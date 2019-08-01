Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) CEO Rick Dauch on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2019 8:30 AM ET

I would now like to turn the call over to Sherief Bakr, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Sherief Bakr

Thank you, Jarenda, and good morning and good afternoon to everyone. Welcome to Delphi Technologies' second quarter 2019 earnings call. With me today in London is our Chief Executive Officer, Rick Dauch; and our Chief Financial Officer, Vivid Sehgal.

This call will include a discussion of our second quarter 2019 financial results as disclosed in today's press release as well as updated outlook for our 2019.

Please note that our discussion includes references to non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled to their corresponding GAAP measures in the tables within our press release. In addition, references to changes in revenue are on adjusted basis excluding the impact of foreign exchange movements.

Now, before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can vary materially from actual results and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those contained in the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q as well as other filings with the SEC. I'd encourage all of you to review these risk factors listed in these documents.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Rick.

Rick Dauch

Thank you, Sherief, and good morning and good afternoon to everyone on the call.

Since January 7th, my primary focus has been on visiting our operating sites around the world need with our people, our customers, suppliers and business partners to assess both our strengths and our weaknesses and to identify areas where we need to move quickly to improve our execution and efficiency, which is increasingly important in the weaker global production environment we find ourselves in today.

My leadership team and I now have a clear idea of the material opportunities and the actions required to reshape and refocus Delphi Technologies into a leaner, more cost-effective organization in a far more profitable business.

My initial assessment was I shared with you earlier in the year were correct. We have game-changing product technologies that sit at the heart and crossroads of the propulsion revolution.

Our customers value, our product portfolio, and our global footprint. And we are winning more than our fair share of new business due to our technical prowess. But the clear feedback from our business partners, both suppliers and customers, and from our own associates is that we can do better. And that we have numerous opportunities to improve our operational and financial performance.

We have an overly complex and cost the organizational structure underpinned by legacy IT systems that are suboptimal, there are clear opportunities to take out excess costs and drive efficiency in almost all areas of our business.

Across our operating footprint, supply chain and back office areas. We have elements of lean, but they are not systematically embedded in our company or our culture. We are not a lean company, and this will change. For Delphi Technologies delivering on our mission to make vehicles drive cleaner, better and further provides tremendous long-term opportunities for us and all of our stakeholders.

Turning to our second quarter performance on slide two. At a macro level, our 5% year on year revenue decline was more than 2% better than the overall market. Relative to the outlook we've had last quarter. Adjusted operating margin of 7.2% was negatively impacted by lower volumes, as well as incremental FX and tariff headwinds.

Despite this operating cash flow was a relatively strong $70 million and will remain highly focused on continue to improve our cash flow performance in the second half of the year and beyond. We continue to pursue numerous growth opportunities and key technologies and I was especially pleased that we secured our largest ever commercial win as a company in the quarter for our Power Electronics business. This clearly underscores the technical leadership capabilities of Delphi Technologies in the area of electrification.

Moving to slide three. On last quarter's call, I mentioned that we expected some market choppiness related to a number of industry-wide transitions and macro impacts to continue over the coming quarters. These include the transition from passenger car diesel, the gasoline engines to specially here in Europe.

The projected growth and timing electrification, mostly in China and Europe, as well as the ongoing trade and tariff dynamics all the way across the globe.

In addition, we have also seen the dollar strengthened against most major world currencies. At a high level, we now expect global production to decline by approximately 5% in 2019. This is an update to our prior view of an approximate 2% decline.

This is primarily being driven by weaker industry trends in China, where we now expect full year productions declined by approximately 12% in 2019, around 4% worse than our prior view.

Turning to Europe, we now expect full year production in Europe to decline by approximately 3% or 1%, lower than our prior view, primarily due to uncertainty related to Brexit, and revised GDP forecasts.

Finally, turning to North America, light vehicle sire is relatively stable. With an ongoing shift away from sedans and traditional passenger cars. We do expect to see some softening in that area and commercial vehicles in the second half of the year and into 2020 given recent heavy-duty truck order trends.

So, on the one hand is clear that we are navigating through some significant shorter-term industry and macro headwinds, but it's also clear that the long term second the growth drivers of our business remain intact.

Whether it is the pursuit activities, we are engaging with customers, or the public statements you are hearing from OEMs across the globe, the long-term structural shift to more efficient powertrains is accelerating.

This represents a tremendous content for vehicle and revenue growth opportunity for us here.

Turning the slide four, which highlights some of the operational progress we made during Q2. My orientation as a new CEO is basically complete and I have taken a much more hands on leadership role here at Delphi Technologies.

Let me give you a few areas of achievement in Q2. We continue to be on track to exit our key transitional service and contract manufacturing service agreements. I have met with most of our top 12 customers around the world to fully understand how they view us as a partner, and to identify areas where we can properly grow and when together. They highlighted many of our strengths, and some are opportunities to improve as a company. We have done a deep analysis of our legacy overhead cost structure and footprint. This is a target rich opportunity for us to meaningfully improve our overall profitability.

As you know, we have a number of important product revenue transitions underway within our overall business mix. and improving the probability for GDI is a key priority for us. I am pleased with the progress our team has made over the last two quarters and we continue to expect to achieve breakeven probability for GDI by the end of 2020.

Our three new electric plants are now built, and they are in qualification launch mode, we expect to be 100% self-sufficient in terms of Power Electronics production and supply at the end of Q1 2020.

We will be well-positioned to selectively make adjustments and flexible capacity in line with the industry's moves electrified vehicles in each region, which will improve our CapEx efficiency going forward.

We have initiated our lean systems journey across our supply chain and operating sites will be using a proven system and based on my personal assessments, we can significantly improve our cash flow conversion cycle. We've also realigned and reshape your organization to simplify our cost structure, and to drive greater speed and bottom-line accountability across the company.

Turning to slide five, which outlines our updated vision and mission. We have established a new mission, a new vision for our company, and it's pretty straightforward to be the pioneers in propulsion technologies solutions and services.

Leadership in Propulsion Systems Technology is the absolute heart of our company, and something our customers highly value. Being first to market gives us a competitive advantage by providing technological breakthroughs and solutions that help our customers meet the increasingly stringent global and regional standards for fuel efficiency and emissions.

