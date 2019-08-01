VIS: Declining PMI Trend May Impact Its Near-Term Performance

ETF Overview

Vanguard Industrial ETF (VIS) owns a portfolio of U.S. industrial stocks. The ETF tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index. The fund has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 Index in the past decade. However, industrial ETFs such as VIS may not perform well in a late-cycle environment due to rising wages and raw material costs, and a gradual weakening of demand. Therefore, we think investors may want to gradually reduce exposure to this ETF.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Concentration risk

There is some concentration risk for VIS as its top 10 holdings represent over 33% of its total net assets. As can be seen from the chart below, Boeing (BA) currently represents about 6.5% of VIS's total portfolio. This stock has not performed well in the past year due to the grounding of its 737 MAX. While share price weakness can persist if the grounding issue lengthens, we think BA still holds competitive advantage in the passenger jets market as it is one of the two largest jet manufacturers in the world. Given VIS's exposure to BA, we think the fund may benefit from a recovery of Boeing's share price towards the end of 2019 if the issue of its 737 MAX jet is resolved.

Source: Morningstar

VIS's fund performance may remain weak due to declining PMI trends

Companies in the industrial sector tend to perform well in the initial stage of the economic cycle (see bottom left chart). This is because most of its customers have reduced their inventories significantly during an economic recession. As inventory levels decline, their customers will start to order more products again. This will translate into higher sales and boost industrial companies' revenues and profits. As consumer confidence gradually improves, this sector is expected to continue to experience growth. Therefore, we expect VIS to perform well in the early cycle and mid-cycle phases.

Source: Fidelity: The Business Cycle Approach to Equity Sector Investing

As the economic cycle matures, wage and material costs will gradually rise as it becomes more difficult to find qualified workers due to low unemployment. Therefore, companies in the industrial sector will generally experience a deceleration in growth rate. As soon as the economy falls into a recession, these companies will experience a decline in orders and sales. This is because their customers may have to deal with high level of inventories. Therefore, stocks in the industrial sector generally do not perform well in an economic recession (see bottom right chart).

Source: Fidelity: The Business Cycle Approach to Equity Sector Investing

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. The economy in the United States continues to run at a full capacity. In Q2 2019, U.S. GDP growth rate remains strong at 2.2%. In the same time, its unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. This is the lowest we have seen since 1969. However, several leading economic indicators are pointing towards a weakening economy. In the U.S., ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. fell to 51.7 in June 2019. This was much lower than the high of 60 a year ago. This is the weakest pace of expansion since October 2016.

ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. (Source: Trading Economics)

Since many stocks in VIS's portfolio have sizable businesses outside the U.S., we also need to take a look at the economic condition globally. As can be seen from the chart below, global PMI fell to 51.2 in June 2019. This was much lower than January 2018's 54.5.

Global Manufacturing PMI (Source: Trading Economics)

Both charts above point to declining business confidences in the U.S. and globally. If PMI falls below 50, it generally is an indication that the global economy will fall into a contraction. Since we know VIS's share price is vulnerable in an economic downturn, we think now may not be the best time to invest in VIS.

Valuation Analysis

VIS's portfolio of stocks is fairly valued. As can be seen from the table below, its forward P/E ratio of 16.93x is only slightly below S&P 500 Index's 17.77x. However, its cash flow growth rate of 8.98% is much lower than S&P 500 Index's 13.36%. Therefore, we think its shares are currently fairly valued.

VIS S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 16.93x 17.77x Sales Growth (%) 6.97% 7.11% Cash Flow Growth (%) 8.98% 13.36%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

The declining PMI is a warning sign for investors in VIS, especially that we are already in the latter stage of this economic cycle. However, it is possible that the Fed's rate cut will be able to prolong the current economic cycle towards 2020 and beyond. At this moment, we rather err on the side of caution and think investors should hold a cautious view. Perhaps, a rally of Boeing's share price in late 2019 will provide a good opportunity to reduce some exposure to this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.