 5-year average forward P/E of approximately 24 times.

IMAX China's parent IMAX Corporation also trades at a premium to its Chinese subsidiary. IMAX Corporation is valued by the market at 18.9 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 17.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E.

Variant View

The key risk factors for IMAX China include weaker-than-expected box office for IMAX-format movies due to poor selection of movies for conversion and lower-than-expected indexing (market share) of big box office films as consumers choose to forgo the premium viewing experiences with IMAX; and a failure to sign new deals to keep the installations backlog robust.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IMAX CHINA HOLDING (1970:HK) over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.