Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off

The last time I wrote about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX), its stock was trading at $47. The company was still reeling under the effect of the termination of its relationship with Mattress Firm and its debt ratio (regardless of how one computed it versus equity, net income or EBITDA) was at a level that seemed alarming. A lot has changed since then. Here is how the stock has performed since I last wrote about it:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Honestly, if someone would have asked me a year back, do you expect TPX to be up 75% by next year? I would have said that the probability of that happening is less than 10%. But, here we are. When I published my last article on TPX, my thesis was simple. TPX's stock has fallen from a cliff in the first quarter of 2018 and was near to its longtime support level of $40. I took a trading position at an average price of $43.4, expecting it to bounce back to at least $50, which it did. After booking a partial profit on 40% of my position (and making a gain of 15% on it in less than a month), I chose to stick with the rest of my position as the fundamentals pointed towards further gains in the medium to long-term.

Being cautious and risk-averse, I had marked levels around $40 as the potential stop-loss for the rest of my position. Why $40, you ask? Because it had held as s long-term support level for the stock and it appeared to me that if the overall market was performing reasonably and the stock still broke below that level, it would be an early sign of something going wrong with the company.

TPX did go below the $40 mark- it made a low at $38.90 on December 26, last year. However, that breach happened amidst a massive selloff in the overall market, a time when most stocks were getting beaten down. Hence, my thesis remained intact and I continued holding the stock. That courage (or stupidity, depends on how you perceive it based on your macro view) has paid off and what a payoff it has been-

Data by YCharts

In the last seven months, the stock has seen a massive run on the back of some major developments at the company. This massive run-up has also caused my views to evolve on the stock. But, before getting into what I think about the stock at current levels, I would like to discuss about the major developments that the company has seen in the last six month.

The Developments

Reconciliation with Matress Firm - Most investors who follow TPX would be aware that pre-2017 Mattress Firm was TPX's biggest customers, accounting for 21% of the company's sales in FY 2016. In January 2017, TPX announced that it terminating all of its contracts with Mattress Firm, following which TPX's stock nosedived. If losing out on its biggest customer (a massive dent in operating leverage) and suffering costs associated with it wasn't enough, TPX had to also endure a long court battle with Mattress Firm that started post their breakup. In August last year, TPX filed a lawsuit against Mattress Firm, accusing the latter of 'conspiring' to sell products that bore a strong resemblance to mattresses sold by TPX. The lawsuit specifically mentioned 'Therapedic', a brand that Mattress Firm was selling and which resembled TPX's own Tempur-Pedic brand. However, this bitter feud came to an end early this year, post Mattress Firm emerging from its chapter 11 bankruptcy. In February, along with its FY2018 earnings release, TPX announced that both the firms have, ' agreed to settle all such litigation, in consideration of full mutual releases of all claims.'

New Supply Agreements - With Mattress Firm and Tempur Sealy resolving their disputes, the rumours of both firms once again joining hands were rife. These rumours soon turned out to be true and it was not just Mattress Firm that TPX was signing in as a new distribution partner, but also Big Lots, Inc. and Beter Bed Holding, a leading bedding retailer in Europe. In June 2018, TPX issued a press release in which the company disclosed these developments. The press release also mentioned that due to these new supply agreements, TPX could see annual revenue increasing by more than $400 million once product launches are completed and this will potentially increase the annual adj. EBITDA of the company in the range of $75 million to $100 million beginning in 2020.

Sleep-Outfitters Acquisition & Retail Expansion - In April, TPX acquired Sleep Outfitters, a regional bedding retailer with 95 stores, from Innovative Mattress Solutions (iMS) through iMS’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Although this acquisition is expected to bring in additional annual retail revenue of $80-90 million, it hasn't put a dent on TPX's plan of expanding its retail presence through company-owned stores. During the second-quarter TPX opened 3 new stores, bringing its total count of company-owned stores to 47. In its second-quarter earnings call, TPX's CEO, Scott Thomson, reiterated that the company still expects to have approx. 60 company-owned stores operational by the year-end.

(source - Investor presentation)

Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Mattresses - TPX, along with other major domestic mattress manufacturers, was witnessing a headwind in the affordable mattress segment for quite some time due to cheap Chinese imports. To tackle this, last year in September, TPX along with other domestic manufacturers (collectively, the "Mattress Petitioners") filed a petition with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission. In May 2019, the U.S. Department of Commerce ruled in favor of the Mattress Petitioners and imposed a preliminary anti-dumping duty of up to 1,731% on Chinese mattresses.

Successful Product Rollouts - Last year TPX had successfully launched the new line of Tempur-Pedic products and a new Sealy Hybrid line in North America. Earlier this year the company launched a new Stearns & Foster lineup and in the second quarter completed its North American rollout of new products by launching Tempur-Pedic Breeze line up. This was the largest Tempur Pedic rollout in the company's history.

