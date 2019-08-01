Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call August 1, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Tim Leach

Thanks, Megan, and good morning. Yesterday's results and updated 2019 outlook reflect our continued move to a lower capital budget than originally planned this year and our desire to enter 2020 in the best position to deliver competitive production growth and increasing free cash flow.

Production for the quarter averaged 329,000 boes per day, which exceeded the high end of our guidance range and oil volumes averaged 206,000 barrels per day. We delivered these volumes while maintaining our discipline on operating costs. Controllable cash cost stayed below $10 a barrel and we're working to drive this lower through field efficiencies, debt reduction and non-core asset sales. We're focused on actively managing our portfolio to bring value forward to shareholders and reinforce our flexibility in a lower price environment.

Last year, we completed the RSP acquisition enhancing free cash flow generation of our machine and this year we're looking to high-grade the portfolio through trades and sales. Lower Permian natural gas and NGL prices weighed on our financial performance in the second quarter with realized prices down by more than 50% from last quarter. However, today, we anticipate modestly improving gas realizations for the remainder of this year. Operationally, the team is making the transition to full-field development across our assets. Our objective with project development is to maximize returns and recoveries. In that effort we've tested the limits on sand loading, lateral lengths, fluid volumes and now weld density.

We have a track record of innovation in the Permian. We've always favored the empirical data from drilling and testing. The resource took us a decade to build and now we're trying to get the program up and optimized quickly for our next two or three decades of work. We've used and we will continue to use the information we gather from these tests to make future programs better. I'm very proud of the job the team did executing on some of the most logistically sophisticated projects the company has undertaken. In the Delaware Basin, the 23 well Dominator project was designed to test logistical capabilities and well spacing that was approximately 50% tighter than our current resource assessment. While initial rates were solid, current performance data indicates that we developed the Upper Wolfcamp too densely.

We're incorporating the data into our development model to adjust spacing on future projects including those projects set to spud in the second half of 2019. In the Midland Basin, we completed the Marion Benge project ahead of schedule. This project is our largest today with 18 two mile wells targeting the Spraberry and Wolfcamp zones. Initial performance for the Marion Benge is strong and the project highlights the benefits of a large contiguous acreage position with infrastructure that can drive efficiencies. We transported the initial flow back water from this project to a recycling facility where the water was treated and used to supply 100% of the water needs for operations at a two well location nearby.

Turning to our capital program; we averaged 26 rigs in the second quarter and capital totaled $785 million, which was down 15% compared to the first quarter. Year-to-date production volumes are ahead of schedule and today we're running 18 rigs, which is below our previous plan of 24. We made the decision to adjust our drilling and completion schedule in the second half of the year to slow down and not chase incremental production at the expense of capital discipline.

We're focused on two primary objectives delivering our $2.8 billion to $3 billion plan in 2019 and positioning the company for a free cash flow inflection in 2020. For 2019, capital, activity and volumes are all now frontend weighted and we expect to exit the year with a larger than usual inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells. This will provide a strong momentum as we enter 2020 and importantly our outlook for oil growth and free cash flow in 2020 gives us confidence in our ability to reduce debt and deliver increasing returns to shareholders. Our assets are in the best part of the Permian and support our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders now and in the future. That means prioritizing capital discipline, focusing investments to deliver the greatest return, finding ways to increase productivity and decrease cost and maintaining the national strength and flexibility.

Thanks. And now I'll turn it back to the moderator and our team looks forward to taking your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from John Freeman with Raymond James. Please proceed.

John Freeman

Good morning guys.

Tim Leach

Good morning, John.

John Freeman

When given the scaled back activity, we haven't gotten an update on sort of the initial two year plan looking out through 2020 that you all gave with the 4Q 2018 release. And maybe just how we should be thinking about how this potentially impacts the 2020 initial plan that you all provided.

Jack Harper

Sure, John. This is Jack. When we first described the cadence over the next two years, we described 2020 as production numbers that translated into double-digit production growth with oil production outpacing the overall growth where we saw free cash flow at $50 oil and where we saw free cash flow approaching $1 billion at $60 oil. And that's still what we see today under that same base budget scenario.

