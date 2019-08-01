Canopy Growth's US Cannabis Strategy Will Pay Off

Canopy Growth (CGC) has been undergoing significant changes but investors should expect one thing that won't be changed. Canopy's focus on the U.S. market will most likely continue under Constellation's watch and we will discuss why Canopy is investing so heavily into the U.S market. We will also examine near-term implications for the stock.

Why The U.S. Market?

As we laid out in "Canopy Growth Is Done With Canada, Where To Next?", Canopy has signaled to the market that its focus won't be in Canada for the foreseeable future. After its CEO Bruce Linton got fired, he even came out and famously said that "Canada is done". Why is Canopy focusing so much on the U.S. market? The U.S. cannabis market is growing rapidly despite the full legalization north of the border. Medical marijuana is currently legal in 33 states and recreational pot is legal in 11 states (including Illinois that only recently legalized). We think full legalization on the federal level remains a few years away but it is moving in the right direction. No one knows how long it is going to take but we would not be surprised to see this or the next administration to start addressing this issue directly. Government listens to people and we think the majority of American people are supportive of legalizing cannabis. As Canada experiments with the full legalization, we will see people becoming more receptive to the idea and potentially point to the economic and social success of Canada as an example why the U.S. government should consider a similar move. The reality is that once the majority of the states legalize medical cannabis, there should be minimal resistance from the federal level to follow suit given time.

(Source: Business Insider)

The U.S. market is projected to reach more than $20 billion by 2022 driven by both legal THC sales and CBD sales. As more states legalize medical and recreational cannabis, more illegal sales are being converted into legal channels. CBD markets are also seeing a big boost after the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp cultivation across the country.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Impact for Canopy?

Canopy has been investing heavily into the U.S. market early on. Compared to other Canadian LPs, Canopy was arguably the first-mover in terms of strategically placing its bets in various segments of the U.S. cannabis market. Canopy's first foray into the U.S. market happened in January this year when it announced its grand plans to invest in the U.S. hemp market. Canopy is spending up to $150 million to build a hemp industrial park in the state of New York. The company is buildings assets for the production, processing, and packaging of hemp-derived products in anticipation of a national release in the near-term. With FDA's latest stance on CBD-infused food and supplements, we think Canopy could be eyeing other consumer product categories such as creams and topicals in the first instance.

(Company announcement)

A second major strategic move by Canopy is its acquisition of Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF). The companies are now somewhat contractually "married" but an official combination won't happen until the U.S. legalizes cannabis federally. Acreage is a major U.S. MSO with footprints in most of the important legal markets. So far, U.S. MSOs have been enjoying essentially no competition from Canadian competitors due to the illegal status of cannabis on a federal level. International firms won't be able to do business in the U.S. and only local firms are able to operate legally within the states and many of them have gone public on the CSE in Canada. Acreage, being one of the top 10 largest cannabis operators in the U.S., will provide Canopy with instant access to the world's largest cannabis market upon federal legalization. No other Canadian cannabis companies have done anything similar.

(Source: Acreage IR Deck)

Why are the big investment in hemp industrial park and the deal to acquire Acreage important to Canopy? In the short-term, Canopy will see significant market opportunities in the U.S. CBD market which is expected to explode in the coming years as consumers embrace the new products. National retailers have begun carrying CBD products and we think Canopy could leverage Constellation's relationships and distribution to build up a significant U.S. CBD business line. In the medium to long-term, we think federal legalization in the U.S. could yield Canopy a transformational deal to officially acquire Acreage. The benefits to Canopy are obvious: an expansive footprint of high-quality assets in the U.S., an experienced management team and Board, significant synergy opportunities with the Canadian and international operations. We expect Canopy to solidify its global leadership position within the cannabis space given the importance of the U.S. market.

Looking Ahead

For cannabis investors, we think it is important to recognize the importance of the American cannabis market for Canopy. While the U.S. cannabis market remains fragmented and nascent, a number of companies are already emerging as the frontrunners to capture the early market shares and Acreage is one of them. Besides the increasing number of states that have legalized cannabis, the CBD market has also exploded after the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. In conclusion, we believe Canopy has established a first-mover advantage in the important U.S. market relative to its global peers and we expect both near-term and long-term benefits to the stock and its investors. While the long-term benefit of the Acreage deal depends on an unpredictable legalization agenda in the U.S., we think investors should begin to see near-term benefits from the hemp investments. We continue to view Canopy favorably as a long-term investment in the global cannabis industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.