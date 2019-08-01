British Pound: There Might Be More Upside Than Expected

However, there could also be significant upside for the pound as a result.

This is largely due to the new UK Prime Minister's "hard-ball" negotiating strategy on Brexit, making a no-deal more likely.

Last month, I put forward the argument that the British pound is a currency best avoided until more clarity emerges on Brexit.

With Boris Johnson now at the helm as UK Prime Minster, the GBP/USD has taken a significant dip:

Source: investing.com

With a Johnson cabinet proposing a "do or die" Brexit - i.e. extricate Britain from the European Union by October 31 regardless of the consequences, the risk of a no-deal is now significantly greater. Moreover, with the UK now demanding removal of the Irish backstop as a precondition for further negotiations, this particularly raises the risk that a no-deal scenario will materialize.

With this being said, should we see the UK and EU ultimately come to an agreement before October 31, what can we expect for the trajectory of the British pound? Is there significantly large upside in the event of a deal?

Since Britain voted to leave the EU in mid-2016, the most optimistic the market has been on the prospect of a deal has been in the first-half of 2018, where we saw the pound approach the 1.45 level when the details of a transition period were agreed by British and EU negotiators.

Source: investing.com

If one assumes that the GBP/USD rises back to this level under the event of a deal, then this would theoretically imply that the currency has just under a 20% upside from the current level.

However, there are practical obstacles to a no-deal. Should Johnson attempt to bypass parliament in order to remove Britain from the EU, this would be contested by domestic government and a general election would be the most likely scenario. Moreover, with markets fearing a potential Corbyn government coming to power, there is a significant probability that the Conservatives would still maintain their lead.

The fact that Britain would not be able to exit the EU without significant obstacles would likely delay departure further, and we could see some relief for the pound under this scenario as well. There is still significant risk that Britain could unintentionally "crash out" upon elapsing of the October 31 deadline, but the incoming European Commission President has indicated that she would be amenable to an extension of the deadline.

A no-deal would likely see the GBP fall significantly against major currencies, including the greenback. However, I take the view that markets are failing to account for the potentially significant upside should Brexit be delayed further, or if there are indications that a deal is workable. The British pound is a risky currency right now, but there could also be significant upside built in.