John Freeman

And maybe when we – the follow up question, maybe when you look out to 2020 and we sort of think about what some of the potential efficiency drivers would be versus 2019 in addition to the fact that you'll go to sort of wider spacing. Maybe any color on – maybe sort of pad sizes potentially getting smaller maybe in 2020 where cycle times get quicker as opposed to some of the larger pads like what we saw with the Dominator.

Jack Harper

Yes, John. I think the average project size will remain about the same. We will enter the year with a higher than usual number of uncompleted wells, which I think will help to bridge the gap on production and timing as we work our rig count back up modestly from where we look at ending at this year. So I think having that that uncompleted well inventory as we enter the year gives us more options.

John Freeman

Okay. Thanks, Jack.

Jack Harper

You bet.

Derrick Whitfield

All right, good morning.

Tim Leach

Good morning.

Derrick Whitfield

Perhaps for Tim or Will, as I recall the Dominator tested five zones in total with three on the eastern half and five on the western half. Is there a noticeable difference in the performance of the wells between the eastern and western half of the project?

Will Giraud

And Derrick, this is Will. We really have not seen much of a differentiation between the two sides of the project so far, but that's something we'll be watching as it continues to produce.

Derrick Whitfield

And as my follow up on Page 6 of your PowerPoint, you noted that Concho tested the upper limits of oil spacing during the second half of 2018 and first half of 2019. How many wells in projects probably pertain to that statement?

Tim Leach

You know, I don't know the number off the top of my head. Typically, I would characterize 2019 as the year that we were advancing our understanding of optimal lateral lengths, completion design and well-spacing being one of the critical variables there. Typically, where we've done that, we have added kind of one more well into a project. Dominator is the most extreme example where we went 50% beyond kind of our traditional resource spacing. So I would say that in a number of the projects we have this year and including a couple more coming on in the back half of this year, you're going to see them developed at a moderately more dense than our resource spacing, but nothing anywhere close to Dominator.

Derrick Whitfield

Got it. That's very helpful. Thanks for your time.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning all. Guys, Tim or Jack, it seems certainly that the brunt of the plan or primary plan is still about the capital discipline. And I'm just wondering would the lower activity and maybe obviously not getting through and you certainly have a material inventory position. Could you talk about how you would view asset sales as far as further potential upstream sales – or midstream sales? I am just wondering anything you could comment on to the details on the size, timing and potential goals around that.

Tim Leach

Yeah, we talked in the past about kind of our leverage targets. And so, the asset sales programs we're working on right now, which would include anything that we're not allocating capital to orders that non-core asset would support getting us to that leverage area quicker. And we are very focused on that. I mentioned it is one of our top priorities. So we have a number of things out right now that are being tested and expect that to yield a good result for us.

Neal Dingmann

Okay, very good. And then just lastly on the GR, it seems like the percentage there is holding up pretty well. Could you just discuss as you sort of target different areas, I mean, your thoughts for the remainder of the year into 2020. Do you still feel good about roughly around that 63% holding?

Jack Harper

Yes, Neal, this is Jack. I think it's important to remember in the first half of the year, our oil production is ahead of our expectation, so as the gas production. And we want to overcome that percentage in the back half of the year because we're slowing down. As we look forward moving back towards that mid 60s range, it’s how we see things playing out over the next couple of years.

Neal Dingmann

That's helpful. Thanks guys.

Tim Leach

Thank you. You bet.

Paul Sankey

Hi, good morning guys. Tim, you mentioned the posted of free cash flow inflection next year. At the same time, we're seeing this year some issues with some of the science project type stuff and we’re seeing what seems to be gas volumes relatively higher, NGL volumes relatively higher and some disappointment around overall volumes. Can you talk a bit about how this year flushes through allowing for the disposals as well? And what you think things will look like in terms of your level of CapEx and volume growth in 2020? Thanks.

