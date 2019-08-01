Equity CEFs: 40%+ Swap Idea

And with DDF at a unbelievable 37% market-price premium, there's a long ways to fall when word gets out that up to an $82.6 million offering is in-the-works.

I doubt too many investors have noticed that the Delaware Investors Dividend & Income fund (DDF) has taken steps to prepare for a Rights Offering.

I really don't have a bone to pick with the Delaware Investors Dividend & Income fund (DDF), $15.08 market price, $11.01 NAV, 37% market price premium, 7.2% current market yield, but there is no way this fund should be trading at any market price premium when there are so many other funds outperforming DDF at NAV not just recently, but for years and are trading at discounts and similar high yields currently.

And DDF should really not be trading at a 37% market price premium when the fund is preparing for a Rights Offering which could eventually almost double the size of the fund. Right now, it looks like the fund is just calculating what the registration fee might be, perhaps just testing the waters:

Registration Fee Calculation Filing For DDF

I frankly don't know how this fund is still north of $15 when there is a very real -25% downside potential from here. CEFs are not like stocks in which a price can be a subjective measure. In Closed-End funds, the value, as represented by the NAV, is non-negotiable and unless the fund has $4/share of NAV hidden somewhere or is underpricing the portfolio by $4/share, DDF should be trading closer to NAV, which is $11.01 as of yesterday's close and will be down again today.

Do yourselves a favor and buy the Nuveen Core Equity Alpha fund (JCE), $13.90 real time market price, $14.63 NAV, -4.8% discount, 7.2% current market yield, instead. Some quick calculations will show you that JCE has a 33% higher NAV than DDF but trades at about a -9% lower market price.

That's insane, especially considering JCE's NAV is up 19.3% YTD compared to DDF's NAV which is up 16.3% YTD. And over a longer period of time, say over 3-years, JCE's NAV is solidly beating DDF's.

Data by YCharts

JCE is an option income CEF that has an all US stock portfolio and sells index options against the Russell 2000 Small Cap index (IWM), $153.80 real time market price, -1.8%. This is a rather unusual strategy since JCE's stock portfolio is mostly large-cap value stocks, similar to DDF's stock portfolio.

But, JCE can buy long S&P 500 (SPY) index futures which is why the fund's investment objective is to seek long-term returns in excess of the S&P 500. So from a return standpoint, JCE could be considered as aggressive a CEF as DDF, which is heavily leveraged and owns stocks and high yield bonds.

Here is JCE's portfolio as of 3/31/2019:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Portfolio of Investments March 31, 2019

So conservatively speaking, I believe this swap is worth 30% and could be upwards of 40% if I am right. This assumes DDF could fall -25% and JCE could move up 15%. Both funds have the same 7.2% current yield though JCE's NAV yield is much more conservative. The final plus is that JCE's expense ratio is half of DDF's.

Note: I'm rushing through this a bit so please understand I'm trying to get this out while DDF is up at $15.10 while JCE is down a bit at $13.90.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.