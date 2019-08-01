Ruger Q2 2019 Earnings Results: We Were All Wrong

We take a detailed look at the results and likely reasons for the year over year decline.

The company reported quarterly sales of $96.3 million and net income of $6.23 million.

I was wrong... oh so wrong ... but seemingly, so was everyone else!

After market close on Wednesday, July 31st, Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR) reported their Q2 FY2019 earnings results.

I wrote an article prior to the release discussing my earnings expectations. If you have not done so already, please take a look at "Sturm, Ruger & Co.: Q2 2019 Earnings Expectations."

Now that the earnings are released, let's take a look at the results and what my glass of Washington State Riesling has to do with Ruger's earnings.

So, let's dive in.

Earnings Results

For the quarter, the company reported net sales of $96.33 million. This is down $32.1 million, or 25%% from $128.4 million a year ago.

During this time, the company earned a net income of $6.23 million, down $8.9 million or 58.9% from $15.18 million a year earlier. The diluted earnings per share were $.35, down from $.86 a year earlier.

Subsequently, the company declared a dividend of $.14 per share payable on August 30, 2019 to shareholders on record as of August 15, 2019.

The company ended the quarter with a substantial cash balance and no debt.

Massive Surprise

In my expectations article, I estimated Q2 revenues of $135 to $140 million based on taking Q2 FY 2018 data and adjusting it for the slight drop in NICS data and a strong new product introduction calendar.

So where did I and my analyst peers go wrong?

I think a good place to start would be in the comments included with the earnings result.

Thus far, 2019 has been challenging for the firearms industry. Our internal surveys of distributors and retailers indicate that the overall market for new firearms in the first half of the year may have declined more than the adjusted NICS data would indicate. Despite the softness in demand, we will not go down the path of quick fixes, deep discounting and reckless extension of payment terms in an effort to generate better short term results - at the expense of the long term, disciplined execution of our strategy. Our strategy remains focused and consistent. We will continue to develop innovative and exciting new products, optimize our cost efficiency through our commitment to lean business practices, and employ a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Source: Chris Killoy, CEO Ruger, Q2 2019 10Q.

Are the massive discounts and credit terms back? It seems so.

Just last month investors were treated to a very pleasant earnings surprise from American Outdoor Brands (AOBC).

The positive surprise came from the meaningful firearms revenue beat as the company defied the broader NICS data and got more firearms into the distribution channel. On the conference call it was stated by company management that the beat came as distributors ended up taking advantage of expiring spring deals. Thanks to this Q4 beat, the company was able to put in and accomplish year over year revenue growth.

Source: "American Outdoor Brands: 'Bundling' Delivered A Meaningful Revenue Beat"

When the overall pie is stagnant and one company is growing their share, that means it comes at the expense of someone else. I suppose now we know perhaps who lost out on some of the wallet share.

But does that explain it all?

Looking back, and after doing my own internal sanity check, I believe my earnings estimates were sound and logical. Where we went wrong is primarily in places where the vast majority of investors and the majority of analysts had no insights in, namely the distributors. The other place is in the adjusted NICS data, and more specifically, the states where great domestic wines are produced, California and Washington State.

The Distributors

As we discussed before, Ruger came out with some very strong and market-moving product introductions. Furthermore, those new products are largely out of stock and sold out as soon as they hit the shelves.

So ... where did we go wrong?

As we know from the earnings results, new product introductions accounted for $22 million or 25% of firearms sales in the second quarter of 2019.

The issue is, seemingly, the distributors did not buy enough!

Ruger follows a two-tier distribution system. Instead of selling directly to the end users, in this case firearms dealers or buying groups, the company sells to distributors.

On one hand, the company has the advantage of only focusing on a few large, key clients. On the other hand, those distributors are then standing in the way between you and the dealers desperately wanting your products.

While we saw this distribution model be successful heading into the 2016 election cycle, today, seemingly, and just my personal belief, the distributors were caught napping at how strong the demand would be from the end consumers for products such as the Ruger Wrangler and Ruger PC Carbine with Free Float Rail.

I suppose another issue that the distributors were facing was seeing one of the giants go down when United Sporting Companies filing for bankruptcy protection just a bit more than a month ago.

That bankruptcy would most certainly make distributors more cautious and I believe we saw this play out in the numbers, with distributor inventory numbers decreasing from 274k units in Q1 to 246k units in Q2.

In the prior year, distributor inventories increased from 252k units in Q1 to 282k units in Q2.

If there is a good piece of news, the company ended the quarter with inventories of 141.9k units, up from 132.3 k units in Q1, and significantly more than the 54.7k units in Q2 2018.

When we think about this logically and put into context with the CEO's comments about remaining fiscally prudent, we can formulate what the distributors are likely thinking.

"Why should I stock up on inventories now when I can order what I need, sell out, and then purchase again? Especially if the company is not going to heavily discount?"

With a two step distribution system, it makes sense, especially when the distributors know that Ruger is not going to go and sell to large retailers directly.

Adjusted NICS As A Proxy

As we discussed in my latest NICS articles, both May and June showed year over year increases in the adjusted data. As discussed however, the majority of the gains came from a surge in buying predominantly from two states, California and Washington State.

As we saw in the above data, June continued to be a strong month, much as we saw in May, defying seasonal trends. Unfortunately, that trend was certainly not national and was driven by a handful of states that sent gun owners cleaning out the shelves of their local gun stores. While the bulk of the growth came in handgun checks, Washington state did meaningfully support long gun numbers for the month of June.

Source: "NICS - June 2019: The Bottom May Be In? Maybe"

What I believe happened here is a combination of both, the mix of firearms being purchased during the rushes and the lack of new products and overall lower inventories.

As we know, Ruger is a fairly well split in terms of product mix.

During major buying rushes, buyers rush out for handguns and ARs. Companies like American Outdoor Brands and Glock would have more exposure to this than Ruger.

Furthermore, while Ruger does produce modern sporting rifles and recently introduced the AR-556 pistol, the introductions came towards the end of the buying frenzy.

Looking Ahead & Bottom Line

Overall, it is quite okay to be disappointed with these numbers. I suppose even every A student deserves a B every so often.

I believe Q2 was a confluence of sticking to conservative principles, unfortunate timing and risk-averse distributors who went for the best deal rather than the best product, and I can't really blame them.

Despite the disconnect and the lag between the consumer demand and eventual sales caused by the two step distribution model, I do believe the new product demand will materialize into sales in the upcoming quarters.

The good news is, going forward, it does look like the company does have the units produced and should be available for distributors to buy to meet the retailer/consumer demand.

Source: Ruger Q2 2019 10Q

Bottom line, I was wrong, but so was everyone else and short of working for the company, there is very little anyone could have done to have predicted this.

Looking ahead, I don't believe anything changes with the company outlook and if anything, reaffirms the fact that the company is soundly committed to conservative principles. No debt, substantial cash balance and a commitment to returning capital in the form of dividends.

As I am writing this prior to the market open, I suspect investors will have an opportunity to pick up some more shares cheaper, and it may be a good opportunity.

As always, I appreciate you reading and look forward to your questions and comments!