Tim Leach

Yes. Thanks, Paul. This year was a transition year for us and we entered the year hotter on capital and also hotter on production. And so, we – when oil prices came down from where they were late last year, we reduced our capital budget and our capital budget range. We think it's very important to do what we said we’re going do and land the capital budget inside that range and we're continuing to drive that number down. So – and demonstrate our ability to show capital discipline and live within cash flow. So that is a driver for us for 2019. And we – on almost every project we do – we have some level of experimentation. And so, we have to fit that experimentation within the projects and the capital that we are deploying. So – and as we'll describe, 2019 was heavily weighted toward density testing.

And as we described in the past, you can't test all the variables at one time. You can't test sand loading, completion design and density all at the same time and know what you got. So that's one of the answers. We feel very confident that the landing 2019 where we said we're going to land it and instead it's up for the 2020 and beyond as the way we described it in the past as a more modest capital deployment on our properties, double-digit growth and increasing amounts of free cash flow.

Paul Sankey

Right. Is there a particular reason, I mean, I know you have the capability to grow very fast, but you're talking about double-digit growth as a general aspiration. Could you reset things to be more at a lower oil price, reinvestment rate type approach? So that we could get more conviction that we're definitely going to have a really good inflection in free cash flow next year and I'll leave it there. Thanks.

Jack Harper

Sure, we have the flexibility to move the capital up and down pretty much at our discretion. I think if this relatively similar amount of capital year-over-year demonstrating double-digit growth outpaced by oil and yielding free cash flow at $50, it seems like an appropriate level today. But next year will be like this year, there are a lot of variables in play and we'll have to see when we get to the beginning of next year of what the landscape looks like.

Tim Leach

And I think our conviction of trying to budget around a $50 oil price and then a lower gas price, I think positioning ourselves in a conservative stance is going to pay dividends and then – pay dividends and capital return. And so I think our view of the future hasn't really changed.

Paul Sankey

Great, thank you.

Brian Singer

Thank you. Good morning.

Tim Leach

Good morning.

Jack Harper

Good morning.

Brian Singer

I start on CapEx, given that the $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion range at the same budget that you were forecasting with fourth quarter 2018 results in February. Can you talk to what you thought you would be able to do within that budget that you aren't now, i.e., where the degradation in capital efficiency may be occurring? Or should we expect your capital spending this year will be at the low end of that $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion range?

Jack Harper

Yeah, Brian, again, I'd start with the production in the first half of the year has been ahead of our plan. In the back half of the year, it's going to be below our original plan primarily due to putting less wells on production and to some effects of the spacing tests that that Tim the Will have described. But more importantly than that is to preserve the balance sheet, keep our capital this year as close to our cash flow from operations as we can and set up for the inflection that we've described in 2020.

Brian Singer

Thanks. I completely understand the reasons for the discipline. I think I would ask on the getting fewer wells online in the second half and what it is specifically relative to the original plan that is changing the ability to get those wells on i.e., same budget, fewer wells.

Jack Harper

Yes. Well, as I described, there was a lot of noise in the beginning of the year with a production in capital and non-op capital coming in ahead of our expectations. That coupled with a declining liquids and gas price market have us inclined to bear back our capital to make sure we land well within that capital budget. We're not necessarily trying to hit the top end.

Brian Singer

Great, thanks. And then my follow-up is do you expect with regards to the debt reduction goal over two years of $500 million to $750 million. Do you expect that that can be accomplished with double-digit growth next year in the absence of further asset sales? Or do you think that the asset sales will be needed to hit that that debt reduction plan from here?

Tim Leach

We're kind of targeting debt reduction through asset sales and then the double-digit growth out of cash flow and reinvestment in our assets.

Brian Singer

Thank you.

Tim Leach

Yes, thanks.

Biju Perincheril

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Tim, you mentioned that you’re adjusting spacing on the wells that you're spudding now based on the results from some of the reason pilots. So just wondering how should I think about the spacing and productivity on the wells that you're telling between now and the well – when the wells that are spudding now comes online?

Tim Leach

Sure. I mean, like I could mention 2019 was a year of testing a number of different things. One of the primary variables is being well spacing. So there are still projects to come on in the back half of this year that have, as I stated, bought us to lead down spaced tests incorporated in them. I think going forward, you all expect us to revert back to that resource spacing, which I think you can generally characterize as eight across in a section. And then also would expect us as a move forward into 2020 to also test what densities – less dense than our – that resource spacing look like as well.