Our new vision gives us a well-defined and clear focus on the areas we will invest into support our long-term profitable growth. At the same time, it allows us to identify those areas where we will minimize investments in legacy or non-core products and locations.

What does it mean to be a pioneer propulsion technologies? Let's start by talking about our significant commercial wins in the second quarter. Let's move to slide six.

We had another tremendous quarter of gross bookings in Q2, securing 3.8 billion of lifetime revenues across our internal combustion engine and electronic portfolios. Our major ward of the quarter, our largest ever commercial win is where I want to spend a little bit of time.

This win with a leading global premium OEM is a result of almost two years of collaborative pre-development work involving hundreds of engineers from both Delphi Technologies and the customer, as well as a key supplier resulted in us being the first to market with our high volume 800-volt silicon carbide inverter.

Throughout the process, our industry leading technologies, including our patented Viper power switch, coupled with our deep understanding of Powertrain Systems and software set us apart from our competitors. This is what it was what being a pioneer propulsion technology means. I would like to congratulate the entire Delphi Technologies team on bringing this one home a huge breakthrough wins for our company.

Let's turn to Slide seven. We are not only winning in the area of electronics; we continue to win new business and expand our product portfolio as well. As I mentioned earlier, the shift from light duty decently that diesel to gasoline systems is real, and is accelerating in pace, especially here in Europe.

We first launched our GDI 200 bar systems in 2012 over in China. Today we have 5 plants and Europe and Asia making either 200 or 350 bar GDI injectors, pumps and rails. We will add a 6 plant in 2020, in North America.

In May at the Vienna Powertrain Systems Symposium, we introduced our next generation design, a 500-bar system, the first in the industry to do so. We are now working closely with multiple OEMs in the labs to validate designs on their current engines.

Importantly, the future shifts the 500 Bar GDI will significantly lower our future CapEx requirements and meaningfully improve our cash flow generation potential as we believe there is a high level of CapEx reuse for our currently installed 350 bar manufacturing systems and capacity.

There is another clear example that Delphi Technologies team being true pioneers in propulsion in both product and process technology leadership.

Let me switch gears and provide a bit of insight into areas where we need to move quickly to improve our performance. Let's move to slide eight.

Last quarter, I showed you my early assessment of our overall strengths and weaknesses based on my first 90 days in the company. That assessment has not changed. In fact, what I've seen over the past 90 days, only reinforces my earlier findings.

We must move aggressively to address our lack of common processes and an uncompetitive legacy overhead cost structure. To do so, we have added several new executive leaders to address specific areas of needs.

First, I'd like to thank Mary Gustanski, who is stepping down from the company at the end of the year as part of a planned succession. Mary has played an integral role at this company for over more than 39 years, most recently leading our advanced engineering teams. I would like to personally thank her for her support during my tenure as CEO and for her leadership role as Delphi Technologies was recently spun off.

To improve our manufacturing quality and program management and launch systems we have brought in Michael Dora and David Culton, who have worked with me previously in similar roles.

At our commercial vehicle business, which is critically important to us, and based on my visits to multiple sites have been a bit ignored and underlapped over the past few years. We have hired Todd Anderson, a proven P&L leader from the commercial vehicle industry to step in and take over the leadership of these critical assets.

Dean Harlow just joined our company last week, and will be working closely with me and the business leaders to rationalize our global engineering footprint, which is unwieldy and was never fully integrated after the acquisition of Lucas, TRW powertrain business back in 1999.

While we have moved to rationalize the manufacturing footprint, closing five plants across our three regions over the years, the redundant technical centers, material labs and testing facilities around the world were not adequately addressed. That will change.

Slide nine. Over the past four months, we have taken a deep dive into our overhead cost structure. As you can see, on slide nine, we have a tremendous opportunity to improve our cost structure in the combined areas of R&D and SG&A without negatively impacting our long-term growth potential.

Today, we have 25 engineering sites around the world. With few exceptions, our average utilization of key testing and lab equipment is less than 50%. That is simply mindboggling to me as a long-term automotive industry executive.

We are finalizing a plan to rationalize this footprint in a cost-effective manner without disrupting more than 160 ongoing new product development and customer launch programs that will launch in 2020, 2023. We aim to finalize and announce these plans in the third quarter of 2019.

In addition, now that we are closed to finishing our spin related task, we are taking a hard look at our overall SG&A costs. This is another area of opportunity for structural cost improvement. And the start, we will move to reduce approximately 200 positions by year end. We're also in the process of better understanding the underlying IT systems and networks that underpin our company.

We are developing a plan to significantly revamp this critical area of the company, which will allow us to further reduce SG&A costs. We expect to finalize these plans by the end of the year.

Before I turn the call over to Vivid, I wanted to conclude by updating you on what our business priorities are over the next two quarters.

Slide 10 lays out our immediate priorities, many of which are consistent with the last quarter. First, we remain laser focused on delivering improve underlying profitability in the second half of the year and meeting our overall 2019 objectives. This includes ensuring we complete our full transition to a standalone company. Completing this transition will give us the opportunity to lower costs.

Second, continue to improve GDI profitability through operational improvements and flawless execution of future capacity investments. We have made good progress in this area, and we continue to expect to get to breakeven profitability by the end of 2020.

Third, balance of pace of investments, in Power Electronics, between shorter term headwinds and the undoubted longer-term opportunities. While we remain focused on profitably scaling our Power Electronics business to breakeven beyond three plants in 2019, we must also acknowledge or respond to the choppier market growth patterns we are experiencing

Fourth, continuing to build in the great work our leadership team has done to improve the profitability and position our master market business for accelerated global growth.

Fifth, expedite our journey to become truly world class lean practitioners. We will follow a proven multi-step process over the next two or three years that will drive meaningful improvements in our cash conversion cycle. And finally, we need to complete the work that is well underway to define our medium-term financial framework and value creation opportunity.

Given the greater short term -- shorter term industry and macro headwinds and uncertainties, most notably in China and in Power Electronics, we have determined that we need to further evaluate our initial assumptions and scenarios, including our second half performance and trends we expect heading into 2020.

Let there be no doubt, we are focused on delivering margin expansion and higher levels of free cash flow over the long-term, which we believe provides a compelling value creation opportunity. I continue to be excited about the opportunities and intensely motivate to lead Delphi Technologies on a journey from being a good company into being a true industry leader and a great company.

