Valaris: First Quarterly Report Under The New Name

Valaris (VAL) (formerly Ensco Rowan) has just reported its Q2 2019 results. This is the first time that we can see the combined company's financials. Without further ado, let's get straight to the numbers.

Valaris reported net income of $406 million or $2.09 per share. This number was heavily influenced by as much as $713 million bargain purchase gain related to the merger, offset by $60 million of merger transaction costs and some other minor items. The adjusted result is a loss of $1.32 per share, slightly below analysts' estimates.

The company obviously needs another wave of re-contracting with higher dayrates. Even if we "forget" about increased G&A expenses, Valaris is under water as operating revenues ($583.9 million) do not offset contract drilling expenses ($500.3 million) and interest expenses ($118.3 million). Add depreciation ($157.9 million) to the mix, and it becomes clear that positive GAAP results are not in sight. This is not a surprise for anyone who follows the industry including analysts who expect Ensco to have negative EPS until 2021:

While GAAP earnings results are not that important right now, cash flow results are very important as the length of liquidity runway becomes an increasingly differentiating factor in the offshore drilling world because the recovery is slower than most companies expected it to be. On this front, the results of the first half of the year are disturbing:

As I indicated above, the company is not generating enough revenue to cover operating expenses and interest expenses. A fast method to improve the cash flow picture is to buy back debt at a discount, saving on interest payments. That's what Valaris did in July. Following this move, the company has $400 million of cash, $2.3 billion available under the credit facility and $6.7 billion of total debt.

The company's commentary on the current market situation is the following:

"The recovery for the offshore drilling industry continues to steadily progress, albeit at a slower pace than we expected when we began the year. This is due to a more gradual improvement in the global floater market […] By contrast, we have observed broad-based modest improvements in the jack-up market […] As we look ahead, our focus will remain on winning new work for our active, highest-specification rigs so that we can bridge these assets to better market conditions".

The market situation described by the company is fully reflected by the most recent fleet status report, which contains few contracts for floaters and many contracts for jack-ups. While jack-up rates are improving, floaters have bigger financial impact per rig so it will be hard for Valaris to change the financial situation without the corresponding improvements in the floater segment of the offshore drilling market. At the same time, the current market situation shows that Ensco made the right move to merge with the jack-up heavy Rowan, so I continue to be skeptical about the market's desire to wipe off half of Ensco's capitalization following the merger.

From a practical point of view, this report is unlikely to act as an upside catalyst for Valaris shares. The main reason for this is that cash flow performance does not look great. The company stated that it had already achieved approximately $80 million of annual run rate expense synergies by the end of the third quarter - hopefully, both the interest expense reduction and the synergies will be visible in the next quarterly report. At this stage, Valaris remains a bet on offshore drilling recovery before 2023-2024 which will allow the company to produce healthy rates of cash flow and refinance its debt. In this light, the shares remain very speculative and will continue to produce opportunities for short-term trades. I believe that the market was too harsh on Valaris after the merger with Rowan, but whether the market will agree with such stance in the near term remains to be seen.