Biju Perincheril

Okay, that's helpful. And then the related question is certainly appreciate – can appreciate the necessity for projects such as Dominator to sort of compress your learning cycle time. So are there you know additional projects like in other zones that we should expect sometime next year or are you – do you think you have most of the data that you need at hand now?

Tim Leach

Yes, I mean, there's really nothing quite like that in the portfolio for 2019 or beyond. As we mentioned that was a test both of the intensity of activity with seven rigs and then five frac crews operating simultaneously in a square mile, but then it was also testing a density at that 150% of our resource that's greater than we've ever done. And so we've certainly learned some things about the impact of the inner well communication and spacing. We've – I think as we have said from an operational standpoint, the team did a fantastic job executing the project with it all brought on safely as planned and ahead of schedule. But clearly, the – it’s the 30 and 60 day production rates were consistent with our other projects in that area, but the performance has declined and that’s been cleared. It’s just too tight.

Biju Perincheril

That’s great. All right and if I could ask one more follow up on that is, you know, other than productivity, you're also looking at sort of the cycle time and cost savings, which you can get from the bigger projects. Can you talk about that aspect of the Dominator and what does that mean for your capital efficiency going forward?

Tim Leach

Yes, I mean, one thing that is consistent is our belief that large scale project development – there are very clear benefits both in terms of the capital efficiency you get from concentrating that much activity at one spot at one time and there's also benefits around resource recovery from developing all that resource at the same time versus coming back a year or two later to do it in different chunks. So our conviction around that certainly is the same. I just think you'll see us revert closer to the resource spacing going forward.

Biju Perincheril

Great, thank you guys. Very helpful.

Tim Leach

Thank you.

Doug Leggate

Thanks. Good morning everybody. Guys if I could just go back to the Dominator, I’m really – it seems to me the market is conflating. What may have been an overly aggressive spacing test or at least the attempt to try and figure out the optimal density. But I guess what I'm really trying to understand is how does this – when you talk about remediation, how does this change the go forward development plan as you think about rightsizing large scale developments. But if I could just elaborate what I'm really trying to get out is you obviously committed a lot of capital here, which is kind of set the future for the second half of the year. So some it doesn't matter really what you do, I guess, second half is now in place with that that momentum. But does that lead you to rethink that maybe the right size of these large developments needs to be somewhat smaller? I'm just thinking philosophically how you're going to develop the portfolio going forward?

Jack Harper

Yes, I mean, in terms of the project spacing, I don't know that it has taught us anything in terms of the optimal project size, the teams executed extremely well from a logistical standpoint, getting that much work done on time actually ahead of schedule. So I do think, as we've talked about in previous calls, the optimal project size for us is probably in the 8 to 10 to 12 depending upon where you are in the Permian. But I'm not sure that Dominator gave us confidence that we can continue to push that up over time and find incremental efficiencies and how we do it.

Tim Leach

But I'd also say…

Doug Leggate

Well, I guess…

Tim Leach

Projects…

Doug Leggate

Well, go ahead, I am sorry.

Tim Leach

This is Tim. The projects that we're looking at developing will continue to test densities and zones to continue to make our projects better. And I think you'll see us the project, not the project size will be smaller, but the densities will be smaller, both vertically and horizontally. And we will be testing that against our – the implications against our broader spacing assumptions. So I think testing is something that we and the rest of the industry will continue to do to find by zone, by area what the right answer is. And we have a very large inventory and the implications of developing that optimally both for recovery and rate of return is kind of what we're driving at. And 2019 was a very important year in gathering the kind of data that would design the programs of the future. But I think the answer to your question is they will be less dense.

Doug Leggate

Understood, thanks Tim. My follow-up is really just, hopefully relatively quick one regarding the medium turnout, like I mean your pivoted free cash flow that we have this kind of year-over-year that this kind of cash flow value of zero, zero. In other words all these guys spending all their cash flow really don’t have any equity value at high levels. So I just want to underline, you guys are not backing away from that strategy. And if that is true then can you give us some ideas that what you see as the right pace or balance for your portfolio between cash returns and optimal growth, this is going to be competitive with other industrial sectors? And I’ll leave it there, Thanks.