Our journey to become pioneers in propulsion, technology is well underway. Our leadership teams around the world understand that we have established a clear vision for our company, and that the standards of excellence have been raised significantly upon my arrival.

As I said earlier, my CEO orientation period is over, and we are now in full take action mode to deliver on the tremendous long-term potential of Delphi Technologies.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Vivid.

Vivid Sehgal

Thank you, Rick. Good morning and good afternoon to everyone on the call.

My remarks will focus on our Q2 performance, our revised full year outlook which largely reflects incremental industry and macro headwinds, as well as providing additional commentary on how we now see our phasing in the second half of the year and the drivers of our expected sequential margin improvement compared to the first half of 2019.

Looking at our Q2 performance in more detail on slide 11, revenue of $1.12 billion in the quarter declined by 5.1% year-on-year, with more than a 2% favorable to the overall market decline, more than 7%.

Our Q2 revenue performance was driven by mid-single digit year-on-year growth in commercial vehicle and GDI as well as our growth in our aftermarket business which was more than offset by lower sales, in China and lower passenger car diesel revenues in Europe.

In addition, we saw a revenue decline in our Power Electronics business primarily in China, due to the transition from China V to VI changes in NEV subsidies and the overall market decline of close to 20%. I’ll come back on this in my later remarks.

Adjusted operating income of $81 million, or 7.2% margin declined year-on-year and came in slightly below our prior outlook. As unfavorable product mix, lower production, foreign exchange, higher engineering and unfavorable tariff dynamics more than offset ongoing cost actions and other operational initiatives.

Adjusted EPS of $0.58 also reflected a higher than expected tax rate in the quarter. Consistent with our focus on costs, and cash flow in a softer growth environment, I was pleased with our operating cash flow performance, generating $70 million in the quarter supported by ongoing working capital initiatives.

Finally, CapEx of $103 million in the quarter is consistent with our front end loaded phasing for the year given the strong current and future demand we see for GDI and Power Electronics, as well as the expected higher one-time CapEx related to the separation from our former parent. As we build three plants for electrification business and establish our own IT infrastructure set up. Our full year CapEx outlook is essentially unchanged.

Turning to slide 12, which provides more detail on our revenue progression in the quarter. As I mentioned earlier year-on-year global industry production declined by more than 7% in Q2, approximately twice the rate of decline assumed three months ago. Partially offsetting this, we saw strong momentum in a number of areas of the portfolio, most notably in our latest generation of 350 bar GDI systems, the passenger cars, as well as in commercial vehicles.

Our Power Electronics performance in Q2 was impacted by the changes in government regulations in China, which drove some shorter-term shifts in the mix between internal combustion engines, plug in hybrid and full battery electric vehicles. This resulted in both a slower than expected ramp of some of our Power Electronics launches in the first half of the year as well as more conservative volume expectations for the balance of this year.

We expect Power Electronics revenues to return to year-on-year growth in the second half of 2019, including a number of new launches.

Looking further ahead, we continue to expect strong revenue growth in Power Electronics driven by our technology leadership, commercial winds and the increasing global shift towards electrified vehicles.

GDI revenues came in slightly ahead of our expectations increasing by approximately 5% year-on-year, primarily driven by launches related to our 350 bar GDI products, which we expect to continue into the second half of the year.

As you can see on the right-hand side of the slide from a total company perspective, we outgrew the market in all regions with the exceptions of North America. Revenue in Europe was approximately flat year-on-year as growth in commercial vehicle and GDI was again offset by the ongoing decline in passenger car diesel revenues.

Revenue in China declined by 14% year-on-year as new 350 bar GDI launches will offset by overall market softness, as well as our own customer mix. Finally, our sales in North America declined by 10%, driven by OEM customer decisions to exit certain segments in the region, which more than offset continued growth in commercial vehicle.

Slide 13 walks through our operating income performance for Q2. Adjusted operating income was $81 million, down from $156 million in the prior year quarter. This is primarily driven by unfavorable mix, lower industry production particularly in China and favorable FX dynamics, higher engineering spends primarily due to our investments in electrification, high depreciation expenses, as well as high commodity and tariff related costs. This is partially offset by ongoing improvement in material and manufacturing performance, as well as overall cost control.

Turning to our segment performance of the next slide. On a year-on-year basis, Powertrain Systems adjusted revenue declined by 7% in the quarter as growth in commercial vehicle and GDI was more than offset by lower revenues from the roll-offs in passenger car diesel in Europe, OEM customer decision to exit certain programs in North America and to a lesser extent, lower Power Electronics revenue.

Adjusted operating margin of 6.6% was down primarily due to the factors as I've just described. Most notably unfavorable mix primarily related to the ongoing transitions away from higher margin passenger car diesel in Europe, and lower overall global volumes, particularly in China and North America.

In the near-term, and as Rick referenced ensuring we execute on our initiatives to improve GDI and Power Electronics profitability remains a key priority.

Turning to our aftermarket segment on slide 15. On a year-on-year basis, our aftermarket business, returned to growth in Q2. As highest sales to independent aftermarket customers more than offset lower OES revenues. Adjusted operating margin of 7.9% declined, primarily due to unfavorable mix relative to the prior year quarter higher year-on-year tariff costs, partially offset by the continued improvements in operational performance consistent with a focus on driving sustainable, profitable growth.

Now let's move on to our updated outlook the 2019. Slide 16 highlights our revised outlook for the year. Relative to our prior outlook, the change is predominantly driven by incremental industry and macro headwinds. Importantly, we continue to expect to achieve improvements in our profitability in the second half of the year. And I'll come back to this in a couple of slides.

Starting with revenue, we now expect full year revenues to be in the range of $4.425 billion to $4.475 billion, which an adjusted basis represents a 5% to 6% year-on-year decline. Adjusted operating income margin is now expected to be approximately 8%, resulting in an adjusted EPS range of $2.65 to $2.85.

Consistent with our ongoing focus on cost control in a softer growth environment, we are accelerating our restructuring initiative in the second half of the year, which we expect with your incremental cost savings in 2020. And as you can see on right hand side of the slide, we now expect restructuring expense to be between $35 million to $45 million in 2019, some $10 million higher than our prior outlook.

