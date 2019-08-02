Retirement Advisor: Retirement Nightmares (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.
In a Morningstar podcast interview, Jonathan Clements of the HumbleDollar website, and formerly of the Wall Street Journal, expressed a dystopic view of what has become of American retirement. He maintains that 60 percent of Americans are not financially in good shape for retirement; and even among the 40 percent who are, some, like his late father, don’t have good retirement experiences.
This podcast (6:30) argues this situation cries out for amelioration by America’s financial advisors, through actions to increase solvency of the 60 percent and via pilot retirements for the 40 percent in good financial shape.