Tim Leach

Yes, I’d just say that as we stated last quarter generating free cash flow in a $50 world is kind of first marker and then if we find ourselves in the $60 world where we can generate close to $1 billion of free cash flow and that’s next year. And then the outline you always get better than that, and that's kind of what the plan is. That it starts with that market of a lower commodity price environment still being able to generate free cash flow at lower commodity prices.

Doug Leggate

Understood. Thanks guys. Appreciate taking the questions.

Tim Leach

Thank you.

Michael Hall

Thanks, good morning. I was just curious if you could talk a little bit about kind of how you balance the shifting of activity and slowing down pretty meaningfully in the back half with the potential efficiency degradations that come with that. So kind of the balance between sticking the budget versus impacting efficiencies and how long until we might be in a place where the activity profile is in a kind of steady state type range where we won't see these swings up and down that’s been probably or potentially, relatively inefficient?

Jack Harper

Sure, Michael its Jack. We lowered our capital budget to $50 and that’s the way we're looking at it into the future. It had implications from bringing a budget in the 3.6 to 3.7 range down certainly in the first year. But I think importantly as we look out into the future and use that framework of – as Tim just mentioned $50 oil yielding free cash flow and growing our production double-digits that’s how we're – we’re getting to that point as fast as we can.

And while we are building more uncompleted wells than normal into next year, we will be able to work through that more than likely in the first half of next year and get to a more steady state range from there. But by budgeting at that consistent commodity price it should take out some of the noise that's been called this year.

Tim Leach

And with a less levered balance sheet.

Jack Harper

That's correct.

Michael Hall

Okay. And then if I could just, I guess follow-up a little bit on Brian Singer’s question. How much exactly where – has like outside activity exceeded expectations in the first half of 2019 in terms of capital and volume?

Tim Leach

Yes, it’s certainly been a factor. We've been very successful with the wellbore sales program we talked about in the last conference call. But the reality is activity level in the Permian are very high and there's a series of these projects that are not operated, that we want to participate in our self because the returns are very compelling. And so it's a factor as we think about the full-year 2019 budget. It continues to be a pressure point.

Michael Hall

Okay. Can you quantify, I guess in terms of dollars how much that's impacted things?

Tim Leach

Probably – it’s probably in the $100 million plus above what we expected.

Michael Hall

Okay, Tim and thank you.

Tim Leach

Thank you.

Drew Venker

Hi everyone. I was hoping you can just give us an update on the level of maintenance spend or maintenance activity for 2020 to hold exit production flat in 2020?

Tim Leach

Yes, Drew. Last quarter we talked about a level of $1.5 billion to hold the production flat and that has not changed.

Drew Venker

Okay. And just a follow-up on your free cash flow comments, Jack. For 2020 have you assumed that NGL and gas prices rebound kind of to where they were last year for 2020? Can you just talk to some of the assumptions behind that free cash flow number?

Jack Harper

Yes, our current assumption is the futures market and so we haven't assumed anything better than that.

Drew Venker

Okay. Thanks.

David Deckelbaum

Good morning, Tim and Jack. Thanks for taking my questions.

Tim Leach

Good morning.

Jack Harper

Thank you, David.

David Deckelbaum

Just wanted to ask, I thought you had mentioned before that – there you all might consider some less dense development in 2020, relative I guess to the resource estimate. You at the point now where, I know that you've learned some things about process, but I guess, still is the MPV perception question still up for debate, and do you see like the most logical path here is kind of up spacing in order to enhance returns next year?

Tim Leach

Well, we will continue to test on both sides of spacing, but clearly in the back half of this year our bias is at the resource level or less than to continue testing in all the zones in both basins. So in general I would say 2020 versus 2019 would have less densely spaced wells.

David Deckelbaum

Okay. And then just Jack, if I might, as you talked about the broad parameters around the 20 plan, at what point now does that include rig additions? And if you contrast that to the 27 average that you guys had thought about previously, where does thinking kind of stand today as what you would need to maximize that free cash generation that you're looking for and still hit that double-digit growth?