And as Rick mentioned, we do see opportunities to further reduce SG&A engineering and overhead costs which will allow us to both improve our underlying profitability and also invest to support future long-term growth.

Slide 17 walks you through the key drivers of our revised revenue outlook relative to the one I provided three months ago. At the midpoint, our revised 2019 revenue range represented $215 billion change from our prior outlook. As you can see on the slide, this change is driven by three key factors.

First volume. As I mentioned earlier, we now expect global production to decline by approximately 5% in 2019, for 300 basis points incremental headwind to our overall revenue growth. This equates to approximately $120 million of the change in our revenue outlook.

From a more Delphi Technologies specific perspective, we have lowered our shorter-term volume assumptions for our Power Electronics business in the back half of the year, particularly in China, given the dynamics I described earlier.

Second foreign exchange where we ever devised a full year FX assumption. In terms of some of the key currencies, we now model the Euro, the U.S. dollar rate of 1.12 compared to our prior 1.15 assumption.

In addition, we now model the U.S. dollar to CNY rate of 6.85 compared to our previous estimate of 6.75. And the GBP we now assume a 1.25 versus a prior 1.30. The changes to our foreign currency assumptions translate to an approximately $50 million revenue impact on a full year basis.

And third, we have revised our aftermarket revenue growth expectations for the back half of the year, given some anticipated softness in North America and to a lesser extent in Europe. For the third quarter, we expect a mid to high single-digit adjusted year-on-year revenue decline.

In terms of some of the key assumptions, we estimate year-on-year global production to decline by approximately 1% with China declining by approximately 9%. Our revenues in China are expected to decline by more than 20% year-on-year in Q3. Its continued market softness and expected further inventory adjustments from some of our customers more than offset up 350 by GDI launches.

As you can see on slide 18, our prior adjusted operating margin outlook approximately 9% for the full year, which imply the second half adjusted margin improvement of approximately 300 basis points compared to the first half. Of this approximately three quarters or 200 to 250 basis points were related to Delphi Technologies initiatives or measures that are within our control.

The balance of the margin improvement was expected to be driven by external or volume dependent drivers such as customer launches and operational improvements in GDI and Power Electronics.

As you move across the slide, you can see that now we expect our second half adjusted operating margin to improve by approximately 100 basis points, where the expected benefit from the Delphi Technologies specific initiatives are largely unchanged. The market and macro drivers such as global production, foreign exchange and tariffs have swung from being unexpected 50 to 100 basis points tailwind into 100 to 150 basis points headwinds in the second half of the year.

Looking at the drivers of what is within our control and where we continue to have good visibility, approximately one-third is related to the phasing of engineering costs. Approximately one-third is from the phasing of our SG&A where we remain on track to exit the number of transitional services agreements with our former parent through the year, which will eliminate duplicate costs in the second half, and particularly in Q4.

And the remaining third is driven by improvements in our manufacturing materials performance consistent with the cadence we have delivered in prior years, partially offset by higher depreciation costs.

In total, we expect to achieve approximately one quarter of the improvements from these three dynamics in Q3, with the remaining three quarters in the fourth quarter.

Layering in our other key assumptions for Q3. We expect adjusted operating margin to be in the mid to 7% range or similar to the first half of our adjusted profit margins.

Slide 19 walks you through the changes in our operating cash flow for the year. As mentioned, I remain highly focused on our cash performance in 2019 and beyond.

Relative to our prior outlook, the greatest impact is from the incremental industry and macro headwinds and the related impact on our full year operating income outlook. In addition, we expect to have $5 million to $10 million more in restructuring cash outflows related to the incremental SG&A savings we are now targeting.

This is expected to be partially offset by our ongoing initiatives to improve working capital, particularly driven by reduction in inventories, aided by the exit of the contract manufacturer agreements with our former parent.

So, in closing and before we take your questions, despite a more challenging and uncertain macro and industry dynamics, my focus will remain on cost control and operating cash generation, while continuing to invest to support our longer-term growth.

With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator for your questions.

Our first question comes from David [ph] from Baird. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Rick Dauch

Hey, David.

Unidentified Analyst

So, they got some old history here. I mean, if we look at Power Electronics, and GDI since the spend that discussion was that they needed to get to like $500 million in sales, get scaled and leverage the margin on the contribution line. It sounds like that is no longer the proper framework. Is there an update or is it too early to go through that today?

Rick Dauch

So GDI, let me say on a macro basis, the change from get diesel GDI is real. And we'll get those revenues. We are fully on track and we expect to get to that breakeven position as we exit 2020.

Power Electronics is, as I said, the last quarter in this quarter again, it's very choppy in both the market dynamics, but also the intervention of the government's especially in China know, some of the credits we have here. And that's one of the things we're struggling with right now. We've made investments in one of our plans to launch that launch is delayed not because of us, but because of a customer. And we're not sure if it's a customer issue or is really a government issue. You want to comment more?

Vivid Sehgal

Yeah, I do. I think David, one of the major elements that we need to remember is GDI. The margin improvement is traditionally driven, as Rick said through operational improvement. And every quarter, we are seeing operational improvements continuing. So, from a GDI perspective, we remain confident that at the end of Q4 2020, we will reach breakeven.

In terms of Power Electronics, the main operating income sort of dilution right now is the level of engineering spend, that we have put the factory method, gross margins are relatively strong. And we are beginning to review the engineering spend that we need to have in place.

So, in summary, GDI is on track for the end of 2020. And we believe that Power Electronics, if there is a change will be very modest, and we're perhaps moving out one or two quarters into 2020 as we refocus our operational costs and our SG&A and engineering focus. But we are confident that we will return to profitability pretty much in the same timeframe that we get before.

Rick Dauch

David -- another point, David is that, when we when we were spun off, we had to go out and create three factories. So, today still large portion of our revenue comes from a prior supplier. And there is a significant step function increase in our profitability in that business once we get start manufacturing on our own. And we are in the process of starting that process right now.

Plants are built, equipments in place people been hired and trained. We're now going to the qualification mode customer by customer, product by product across Suzhou, Reynosa in Bologna, okay, so there is a lot of work going on here. We'll see a brighter day next year.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just one quick follow up on that. Are you comfortable that the price in the margin that was all booked at that there is not a structural problem on profitability of the contracts that are in hand already?

