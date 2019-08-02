Coffee Moves Back Below $1 Per Pound

The price of Arabica coffee futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange fell to a low at 92 cents per pound in September 2018. The drop to the lowest level since 2005 led to a recovery that took the nearby contract to a high at $1.2550 in October.

The coffee market ran out of upside steam after the dramatic price recovery that took the soft commodity 36.4% higher in only one month. The price then made a steady series of lower highs and lower lows, leading to a new bottom at 86.35 cents in mid-April of this year. After a weak attempt at a price recovery, the price fell to a slightly higher low in late May at 86.75 cents per pound.

After rising to $1.1305 in July, a rise of just over 30%, coffee is now below the $1 level once again.

The most direct route for a risk position in the volatile coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) provides an alternative for those market participants who do not venture into the futures arena.

A correction in the coffee market

The short-term technical picture in the coffee market shows that the price moved to the downside over the past six consecutive sessions.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, price momentum in the coffee futures market has reached an oversold condition as relative strength also edged to the downside. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the coffee futures market has moved from 255,927 contracts on July 5, the day of the most recent high, to 285,474 contracts on July 31. The increase of 11.5% as the price fell is a technical validation of the bearish price action in the coffee market. Daily price volatility at below 14% is under the norm for the coffee futures market. The oversold condition could be a sign that coffee futures are in a position to rebound from below the $1 per pound level.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the weekly chart displays a distinctly bearish picture after five consecutive weeks of losses. Price momentum has crossed lower in the lower region of overbought territory with relative strength at a neutral level. Weekly historical volatility increased from 11.32% in mid-May to 44.82% on August 1 as the weekly trading ranges have widened.

Demand continues to rise

Demand continues to provide some level of support for the coffee futures market. The rising in global population means that each day, more people in the world require more coffee beans to fuel their thirst for the beverage. With the world adding approximately twenty million more people each quarter, the demand for coffee continues to rise. Moreover, coffee has become a more popular beverage in Asia over the past years, as many tea-drinking consumers switch to or add coffee to their daily requirements. Coffee shops like Starbucks have popped up all over China, increasing the demand for Arabica beans.

Supplies are a year-to-year affair

The most recent rally to over $1.10 per pound was on the back of fears that a crop-damaging frost in Brazil would reduce supplies. Over the past trading sessions, those fears have receded.

Coffee production can vary from year-to-year. A bumper crop one year that creates swollen inventory levels do not guaranty low prices the following year. Coffee beans lose potency and aroma, making each year's crop a significant factor for the price of the futures. The uncertainty of the future crops during a year of supply make the forward premium for coffee futures high.

Source: ICE/RMB

As the forward curve for ICE coffee futures illustrates, while the price was at 97.25 cents per pound for delivery in September 2019, during the same month in 2020, it was trading at $1.1140, 14.6% higher. In September 2021, the price was at $1.2270, an over 26% premium, and in May 2022, the price was at $1.2885 per pound. The increasing level of deferred futures reflects the uncertainty of futures crops. Volume drops further out along the forward curve as producers are not likely to sell crops that have not planted.

The Brazilian real stalls

Brazil is the world's leading producer of Arabica coffee beans, and costs of production are a function of the local currency, the Brazilian real. Since the US dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for coffee and most other commodities, a weaker real against the dollar weighs on the dollar-based price of coffee.

In 2011, when the price of coffee reached a peak at $3.0625 per pound, the Brazilian real versus US dollar currency relationship peaked at $0.65095. On August 1, nearby coffee futures were at 97 cents while the Brazilian currency was trading at $0.26080 against the US dollar. The price of coffee dropped by 68.3%, but the real was 60% lower versus the dollar since the 2011 peaks in the soft commodity and the Brazilian real. Therefore, in local currency terms, the price of coffee declined by 8.3% over the period. While Brazilian growers have suffered from lower prices, they have not experienced the disaster of a 68.3% decline in the price of their beans.

The price correlation between the Brazilian real and US dollar could be a bullish factor for the price of coffee given the reforms by the new Bolsonaro administration in Sao Paulo.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the real has made upward progress against the US dollar since the early September 2018 low at $0.2363. At $0.26065 on August 1, the value of the real has appreciated by just over 10.3%. If the real continues to climb against the dollar, it would likely support gains in the price of coffee beans given the increase in the cost of production in Brazil. At the same time, the dollar index moved from around 95.40 to 98.30 over the same period, an increase of over 3%. The move in the dollar index highlights the bullish action in the Brazilian currency as the real posted a double-digit gain against the US dollar since September 2018.

Buying JO scale-down

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product tracks the price of ICE coffee futures. The fund summary for the EETN states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

JO has net assets of $88.38 million and trades an average of 89,328 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. September coffee futures on ICE rallied from 96.25 on June 19 to the most recent high at $1.1565 per pound on July 5, a move of 20.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, JO moved from $33.01 to $39.35, or 19.2% higher as the ETN tracked the price of the nearby coffee futures contract. With coffee below the $1 per pound level again, it is time to consider a scale-down buying program in the soft commodity. For those who do not trade coffee futures or futures options, JO can serve as a proxy. Leave room on the downside as the coffee market has a habit of over extending on the up and the downside given its penchant for wide price volatility.