Jack Harper

Sure. The pace we're on this year will average somewhere in the low-25 rig range. That same range is what we expect to average today for next year, which implies a bit of an increase at the beginning of next year, but as I mentioned before with this inventory of uncompleted wells that we entered the year with next year that allows us to bridge that gap as we – in activity as we add those incremental rigs.

David Deckelbaum

Sure. I appreciate that. Thank you guys.

Tim Leach

Sure.

Scott Hanold

Thanks. Not to blabber the point, but you know again I'm going to go back to Brian's question on the CapEx this year relative to activity levels? And certainly, OBO is a piece of it, but can you give us some context of some of these larger projects like Dominator and such. Was there also some cost increases on those relative to your plan? I do understand they could be more efficient still, but relative to your plan that resulted in sort of the mismatch of where we are today versus your initial budget?

Tim Leach

There’s really not.

Scott Hanold

Okay. All right. And then you also talked about some uncompleted wells, inventories heading into 2020. Can you just give us the relative size of that versus what, I don't know if the right word is normal levels or maybe where you were sitting in as you entered 2019?

Tim Leach

Sure. Over time we've described our level of Doug's versus rig count in kind of that 1.5 to 2 times range and that that bounces around with these large scale projects. But on average that's been a way we've looked at the world. We – as we see it today we will end the year at plus or minus 100 uncompleted wells, which is more in the 4 to 5 times range of our rig count. So higher than normal, but again I think gives us flexibility as we entered 2020.

Scott Hanold

Understood. I appreciate it. Thanks.

Tim Leach

Thank you.

Jack Harper

Thank you.

Arun Jayaram

Good morning. Jack I just wonder if maybe you could clarify some of your commentary on 2020 thoughts on production and free cash flow that you made on the last call. If we put in your updated oil guide for 2019, we get the volumes around 2.08 on the oil side. So – and I believe your previous guidance called for a 23% kind of two-year CAGR in oil. I think the straight number is around 250 [ph]. So I was just wondering if you could maybe give us some thoughts on 2020 and how you think the exit rate for the fourth quarter will play out on the oil side?

Jack Harper

Yes, the gap this year, it does lead to lower back half oil production. But for the year it's within 3% to 4% of the previous, say I’m talking about 2019 right now. And having a modestly larger uncompleted well inventory as we enter next year helps us bridge that gap. And so as I described then and I describe now, we see 2020 is a year to grow our production in that double-digits with oil outpacing the overall Boe growth and yielding the free cash flow at 50 and approaching those same kind of larger free cash numbers of 1 billion if oil is closer to 60.

Arun Jayaram

Okay. So does that put you lower in 2020 versus your previous expectations or at a similar place?

Jack Harper

We haven't really changed our base plan and so I expect our production in 2020 to look pretty similar as we have in previous points in time. But we are ways to finalizing the 2020 budget right now.

Arun Jayaram

Okay, fair enough. And just today we have question for Will. You talked about some of the benefits of the larger projects, but it seems to have cause quite a bit more volatility in your results. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about the costs of benefit potential of moving to maybe some of the smaller package sizes that may give you a little bit more – more of a level loaded program, which may provide more consistent growth versus more volatility, which you could argue maybe hurting you multiple.

Will Giraud

Yes. I mean, there's no question that moving to these larger project development even in a company our size will cause what you'd call volatility and non-linear growth profile in the company. But if you're – if you think about the multiple decades of inventory we have, we're focused on the best, most economic development of it over that long-term time period. And as I mentioned we still believe that doing it this way is the way to recover the resource in the most capital efficient manner over the long-term versus just kind of cherry picking with some very small projects now that you're going to regret when you come back later in a year or two.

Arun Jayaram

Okay, fair enough. Thanks.

Mike Kelly

Hey guys. Good morning. I was hoping to bolt-on to the Brian Singer question as well. You guys entered the year forecasting 310 to 330 wells drilled and completed and I think 330 to 350 pops. And I was hoping maybe you could refresh us on what that range for both those categories can look like now? Thanks.