Rick Dauch

Based on what we seen and what I understand in my first six months, I think we're finding what market competitive, and I don't think we bought our market share is what -- if you are asking that.

Vivid Sehgal

And I would just add David, if you look at the landmark booking that we've just won, that’s been done on the same basis in terms of our original pricing assumptions, we've not moved on those and it’s been done on the same basis as the relic and I think if you look across all about technology, in GDI, Power Electronics, commercial vehicle, pricing right now is something that we're focusing on we have a balanced approach in terms of driving top-line as well, as continuing margin expansion and long-term profitability.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you and congratulations on the contract.

Our next question comes from David Tamberrino from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

David Tamberrino

David Tamberrino

Thanks for taking the question. You know it seems like 180 days and you've got -- what you've announced as a deep dive analysis on cost structure. I know you're trying to keep this at a high level, you're not trying to get into magnitude or timing but really would love to get your thoughts as to where you really see this going in 2020, 2021, 2022 and how fast you believe you can take action, it sounds like 3Q, 4Q we will see some things but for really that to start running through the P&L?

Rick Dauch

Good question, David. So, we put that chart up on the overhead cost structure to show you kind of where we are. You can kind of see where we think our Powertrain competitors are and you can see there is 150 to 200-point difference there. And then you can see the other tier ones, right.

So, somewhere in between those two numbers is where we're going to get to. But we have to do, we've got to peel this onion back one piece at a time. Right. 25 engineering centers first of all, we know how many people there are now, we know what kind of classifications there, what type of engineers, we know the levels, we know the administrative support, people who are there, we've done a lot of work.

So, I’m going to tell you my expectation, my experiences is that we've got to do this in a very disciplined process, this is not a rip and cut because we're in the middle of 160 launches and product development programs, we've got to make sure we don't drop any of those.

And so that's why we're taking a little bit more time, but I think it's a two to three-year process and I will point you back to that slide in terms of where we think we can get to. That’s on the R&D side.

On the SG&A side, we have to complete the spin which we're on track to do so. There are some specific cost savings we're going to see in the back half of this year well relative to 2020, what we're analyzing right now is our current systems of networks either IT systems or applications that we have and how quick we can replace some of those and get the standard processes and what does that mean to us from an SG&A standpoint.

Okay. And what I see here at this company is similar what I saw in 1995 when I joined American Axle and that's 24 years ago, that's kind of almost shameful. But we'll get our hands around it, let's get 100% spun off first, we have our own systems, the guys have done a heck of a job in 18 months to put in the least of the infrastructures so we can talk to each other but we just basically cut and replace what we had at the previous, we've got to fix that. Does that answer your question?

David Tamberrino

That answers my question and that was not be with the piano?

Rick Dauch

That was not us either. We aren't having a party over here, so.

David Tamberrino

Okay. So. just a second question for Vivid, just looking at the walk, price downs for the quarter $100 million. Can you kind of give us a view as to how it looks going forward, were you able to offset some of the typical annual, or typical OEM to supply price downs and why that was much more favorable?

Vivid Sehgal

Yes, sure. David, it's coming from -- so our price downs are pretty similar to what that have been in the past, we always said between 1% to 2% and they remain in that territory. Right now the aftermarket team continues to do a great job in relation to the -- project will be called aftermarket 2020, where we're looking at looking margin expansion opportunities and we've been able to offset some of the typical price down that you see more in the Powertrain side of the business with some excellent pricing decisions and in the aftermarket.

So, there is nothing underlying that's very different from what we've seen in the past, we are just very pleased that the aftermarket has been able to contribute and offset some of that typical down - price downs.

Rick Dauch

David, there is one area that I think that is unique right now is that just goes back to economics 101, supply and demand. The move from light duty to gasoline direct inject is faster than anybody in industry expected here in Europe, there is a limited amount of capacity for GDI right now and so there are some pricing opportunities there for us right now as well, right.

So, it's a kind of a twofold there. We need to get our own operations to be improved, and they're doing so. And like I said, I'm very happy at their performance the last two quarters. And we need to as customers ask for more capacity, we need to make sure that we get paid for that capacity, it's not free.

You know, what we make here at Delphi Technologies is not some generic part that fuel injectors we make whether for passenger car or trucks are like Swiss watches. In fact, some of the equipment we use is used to make Swiss watches, and we need to get paid for it.

David Tamberrino

I understand. But just to clarify, within your guidance, are you expecting the for the second half to go back to the call at one and a half to 2% price downs? Or should we be thinking of something similar to call it half a percentage point?

Vivid Sehgal

I think you'll see the you'll see a slightly more negative price down in the second half of the year. So, we continue to have some very good aftermarket pricing, but you should see, sorry, soft and that number in terms of the price downs compared to what you've seen now in the second half.

David Tamberrino

Okay, thank you.

Our next question comes from Dan Levy [ph] from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you for taking the questions. I wanted to start, just ask a couple of questions in terms of the notion of sort of balancing growth alongside profitability. So, starting with Power Electronics, you obviously just put up a very, very nice win here, this $2.7 billion win. But I also see that you know, you have the language in there, you know, in terms of the driving the path to profitability, and you're sort of walking away from the sort of setting a hard date on reaching breakeven in Power Electronics, this idea of balancing, -- balancing the pace of investments.

So, you have a lot of growth there that needs to be worked through. How do you balance investments that presumably need to support this growth? I mean, don't you have to just invest what you need to invest to support this?

Rick Dauch

Great question. First, we had to go build three factories, which we've done. We basically had to duplicate the capacity that was -- it used to be ours, of the old parent companies, we've got that in place now. Then we've won a few programs, which are launching in 2021, 2022, 2023. And we're putting those at capacity in place.

The manufacturing team to do is, can you break that capital investment into modules, so we don't have to put a huge line and we can put different modules in and then we can then flex up as the volumes take-off.

For sure, one thing we've seen, at least since I've been here, six months, and since the company stood up 18 to 20 months ago, is that this launch of the electrification is quite choppy, right, so we put the money in and we put the capital investment, we put the engineering in there. But we're not seeing the revenue yet. We're going to see it.

