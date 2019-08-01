M&T Bank Preferreds - No Longer A Buy Based On New Issue

Update

This is an update to my recent article, M&T Bank Preferreds - Good Buy And Hold Income Choice. M&T Bank (MTB) issued a prospectus for new Series G Preferred Stock on July 29, 2019. The offering is for 400,000 depository shares with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per depository share. The "Use of Proceeds" section states the following:

We estimate that the net proceeds (before expenses) of this offering will be approximately $396,000,000. We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include redeeming all or a portion of our Series A and Series C Preferred Stock.

Note that there are currently 230,000 Series A Preferred Shares (MTB.P) and 151,500 Series C Preferred Shares (MTB.PC) outstanding. Total redemption value of these shares is $381,500,000. M&T Bank has now issued a notice of redemption. Both series A and C will be redeemed on August 30th for $1000 plus accrued dividends.

In light of this news, I no longer recommend buying M&T Bank Preferreds, which are also now trading ex-dividend as of today (7/31/2019) and the ask price has fallen to around $1007 for MTB.PC and $1005 for MTB.P .

New Preferred Series G

The new series of preferred stock being issued by M&T Bank, Series G, will yield 5% through August 1, 2024. After this date, it becomes callable and also it will be a floating rate equal to the 5-year US Treasury Note plus 3.174%. Dividends will be paid semi-annually and February 1st and August 1st. This will save MTB about $5.5 million per year in dividend obligations for the first 5 years. Unlike the Series A and Series C, the Series G Preferred will not be listed on any exchange. This will make them even more illiquid, probably to the point of being impossible to trade for the ordinary investor.

Conclusion

I am withdrawing my recommendation in my earlier article on M&T Bank Preferred Series A and Preferred Series C. I am continuing to hold my Series C shares until redemption. Dividends accrue in arrears, so there will be a partial dividend payable at redemption that starts accruing as of the last ex-dividend date which is today, 7/31/2019. When the preferreds are redeemed, I will look for other bank preferreds rated at least BBB- trading near par value and yielding 5% or more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTB.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.