Tim Leach

Yes, sure Mike. I think on – on both of those were – we’re going to be at or below the low end of that range, the way we see it today.

Mike Kelly

Okay, fair enough. Thanks, guys.

Tim Leach

You bet.

Matthew Portillo

Good morning guys.

Tim Leach

Good morning.

Jack Harper

Good morning.

Matthew Portillo

Just a follow-up to that question. Is there any incremental color you could provide on the 2020 pop guidance? So you're clearly pulling quite a few wells out of 2019. You've talked about going into 2020 with a larger duct count, but you're also coming in with lower rig count than initially envisioned in the original guidance. So just trying to get a better sense of how we should think about your gross operating completion account heading into next year?

And then back to one of the previous questions. As we think about the 2020 oil growth expectations, should we be basing that off of the revised 2019 numbers? So looking out into 2020, kind of growing that double-digit growth rate off of the lower 2019 oil guidance?

Tim Leach

Yes, I think entering the year with more uncompleted wells will give us flexibility on how we stage those in and whether its front end loaded or more evenly distributed. But when you look at the two years next to each other, it's the capital will be relatively similar. And the wealth put on production will depend a bit, but probably similar as this year.

Matthew Portillo

Just to clarify that those to the new well counted is the 300 or so wells. We should think about that as a similar well count for next year or basically you're going to catch up on the wells that you pushed from this year into 2020?

Tim Leach

Yes, I think it should look relatively similar to this year, when the dust settles and the cadence may be different next year, but it should be relatively similar to 2019.

Matthew Portillo

Okay. Thank you.

Richard Tullis

Hey, thanks. Good morning, Tim and Jack. Taking a step back at high level, what has changed in your view of whether it's cost of well productivity or commodities since late April when, when production guidance was actually raised at that point?

Tim Leach

Well, our focus is heightened on landing our budget within our cash flow. The gas and liquids market has deteriorated, therefore so has our cash flow modestly. And so our bias to touching the top-end of our budget range or going above is non-existent. And so we prioritize capital discipline for this year to set up the company in the best position to head into 2020 and do the things we've described.

Richard Tullis

Okay. Thank you. And for the follow-up, what were the main drivers of the impairment at the New Mexico Shelf asset?

Tim Leach

Sure. As Shelf has been flagged on the watch list for impairment, I think in the last two quarters in the queue due to sensitivity to pricing and also the inability to book undeveloped reserves there because we don't plan to allocate new capital there in the next five years.

Richard Tullis

Okay. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Gail Nicholson

Good morning. A very different question, cap expenses excluding GP&T below $10, with the strategic debut with Solaris that was announced last night. Can you talk about the potential impact on are we going forward with increased water recycling usage? And then thoughts on any potential infrastructure – water infrastructure, CapEx savings and in the future as well?

Tim Leach

Sure. Just addressing your first question specifically on kind of the overall cost structure. We don't expect it to be any significant change up or down in the near term from that Solaris deal. But just kind of more broadly on the Solaris transaction, I mean it's something that looked very similar to how we’ve styled our previous deals in the crude gathering space with ACC and Oryx.

We've got a very strong long-term commercial contract that underlies the deal to handle our produced water in Eddy County. Also similar to those crude deals we're partnering with a very sophisticated operating team that has a dominant regional footprint and for all that we get the benefits of really high level of service handling all of our produced water volumes. They also bring with them the needed infrastructure to allow large scale water recycling like you’ve referenced, which I think will be a driver of savings in the future. And then we'll have a 20% equity investment that gives our shareholders exposure to a growing competitive business and we see as a table on terms of how it goes from here.

Gail Nicholson

Great, thank you.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning. I just wanted to ask one question because I've been listening to a lot of the discussion around Dominator and spacing and so forth. I just wanted to ask you, is it fair to say that while Dominator did not add as much inventory as you might've hoped. Your corporate inventory assumptions are based on far more conservative spacing and remain unaffected?

Tim Leach

That’s correct.

Jack Harper

That’s correct.

Will Giraud

That’s correct.

Tim Leach

All three of us say that's correct at the same time.