There are major capital investments being made by the largest OEMs in the world, in Europe, France, Germany, in China, in North America, to go to electric vehicles to meet the more stringent fuel economy emission standards, it's going to come. But there's going to be a tipping point. And so, we're kind of like a farmer who's ploughing the field and putting the seed in the ground and eventually is going to come and we're in that kind of phase right now. Okay.

Vivid Sehgal

I would just add, Rick, that, we've been in Power Electronics for a long time. So, we have put investments in early. And we're beginning and I think, just to the first question, we are clear that we're going to get back to profitability. Whether that's at the back end of 2019, or in 2020, we will drive that profitability in the business, because we've seen it, we've impacted early as Rick said, we're building the plants out right now. So, we're very confident we get that.

But what we are going to do is fundamentally put the engineering spending to drive long term growth. And we have some very strong bookings, momentum coming through, 70% of our bookings this year, in excess of $5 billion are in the Power Electronics space, that gives us amazing confidence going forward that we are going to drive growth and if we need to put engineering behind that we will, because we were first coming in with our investments, we have very strong growth in electrification right now, we have the plans now to handle that growth. And we have a pathway to profitability. So, you know, we remain confident this is a very, very strong business for us that is going to provide very strong momentum, both in profit and in revenue.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it? And then second question, sort of in a in a similar vein. I mean, Rick, you when you joined, you noted that obviously some of the processes at Delphi were somewhat flawed in terms of launches and operational rigor. And I think you could argue that you had these flawed processes, but at the same time, you -- may be took on a larger backlog than the organization could choose.

So, I guess my question is, is there still a commitment to stand by that backlog and obviously, the backlog or the bookings will go as the market goes, I mean, that's probably going to be the biggest driver. But is the commitment still to stand by that, or would you ever consider walking away from some of those if you just don't have the resources, or the capacity in place to support that?

Rick Dauch

Great question. So, let's start across on the commercial vehicle side, we've got multiple programs with multiple customers, and we had -- totally have our hands around those businesses, and it’s going to be a significant technology change between 2020 and 2024, it's actually two step change there. Our team is working on that. It's one of the reasons I brought Todd in. And he and I've run a couple of the big program we have used already. And so, you'll see that -- that's under control, we won't walk away from there.

On the GDI side of the house, this is a generational transition of technology. For decades, Europe's been 50%, 55% diesel, and now it's going down to 10% or 15%. So, we get the great fortune of being the leaders of the company, as we make this massive investment and switch five or six plant over from diesel over to gasoline. That doesn't happen overnight. I can be a Monday morning quarterback and I can say we could have done a better job.

I'll say we're doing a hell of a much better job in the last two quarters. We're doing regular program reviews about every six or seven weeks at my level, that had not happened before. I've asked people here, when is the last time a CEO sat in a program with you, one guy told me 24 years ago, when Lucas owned us, okay.

So that the intensity, in my experience of doing this for Axle and other companies, we know how to do, that's why Doris [ph] here and that's why Culton is here. And the team's responding quite well.

On the Power Electronics standpoint, the whole industry is going through a huge change right now, right. And so, we're going -- I don't think that anyone is walking away, but we have told our team don't take on more business that we don't have the resources to handle what we already have. And so, we're being very selective and what we bid on going forward.

Part of our restructuring of our technical center footprint, will free up the cash that allows us to then put more engineers in, or to subcontract some of that engineering to outside suppliers that can help us.

We love to do every single line of code; we don't do every single electronic circuit board. We're trying to balance that right now. So, across our three businesses, commercial vehicle, very confident, transitioning to light duty diesel to gas, we've got to transition some of our diesel engineers over to gasoline, little slightly differences.

In electronics, we can only grow as fast as the resources we have available to do it. Okay, the demand to move to electric vehicles, at least in the early stages from the OEMs when they're going to launch in 2023, 2024 is tremendous. And we put our team on, let's focus on what we have and let’s flawlessly executed. And if you can reuse some of those designs on future quotes, let's go and do it.

But you just can't keep throwing engineering bodies that stuff that's not going to last for four or five years. Does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that's very helpful. Thank you.

Rick Dauch

Great.

Our next question comes from Brian Johnson from Barclays. Your line is open.

Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson

Yes, good morning, or good afternoon, to those in London. I have kind of three questions mid short term, midterm long-term. So, sort of short term, I'm just kind of scratching my head over the growth under market in North America. And in particular, the decision on with the OEM -- for sedans, GM to one [indiscernible] has been out for a while. So, did this take you by surprise in the quarter, was it contemplated in the guidance or what happened?

Vivid Sehgal

Hi, Brian, it's Vivid. That was contemplated in the guidance, so that was always expect in that as our assumptions around that have not changed.

Brian Johnson

Okay, midterm, how do we get comfortable with the margin in 4Q, which is mid to 9, high 9%, and how does that tie in with some of the initiatives that you've been outlining?

Vivid Sehgal

So we were, I mean, a lot of the Q4 visibility, so you're absolutely right in terms of the margin of Q3, that's going to be sort of a mid-seven, so as we have which is pretty much in line with the H1 margins as well.

From our perspective, we are pretty confident on the Q4 margin of that and we have pretty good visibility. These are within our controls, and not subject to the market and the macro impacts that are there. They're really broken down into three parts, and most of these are ongoing initiatives that we've seen on a regular basis in past years as well.

So, we're very clear, our engineering, we will have a significant ramp down in engineering both on a gross basis, as well as the normal engineering recoveries that come in Q4. And so, we will have a material lower engineering spend in Q4. And that's been similar to the previous years that we've had.

We've also got the final sort of roll off on the duplicate operating costs as we come off the final part of our TSAs. And the final one will come off in August and we are in the process of eliminating duplicate operating expenses and SG&A and that process has started now, and we will see material benefits of that in Q4. And the last one is just to begin a regular cadence of where we recover on a manufacturing and material basis.

We have again, a regular cadence of events where we see an uptick in terms of the savings, but we have on that side. So, we have confidence that the Q4 uptick. We have visibility around it. Having said that, of course, we have revised our outlook at this stage to lower the Q4 numbers, which gives us even further confidence that we can hit that.

