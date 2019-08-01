Jounce's Newly Restructured Deal Is Still Bullish For Its Long-Term Prospects

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) established an updated deal with its partner Celgene (CELG). The new deal consists of a total amount of $530 million in potential payments, but it replaces an old deal established back in 2016 worth a potential $2.6 billion. Still, it is good to see that Celgene was still interested in a product from Jounce's pipeline. Even then, the biotech has its most advanced program which is a phase 2 study known as EMERGE. This study is using vopratelimab in combination with ipilimumab to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or urothelial cancer. Then it even has its own PD-1 inhibitor as well for immuno-oncology. With all these clinical programs, plus the updated partnership with Celgene, Jounce Therapeutics is in good shape as a long-term biotech.

Updated Deal Is Still Solid

The newly updated deal allows Celgene to gain access to a macrophage drug known as JTX-8064. This deal involves Jounce receiving an upfront payment of $50 million, with the potential to earn $480 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. In addition, should any product reach the market it will earn royalties for global sales. I believe that this is a very good deal, especially for Jounce. That's because not only is it entitled to all these possible payments, but Celgene will be responsible for all costs related to developing the drug along with commercializing it. In essence, Jounce doesn't need to spend anything towards this particular drug. The downside is that Celgene totally absolved the $2.6 billion deal that was made back in 2016 with Jounce. That deal involved the licensing of anti-ICOS agent vopratelimab and PD-1 inhibitor JTX-4014. I think it is at least good that Jounce was still able to keep a partnership with Celgene using JTX-8064.

Main Clinical Product Remains On Track For Data Release In Early 2020

The lead clinical product in the pipeline is vopratelimab, which targets ICOS. ICOS stands for Inducible T-cell Co-stimulator. What happens is when a patient has cancer, T-cells have an ICOS protein in response to this threat. Vopratelimab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS on the surface of T-cells. In turn, this brings about T effector cells that release cytokines which create an anti-tumor response. Vopratelimab is the "acceleration of the gas pedal" of instigating the immune system to be more active. Why the need to add ipilimumab as a combination agent? There are 2 reasons why ipilimumab (Yervoy) was added. The first is because ipilimumab induces many ICOS hi CD4 T-cells. As I highlighted above, vopratelimab binds to ICOS on these T-cells to improve the immune response. It is like the combination of vopratelimab and ipilimumab is a combination that would have always been ideal since the very beginning. In essence, they complement each other. The second reason is because the combination was already explored in the phase 1/2 ICONIC study. When this combination was given to these advanced/refractory solid tumor patients, there were a host of ICOS hi CD4 T effector cells that were found in the blood. As one would expect, this translated into increased responses and improvements in both progression-free survival (NYSE:PFS) and overall-survival (OS). These positive results were presented and noted at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR). Based on these positive results from the phase 1/2 ICONIC study, the biotech initiated the phase 2 EMERGE study. This study is looking to use vopratelimab in combination with ipilimumab in patients with two types of solid tumors. These will be solid tumor patients with either non-small cell lung cancer or urothelial cancer who have progressed on or after PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapies. Investors won't have to wait long to see how this combination does in these types of cancer either. That's because preliminary results from this phase 2 EMERGE study are expected in early 2020.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Jounce Therapeutics had $173.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2019. The biotech should be good in terms of it cash position for two reasons. The first reason is that it reiterated it would burn between $80 million to $95 million in full-year 2019 for operating expenses and capital expenditures. The second reason is the newly formed deal I highlighted above. The updated deal with Celgene allowed Jounce to obtain a $50 million upfront payment. With all this cash on hand, I don't foresee any near-term dilution. In essence, I don't believe there will be a cash raise needed at all for the remainder of 2019.

Conclusion

Jounce Therapeutics did lose its original partnership it established with Celgene a long time ago, however, the newly updated deal is still good with the potential to earn up to $530 million. The risk with this partnership is that it is too early to know if it will end up working out. That's because JTX-8064 is still in IND/preclinical enabling studies. It will be awhile before this product is tested in a randomized clinical trial in humans. There is a catalyst opportunity and that is results from the phase 2 EMERGE study are expected to be released in early 2020. While the phase 1/2 ICONIC study had vopratelimab and ipilimumab achieve synergistic effects, there is no guarantee that the preliminary data from EMERGE will be positive enough to move forward. Still, Jounce Therapeutics has been able to establish a solid partnership with a big pharmaceutical company. It even has a diversified pipeline with clinical products that each have different targets. For instance, vopratelimab targets ICOS as highlighted above, JTX-4014 is the company's PD-1 inhibitor, and the newly partnered JTX-8064 is a suppressive macrophage. The diversified pipeline, solid balance sheet, and focus on cancer immunotherapy makes this biotech a solid buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.