Jeffrey Campbell

I'll let you go. I got three lemons and that's great. Thanks, appreciate it.

Leo Mariani

Hey guys, I was hoping to touch on the asset sales, you surely mentioned that number of things are in queue. Just wanted to get a relative sense of magnitude and we talked 100 or so million of asset sales are kind of more like upwards of a billion. Is there any just kind of high level numbers you can kind of throw out, just to give us a sense of how impactful this could be?

Tim Leach

Well, let me take that one and just say that, it's a combination of properties and also system – systems that like this Solaris deal that generates cash, but it's on the upper end of what you described.

Leo Mariani

Okay. No, that's helpful. And I guess just with respect to obviously some of the issues you had here on Dominator, I think you guys had said that, there may be a – some lingering effects into the second half and maybe a couple of other pads that also tested spacing that was too dense. I just wanted to get your, kind of high level thought, I mean, do you think that by saying the fourth quarter, you guys are no longer bringing on pads that are likely to show some under performance. Just want to get a sense of when some of the deleterious impacts are kind of removed from the numbers here?

Tim Leach

Sure. I mean the cycle times on these projects – you planned them in years, but you really implement them in a couple of quarters and so the ability to dramatically change our 2019 plan is pretty limited at this point. Although, I do think by the fourth quarter you'll start to see adjustment to that capital plan.

Leo Mariani

Okay. So just to be clear. So, would you basically anticipate that the impact of some of the pads that were spaced too tight will sort of be gone by the end of the year and allow you to see pads that are tied in next year that are just spaced correctly. Just trying to get a sense of when we start to see maybe a little better kind of run rate production performance?

Tim Leach

Sure. I'd say that we've – yes, I think it's the short answer to your question.

Leo Mariani

Okay. Thank you.

Tim Leach

Thank you.

Nitin Kumar

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I’ve very quick one here. In April, do you still expect 2019 oil production to go faster than your total production rate? As you were talking about the updated guidance that's more, what has changed and what's your confidence level that in 2020 oil will still grow faster than total production?

Tim Leach

Yes. The main thing that changed in 2019 is less wells being put on production in the back half of the year, does not get that percentage back-up. Next year with the well mix and the cadence of the completions, I feel confident that we will reverse that and you will see that oil percentage picking back up.

Nitin Kumar

Great, thank you.

Tim Leach

Thank you.

Jack Harper

Thanks.

Charles Meade

Good morning, Tim, Jack and Will and the rest of the team there and I appreciate you guys gave – the longest questions to you if I could remember. But one question for me on the Dominator pad. Doing some rough math, it looks to me the Dominator pad with respect to the ship lower in oil for the back half of the year. It look – it looks to me like – like maybe about half of that ship lower in the low is, you can attribute to the Dominator pad. But I'm curious is that the right ballpark and what's it look like from your end?

Will Giraud

It’s certainly a factor and I think that factor with putting less wells on are really the primary driver to that back half oil production.

Charles Meade

Got it. Thank you, Jack. And then I think Arun touch on this point earlier, but I wonder if I could just revisit it with. Looking at your annual guide now for oil growth, what are the – it leads a pretty wide window for what 4Q could be. So I wonder if you could talk about what are the events and decisions that would line up on your end that would lead you to the high-end of that range. And what are the events and decisions that would lead you more towards the low-end of the range?

Tim Leach

You’re talking about within 2019 and just the fourth quarter specifically?

Charles Meade

Exactly. What would have to happen in the back-end of the year if we – if we kind of pick – take your guidance for 3Q and then the annual guide leaves a pretty wide range for where 4Q might be, just wondering what the pay attention to you there?

Tim Leach

Sure, it’s timing and it's well performance. And as Will just mentioned, you will see some of the benefits of projects spaced lift densely then the Dominator coming through towards the middle and the end of the fourth quarter and heading into the first quarter, but – so those are going to be the primary drivers.

Charles Meade

Got it. That’s the color I was looking for. Thank you.

Tim Leach

Thank you.

Will Giraud

Thank you.

Tim Leach

Thank you for dialing-in and I look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thanks.