Brian Johnson

And then right in the long-term. I guess there's still confusion on product portfolio of GDI and Power Electronics and the margin potential in the 2020, which you've kind of discussed on. So, I guess the fundamental question is, if you kind of think of getting to profitability in both product lines as some function of how the contracts were priced, just the overhead economics of growing into a factory.

And then just sort of the input costs and whatnot from the supply chain. So, as we think about, I guess the question we have is, to what extent are some of those contracts just underpriced? So even if you get the capacity with good utilization in the streets and costs out of manufacturing engineering still not a profitable business?

Rick Dauch

Brian, good question, right. So, on GDI standpoint, there is a lot of engineering money that was put into qualify the 350-bar system and the 500-bar system and so we know what that number is. And that numbers pretty fixed and it might go down a little bit in the future, but sales are more than double or triple over the next three or four years, right. I think our target longer term is to get over a $1 billion dollar in GDI, right? But engineering is kind of fixed there, okay?

I will tell you that we had a horrendous launch in 2018 and 2019. We aren't hiding from that. Significant premium. Significant scrap and repairs too many extra people, didn't make our production targets. What I'm telling is, we've been focused on that about the third week of January when I got here. We're seeing marked improvement of our five plants that are running today, four of them are ahead of our targets that we put in place back around February and one is off track. And we're going to do a program review there in early September.

So, there is nothing I've seen in the business model or in the forecast that we can get to where our target margins are in GDI. So, I don't think it's underpriced. We've also going back to some of the customers and have addressed price where there's been opportunities when they've asked for more capacity. So that's a good thing.

On the PE margins, Power Electronics on paper, they look real good. But on paper, we got to see the volumes come across those assets we put in place, right? And right now, we're not seeing the volumes across some of those assets.

And again, I go back to what I said before, we're in the process of transitioning from an old parent makes parts for us and now we're going to do it ourselves. And it's going to take us all the way to the first quarter of 2020 to get all that transition to a plan. So, we're going through tremendous cost right now. We basically a duplicate people, as we built our Poland plant, they had to go to Hungary and be trained for 6 months.

Now we're training the next step. We're going from zero people electronics plan to over 200 in less than 12 months. All that money to train the people to get them screen and get them on-board, to go to the launches. Those are all expenses were occurring right now. So, I'm confident, we've got to get through this transition period both on GDI, I think that'll come faster, because winds are going faster, and the Power Electronics didn't take us a couple of years.

Brian Johnson

Okay. Thank you.

Vivid Sehgal

Good question.

Our next question comes from Emmanuel Rosner from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Emmanuel Rosner

Emmanuel Rosner

Hi. Hello, everybody.

Rick Dauch

Hi Emmanuel, how are you doing?

Emmanuel Rosner

Good. How are you?

Rick Dauch

Good.

Emmanuel Rosner

I'm still struggling a little bit with the very big ramp up that's implied in your guidance for the fourth quarter. And what exactly drives that? Obviously, you've changed the second half outlook for margin. Some used to be maybe 10.5% in midpoint sort of like 8.5% through saying that most of the costs coming out is really a fourth quarter rather than a second half event.

Was it always the case? Like when you had $0.10 to $0.11 in the second half? Were you looking at like 12% to 13% in the fourth quarter? Or has there been a push out of some of these actions? And can you just go over again what exactly is hitting fourth quarter that that's not in the third quarter.

Vivid Sehgal

Emmanuel, it's Vivid here. There has been no change in the cadence of the sort of benefit of the Q4 operating income margin expansion. So, if you look at our second half performance, the majority of the shortfall in the margin has come from the macro micro, so effectively with all the sort of trade volume declines that have come through.

The actual sort of Delphi Technologies specific actions to drive margin have remained largely unchanged. There is no material difference to what we presented previously, apart from the macro and industry volume reductions that we have.

So, from our perspective just to sort of repeat, really the biggest element here is around the engineering spend, if you look at our engineering spend just to give you a bit more color, we're closer to sort of 9% to 10% in relation to the first three quarters of this year. And with the recoveries that we always get in Q4 as well as some of the cost actions that we've had in place that we identified some period ago. And we have clear visibility around, that number comes down at least 200 basis points in the Q4, we're a very confident around that number.

The second one, as I said is, we are now coming off the final transition service agreements with all the duplicate operating costs that we've had in places like IT, finance as we come off the TSAs that will finalize in Q4, and we've already started the process of eliminating the duplicate headcount processes. And again, that started, and we have a very clear visibility about that as well.

And then lastly, just the material and the manufacturing efficiency we have in place. That is traditionally the best quarter is Q4, you can go back at least two to three years and see that on a regular basis, we've made improvements on that basis. And again, that is built into our forecast and we haven't changed our assumptions on that.

The only thing that has changed is the market, the industry where we've had to take down from minus two to minus five, that's driven the change in the margin trajectory, everything within our control is on track right now.

Emmanuel Rosner

That's very helpful. And so, if I want to take that one step further, and you know, try to extrapolate some of that into what may or may not be a good run rate sort of entering or starting point entering 2020. It seems there's kind of the three buckets to you just named the service agreements, obviously, to continue to remain sort of at the lower level as you move to next year.

The manufacturing efficiencies obviously, as well. assuming no big changes in production. It just feels like the first bucket, the recovery seems to be just something that's towards the end of the year, and that's not necessarily a full year run rate. Am I looking at this, right?

Vivid Sehgal

Yes. Yes, you are. So if you're looking at on that basis, I mean, if you look at the business, if you look forward to 2020, obviously, we're not going to lean right now into 2020 margin, given the dynamics that we have in display, you know, right now. But certainly, the trajectory going forward, we look at the SG&A and the duplicate savings that we have in place.

You know, yes, material manufacturing, there is a big focus on that, given some of the new resources and talent that we bought into the organization with Rick's focus as well. Engineering is a normal cadence. And going forward, of course, and we believe that the mix on GDI and Power Electronics margins will improve. And we're going to look from further cost efficiencies in this company, with or without the restructuring benefits that are available to us.

But given all of that you're in a situation whereby, you know, we just have to look at the macros we need to look at industry volume, when you look at sort of CV North America, some of the tariffs headwinds, all of those good things are continuing to be, as well as FX, they continue to be the sort of outlier that we continue to monitor, but what's within our control? We're confident we can achieve and improve on the processes that we're showing in Q4.

