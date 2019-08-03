Teck Resources: Trading At A 15%-Plus Sustaining Free Cash Flow Yield

Introduction

Teck Resources (TECK) remains one of the most accessible proxies to gain exposure to the metallurgical coal, zinc and copper sectors as these are the main commodities Teck is currently producing. This also means the company’s financial performance and share price development is closely correlated to the wellbeing of the world economy as those are three commodities that signal how the economy is doing. As such, an investment in Teck Resources could be considered as a proxy to go long on the world economy.

The first semester wasn’t great, but definitely good enough

As it has been almost six months since I last discussed Teck Resources, I think it would be a better idea to have a look at the company’s production and financial results in the entire first semester instead of just focusing on the second quarter.

Source: Teck H1 press release

In the first six months of the year, the company sold 12.6 million tonnes of coking coal, in excess of 330 million pounds of copper, north of 330 million pounds of zinc as well and 7.9 million barrels of bitumen from its oil sands project in Canada. While the coal and copper output remained stable and there was only a small 6% increase in the zinc production rates, it’s perhaps worth emphasizing the production of the bitumen has more than six-folded to 7.9 million barrels, of which 4.2 million barrels were produced in the second quarter as Teck is still ramping up toward full production there.

The average copper price fell by 10% while the zinc price fell by around 16%, resulting in a tough semester for Teck as the company obviously is a price taker and just has to accept the world prices for the commodities it produces. It's also a pity to see the average realized price per barrel of bitumen fell from US$53.3/barrel in H1 2018 to just $47 in the first semester, but considering the first quarter was weak and the second quarter was pretty strong (with a realized price of $51.40 per barrel), the second quarter was actually really good for the Fort Hills project as the project netback increased to almost C$24/barrel.

Source: Teck H1 press release

This softens the blow of the mandatory production curtailments that are in place in Alberta as the production costs per produced barrel of bitumen are obviously higher than planned when a project isn’t operating at full production. And as oil price differentials between the WTI price and the price for Canadian oil products have widened again, it would be reasonable to expect a weaker performance from Teck’s bitumen operations in the current quarter. Given the volatility and the price tag associated with these projects, I hope Teck will think very long and hard before deciding to move ahead with the Frontier oil sands project. Although the project would harm the environment and First Nations, it still is deemed to be in the public interest.

Teck’s performance resulted in total revenue of C$6.24B in the first half of the year while the operating profit came in at C$1.58M. That’s approximately 30% lower than the operating profit in the same period in 2018 and that’s entirely due to lower commodity prices and the C$171M impairment charge taken by Teck Resources in the second quarter. The bottom line showed an attributable net income of C$861M or C$1.52 per share. Using an USD/CAD exchange rate of 133, that’s approximately US$1.14 per share which isn’t too bad for a stock that’s currently trading at around US$20/share.

Source: Teck H1 press release

The operating cash flow, however, was approximately C$2.2B if we exclude the changes in Teck’s working capital position. The total capex was almost exactly C$1.45B resulting in a free ash flow result of approximately C$750M. However, of the C$1.08B in capex that wasn’t classified as capitalized stripping expenses, only C$318M qualifies as sustaining capex, while a stunning C$442M was spent on the development of the Quebrada Branca Phase 2 development.

Source: Teck Resources H1 press release

Even if we would include the major enhancement items in the sustaining capex, it would still total just C$550M, and combined with the capitalized stripping expenses, the sustaining capex would be just C$925M, and the sustaining free cash flow result would increase to approximately C$1.3B, or US$1B.

Brace for the impact of lower zinc prices in the current quarter

Unfortunately the commodity sector remains very volatile, and although Teck Resources was able to secure a great price for its products in the first half of the year, the company’s performance will continue to be closely correlated to the commodity prices.

I’m particularly worried about the zinc price. Teck received an average price of $1.24 per pound of zinc in the first half of the year (and $1.25 per pound in the second quarter) but as the zinc price has dropped to just $1.10 per pound, it’s clear the zinc division will be hurt as applying the current zinc price would cost the company approximately $100M in net cash flow on an annual basis.

But there’s an additional factor that could have a negative impact. Zinc concentrate is often shipped using provisional pricing, whereby the buyer of the concentrate agrees to a certain price at the moment a cargo gets shipped, but retains the right to adjust this price depending on the market circumstances. As such, it’s perfectly possible for a shipment of zinc concentrate to set sail during the second quarter with a provisional price of $1.2/pound, but only arriving at the destination after the zinc price has dropped to, for instance, $1.15 per pound, resulting in an adjusted pricing even after the quarter has been completed. Considering the zinc price has been pretty weak since the start of the quarter, I think we cannot rule out a non-recurring impact on the Q3 results due to this provisional pricing scheme. There’s absolutely no need to panic over this as the impact should remain limited to a few tens of millions dollars. Just keep in mind it’s not always easy to "predict" the cash flows and sales prices in the commodity sector.

Investment thesis

Despite the volatility, Teck Resources appears to be navigating through the sometimes difficult waters. Despite weaker commodity prices during the first semester of the current financial year, the company was still able to report a sustaining free cash flow result of approximately $1B in the first half of they year.

The majority of the cash flow is being spent on further growth and the Second Phase of the Quebrada Blanca copper project will be an important piece of the puzzle as Teck is positioning itself to increase its copper production, but Teck is still buying back its own shares to further boost its per-share performance.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TECK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.