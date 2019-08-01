Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - FSD Increased Its Dividend For August

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

The market participants are waiting for the Fed decision regarding the interest rates. In the week before the meeting, the high-yield bonds remained in green territory.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

All the markets' participants are awaiting the decision on interest rates from the Federal Reserve next Wednesday. The expectations are to see a rate cut of about 0.25%, but it will be very interesting to see what will be the actual decision and what are the plans of the central bank for future rate changes. Currently, we are in a waiting position to see what will be the outcome and what will be mood on the market.

Over the past week, the main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) which we use to track the high-yield bonds rose by $0.58 per share and finished the Friday session at $87.17 per share.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.18 bps.

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation between the two sectors of 0.82 points for the last 200-day period:

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 150 days. As you see, it is 0.99 points.

The News

Several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) $0.0590 per share.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) $0.0215 per share.

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) $0.3000 per share.

Barings Participation Investors (MPV) $0.2700 per share.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) has increased its regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution to $0.1100 per share from $0.1050 per share.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) $0.0202 per share.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) $0.0655 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Z-score is a statistical tool which we use to measure the relative discounts/premiums of the closed-end funds. A negative Z-score indicates that the current discount is lower than its average. In our opinion, a Z-score of less than -2.00 points signals that a fund is relatively inexpensive, and a Z-score greater than +2.00 points signals that a fund is relatively expensive. Of course, the above is true if there is no fundamental change.

The price of High Income Securities Fund (PCF) bounced back from the bottom after the announced dividend for August and September of $0.0480 per share. The management team published information that as long as the fund continues to be a registered investment company, it intends, for the remainder of 2019, to make monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 6% (or 0.5% per month), based on the net asset value of the fund's common shares as of June 28, 2019.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) reported the biggest price decrease of the week. The price of the fund finished in negative territory with 2.13%. It is interesting to notice that its net asset value rose by 0.24%. Me personally, I do not find a reason behind the decrease. The only explanation which I see is related to the small changes in the dividend, over the past months. The monthly distribution was decreased from $0.1070 per share to $0.1000 per share. However, AIF continues to be very competitive with its 8.16% distribution rate. Over the years, the dividend of the closed-end fund was stable and we did not see some significant changes. According to the latest published earning per share, its earning/coverage ratio is above 100% and we do not see a risk of an additional dividend decrease. So, AIF has the quality to be reviewed as a potential "Long" candidate.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Currently, we do have only one fund with a Z-score of more than +2.00 points. I will talk about it later in our review. As you see, only a bunch of funds are traded at negative Z-score but plenty of them have a statistical indicator above +1.00 point. So, for the traders and more active investors, the situation signals for a time to close some of their long positions. While the funds are traded at such discounts and Z-scores below +2.00 points, it is very difficult to say that they are overpriced. Especially if the interest rate cut becomes a reality. This will give another positive impulse to the sector.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.91 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.15 bps of the average value. As you see, the statistical parameter is close to its highest levels for the last 52 weeks.

3. Biggest Discount:

If you are seeking new potential "Buys" for your portfolio, probably, you may find it reasonable to start from this table. The current market environment provides us with many opportunities in the sector. Yes, we still cannot talk about a significant statistical edge, but the discounts in the sector remain attractive.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -6.58%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -6.60%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) is taking back the leading position. The spread between its price and the net asset value is 12.81%. It is interesting to mention the dividend increase from March. The current yield is 8.28%, and I am eager to see the next earnings report and the earning/coverage ratio. The recent increase in the dividend may be a signal that the management team expects to see an improvement in the earnings.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com, PGIM Global High Yield Fund

4. Highest Premium:

Over the past week, Barings Corporate Investors and Barings Participation Investors announced their quarterly dividends. On top of that, the Trust's Trustees determined the net asset value of the funds.

For MCI, it is $15.29 per share or $0.29 change from the net asset value of March which was $15.00 per share.

For MPV, the determined value is $13.87 per share. Compared to the net asset value from March, we see $0.27 increase.

All of these facts were a strong foundation to see an increase from the prices of the two funds sponsored by Babson Capital Management LLC.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Above are the funds which outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.07% for the sector. We might find reasonable "Buy" candidates among them if we combine the return, the discount with a statistical edge as "Buy" signals.

The fund which caught my eye is New America High Income Fund (HYB). Its attractive discount of 10.68% is a strong foundation to review it. The current yield is 7.52%, and for me, it is a really positive fact to see how stable was the dividend over the years. According to the latest earnings report, we find a positive earnings/coverage ratio. This is our "margin of safety" that the management team invests in the right assets to maintain the dividend around the current levels.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Five funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.24%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.68%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.43%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high.

Note: This article was originally published on July 28, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