Emmanuel Rosner

Great. Thanks for the color.

Rick Dauch

Good questions.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning. Just my first question is related to your assumptions for China product market production. It is going down from minus 8 to minus 12. How much of that is related to the second half?

I guess what I'm getting at is are you guys seeing, you know, any kind of deterioration in second half expectations versus kind of where the third parties are and where they were, you know, where were you were thinking a couple of months ago.

Vivid Sehgal

Yes. So, all together. That we know if we look at our own performance in terms of China right now. We sort of, if I look at the market, our assumptions at this point, you look at a sort of Q1 position of about minus 11 for the market, and the market was down about close to minus 20% in Q2.

We see more of a sort of minus 10 range in the second half of this year. And, we -- there's partly the fact that there are two reasons for that, I think the first one, and so we continue to see softness, we're not assuming an incentive.

And in terms of our own, if I dial it back a little bit, in terms of our own revenues, we saw a close to minus 20% to 25% in the first half of this year, and we're getting sort of back into the sort of minus 8 to minus 10 in the second half. So, we do see some growth coming or less negative in the second half of the year. And really two things replay here,

I think we saw really major softness in China, with some of the inventory adjustments hitting us in Q4 last year. So, we're overlapping some pretty weak quarters. That's number one. And from our own perspective, we continue to launch. And we do have some important launches that are going on in Q4, particularly on the GDI and Power Electronics side, which gives us confidence of margin and revenue trajectory going into 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Got it. So just essentially, you think that your kind of revenue mix is going to be more consistent with the market and a second half in China, and then I just have to follow up.

Vivid Sehgal

Yes, that's exactly what we said.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. And then, you know, it's interested in your comment about, you know, 500 bar GDI technology, you know, not really requiring a lot of incremental plant capacity, or switching from 350. I mean, get just bigger picture. You know, it sounds like there's a ton of CapEx this year that that may not may not repeat in the future. Do you have any sense of kind of what your more sustainable CapEx number would be? You know, beyond 2019, the next few years?

Vivid Sehgal

Yes, sure. So right now, this year, we're going to be probably in the range of closer to 7%, in relation to CapEx and that's partly for two reasons. It's the sort of incremental CapEx that from a business perspective we've put in place given particularly the GDI capacity that we've done given some of the strong growth and current and future growth that we expect.

But we also had some onetime CapEx that's in play right now. So, in terms of our separation, CapEx, as Rick mentioned, the build out about three electrification plants as well as a stand-up of our IT infrastructure, we're probably spending about $30 million to $40 million CapEx this year, that we will not plan to replicate going forward. So, I think you can look at our CapEx at about 7% this year. And, you know, sort of going forward ranges more in the 5% to 6%, is what we expect on an ongoing basis.

Rick Dauch

Yes, Dan it looks like from what I see. So, I've been here is the typical power train somewhere between 5%, 6% and a half 7%. I think we're going to fall in that range. As David says, I think we're going through some unique time right now, in terms of standing up the company doing the transition over to GDI. I think there's a few things wherever I go, I find things that are broken over the last few years, they'll be a little bit of CapEx. But I think that number of them gave me is pretty good.

Vivid Sehgal

And I think you know, Rick and I have spoken a lot about this, I think the one thing that we need to think about is the way we use CapEx, I think given some of the macro and industry trends right now, we're looking at it in a slightly different way.

And the way we're looking at it is that from a GDI perspective, you have the opportunity to switch over from 350 bar to 500 bar with small modifications on the campaign, so effectively it's reusable.

On the Power Electronics side of the business, given some of the choppiness that we've seen, given the macro conditions, we're also going take a hard look, and we are taking a hard look at that. And that is also reusable CapEx.

So, in a win, for example, that we've just recently gone through at least 60% to 70% of that capital is reusable and more generic in nature. So, it means it volumes because a market then come through, we can switch that CapEx into other areas as number one.

And the second thing is we're taking a more modular approach to CapEx right now, where we're not going to install CapEx in all in one go, and we're going to take a breathing point over a period of time to see where the volumes are going. Because we are very confident about our volumes in Power Electronics, but it makes sense from a management team to actually take a breath and make sure that we phase it rather than throwing it all in one go.

Rick Dauch

Yes, a couple comments here. So, I've typicallycome from industries where we're doing heavy manufacturing, big forgenes and stamping, big machining, assembly. Here at Delphi, it's a little more sophisticated manufacturing in terms of very high volume,precision grinding, machining, lot of robotics.

And then on the electronic side, clean room situations, surface mount technology, the assembly operations. And so, the manufacturing guys are taking a hard look of what's really core versus non-core, do we need to put the capital in ourselves, or can we do it from the outside and save some capital, that's an opportunity.

We fully utilize the capital we have by using it, three shifts a day, five days a week, or six or seven days a week where it makes sense to do so when you have the ability to do so with the labor unions and sub.

Two, I'd say, now that we've gone around the world and seen all of our technical centers, we're spending too much money there, trying to maintain 25 different engineering sites and all the equipment goes with it.

I don't need eight materials labs, they also have microscopes and test facilities, and so there'll be some scale back there, too. I think we'll have a much better handle. But generally power train suppliers, when everything I've read, it somewhere between five to six, sometimes up to seven, when you're going through some kind of launch.

On the GDI going to 500 bar, what like I said, I'm very complimentary towards our product and process engineers, they divide, they design the new system to fit into the area of the engine without having to redesign the engine first for the OEM. And we can run the same stuff down our lines that we run today. Okay, so that's a great smart use of our money down the road. Okay. So, does that help?

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Yeah, for sure. Thanks a lot.

Rick Dauch

Okay, great.

I am showing no further question at this time, I want to turn call back to Rick Dauch, Chief Executive Officer of Delphi Technologies, for closing remarks.

Rick Dauch

Rick Dauch

Right, Jarenda thank you very much, and thank you for everybody on the phone call. We appreciate your interest in Delphi Technologies. We look forward to seeing you on the road. We'll probably see you many of you over at the Frankfurt IA show here in September. Enjoy your summer. And we'll talk to you soon. Thanks. Have a great day. Bye.