Concerns That 'Were' Overblown

In my last writeup on TPX, I had written a whole section under 'Concerns That Might Be Overblown' detailing how the concerns about threats from bed-in-a-box retailers were mostly unfounded. That section contained a detailed analysis of the bed-in-a-box industry. I won't repeat the same analysis here, but I will like to reproduce my conclusion from that analysis in this post -

there is no doubt that bed-in-a-box retailers have grown over the past few years, but it is easy to grow from $10 million to $100 million than from $100 million to $1 billion. Several bed-in-a-box retailers use contract manufacturers for producing their goods, which works at a small scale. But, in an industry like mattresses, it also quickly starts eating into your margins as you grow. Moreover, to keep their growth intact most bed-in-a-box retailers will have to explore an omnichannel approach, where they will come directly in competition with TPX. When that happens, economies of scale will ensure that TPX has the last laugh. Even if those retailers stick to e-commerce and the online market for mattresses continues to grow, because of its scale and operating leverage TPX will be able to have a sizeable market share in that space. I will also like to add that unlike tech products, mattresses are not going to see a remarkable change in how they are manufactured or used in the future. Of course, technology can improve the comfort for consumers, but the end product will more or less remain the same. The 'disruption' can only happen in how the product is sold and not in how it is manufactured or used. This basic fact will ensure that TPX, given that it continues to innovate on the product front and optimize its channel mix, will continue to be a dominant player in the mattress industry in years to come. The 'moat' that everyone is always trying to find is perhaps right here in front of our eyes.

It seems my conclusion and thesis has held true, so far. If someone needs more evidence, I am attaching the performance of Purple (PRPL)'s stock during the same time in which my holdings in TPX have registered a gain of 75%.

Data by YCharts

I am not singling Purple's stock performance out. If I had a choice, I would have looked into the stock and financial performance of other bed-in-a-box online retailers as well. However, at the time of writing this, Purple still remains the only bed-in-a-box retailer that is publicly listed. In March, Reuters had reported that Casper Sleep Inc. was seeking to hire underwriters for a possible IPO, but, there has been no new update regarding that IPO since then.

As further evidence of my thesis, here is what Mr. Thomson, TPX's CEO, had to say about bed-in-a-box retailers in the last earnings call -

So I think there's some bedding, it's up for grab in the in the marketplace. And then I think, third, it's really kind of the points you probably raised, is there certainly a significant deceleration, what I will call the traditional BedInABox brand in the marketplace. But having said that, some people get confused. That doesn't mean that there's a decline in compressed bedding. If we look at our compressed bedding offerings, in total, they grew 40% in the second quarter. And most people haven't really focused on we’ve got a total compressed bed offering starting with Sealy Conform, which is -- starts at $399, which is very competitive in the marketplace. Then we kind of have our middle market compressed bed Cocoon, which is like a $799 product, which is doing very well. And in fact, since we’ve changed the marketing strategies to go kind of directly after, the disruptors hits at 250%. And then we have our in test, our TEMPUR-Cloud product, which is a premium product that starts at $1,799. And you compare that premium product with what some of the BedInABox guys are try and do in the premium area. You would see that it's a relative value. So when you look across our offering in the -- in that area, because we're vertically integrated in our scale, we can produce a higher quality bed for a lower cost and make money. The part that we needed to learn over the last couple of years was really marketing and how to market online. And I think our performance recently shows that we’ve learned a lot in that area in a very competitive.

I would like to conclude this section by just saying, regardless of whether you are a believer in bed-in-a-box retailers or not, there is no hiding away from a bad business model. The reverse logistics costs coupled with low margins in the affordable mattress segment will ensure that most bed-in-a-box retailers will die a slow death. Or else, they will have to go with an omnichannel approach, where someone like TPX will give them a tough fight. Actually, TPX is already giving them a tough fight. In FY 2018, sales from TPX's Direct channel, which includes company-owned store and eCommerce offering Cocoon by Sealy, were up 20% y-o-y at $250.8 million. In its most recent quarter (Q2 2019) net sales through the direct channel in North America increased by 37% y-o-y, even after excluding Sleep Outfitters acquisition.

Outlook

The reason I wanted to elaborate on the developments at the company first was that it makes the job of defending the assumptions easier. In the trailing twelve months period, TPX has posted revenues of $2,821 million and its FY2019 revenue are expected to be in $2,900-3,000 million range. As mentioned above, the company expects an increase in annual revenue of over $400 million due to the new supply agreements it has signed. Considering that, my base case for FY 2020 revenue is $3600 million and FY 2021 revenue is $3750 million, which I believe is on the conservative side. I would like to point out that in its EBITDA and adj. EBITDA calculation, TPX amortizes stock-based compensation, which I have not done in my assumptions because I consider stock-based compensation an expense. Even though it is non-cash, it is still an expense and its net effect is the dilution of shareholders' equity, which cannot be hidden by buying back shares of equivalent amount. I have also assumed that the company's debt would remain more or less intact and due to the increase in revenue and operating income TPX's leverage will come down to the lower end of its leverage target of between 3x and 4x net debt to adjusted EBITDA. In my EPS calculation, I have included the effect of $50 million worth of share repurchases per quarter going forward, as guided by the management in the last earnings call.

(Source - Author's assumptions)

Conclusion

According to my calculations, TPX at $81.5 is trading at 2020 forward P/E multiple of 15.17 currently, which is not expensive but isn't cheap either. However, I like the stock more than most of the other names in the market currently. It is not grossly overvalued and the gains it has seen since the beginning of the year have come mainly due to an improvement in fundamentals. The management of the company has delivered in the last few quarters and the market is rewarding it for that achievement. Since my purchase price is too low, I am comfortable holding the stock for the next few quarters. If the company continues to deliver and there isn't a major shift in market sentiment, I expect the stock to do well in the medium-term. In case, the overall market starts going south and the stock falls, I would be looking forward to add to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not an investment recommendation and should not to be relied upon when making investment decisions - investors should conduct their own research. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report.