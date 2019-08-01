CrowdStrike: Excellent Product But Insane Valuation

Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike (CRWD) is an innovative cloud based cybersecurity company. Its core offering, the Falcon software, is the leader in endpoint security. CrowdStrike has a huge market potential and excellent operating metrics. The valuation, however, is quite a different story. The Company is trading at a valuation near its self claimed total addressable market. Despite liking the product and the company, we're bearish on the price on valuation.

CrowdStrike is an Innovative Cybersecurity Leader

CrowdStrike is a cloud based endpoint cybersecurity company. The Company’s Falcon platform uses AI and ML to protect users over the cloud. The Company claims that the product has superior efficacy with less false positives. The software apparently adapts with each new detected threat which will further increase its efficacy as its user base grows.

The cloud based platform has other advantages as well. The SaaS model is a proven one in growth and higher market multiples. The recurring revenue nature combined with the ability to easily up/cross sell new products is highly appreciated by the market.

The Company also claims lower resource utilization as another differentiator for its software.

The addressable market is large and growing as more and more CIOs prioritize investments in the cybersecurity space. In their S-1, the Company claims an addressable market growing at a CAGR of 9% at a value of $24.8 bn in 2019 and $29.6 bn in 2021.

The Need for the Product is Apparent in its Metrics

The demand and need for the software is more than evident in CrowdStrike’s impressive metrics. Earlier in July the Company reported its first earnings release and what a release it was. CrowdStrike delivered 103% YoY revenue growth and 113% YoY billings growth. The revenue retention rate was at a whopping 147%. These metrics signal to us that CrowdStrike has a long runway of growth ahead of it.

Spectacular Post-IPO Price Performance has Pushed Valuation Sky-High

CrowdStrike’s post IPO price chart has resembled a launching rocket. The Company made its debut on the pubic markets at $34 a share and is now trading 166% higher at $90.6 less than 2 months later.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The price appreciation resulted in boosting the already frothy valuation. The Company now trades at a ridiculous 44x forward sales at a market cap of $19 bn. Put another way, it is trading at a consensus FY2029 P/S ratio of 5x.

Solid Company But Valuation Out of Touch With Reality

Despite our excitement towards CrowdStrike's impressive growth potential, its customer loyalty, its product, and appreciation of its market potential, we find its price as a deal breaker. We're comfortable in paying high valuations for quality companies and quite often recommend equities at very high multiples by traditional metrics. But we cannot justify investing in a company that is trading near its self claimed total addressable market. We're bearish on CloudStrike on valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.