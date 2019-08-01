Tesla: Cars, Batteries, And Solar Roofs

Frankly, from a financial standpoint, I have been very unhappy with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). However, there are some areas that continue to be interesting and keep me long the stock.

The Battery Story

I continue to be encouraged about Tesla's scalable lithium-ion battery business than I am about their car business. It appears that the value in Tesla is really in the renewable energy market. Evidence of this is where Tesla installed the world's largest grid-scale battery farm in South Australia. In addition, they were also awarded a deal to install solar panels and batteries in nearly 50,000 South Australian homes over the next several years to provide 250 megawatts of dispatchable electricity from the distributed home solar panels and energy storage units. The energy is planned to be used in homes, and the rest would be sent to the electricity grid.

Tesla is doing some amazing things in the home battery space as well with their Powerwall technology. While the technology still seems expensive, it does hold promise. The Tesla battery pack is made for daily use at one's home and is generally paired with a solar panel system. When the solar panels produce more electricity than needed in the home, the excess is stored in the battery pack instead of being sent back into the electric grid. Later, when the solar panels are not producing enough electricity for one's needs, the electricity stored in the Powerwall is utilized instead of having to buy it from one's utility company.

An example of the impact the company is having can be seen in the Island of Ta'u in American Samoa now runs on nearly 100% solar energy, thanks to 5,300+ solar panels and 60 Tesla Powerpacks. See the video here.

According to the Q2 2019 investor letter, Tesla Energy increased deployments of its 13.5 kWh Powerwall and Powerpack by 81% to a record 415MWh.

Tesla mentioned that the larger increase in Powerwall deployments translates to over 50,000 installation sites around the world.

Solar Roof

Tesla's Solar Roof might be the best kept secret. This is akin to a Lego snap together model for roof replacement that generates solar energy. Like many new technologies, it is relatively expensive. While still in infancy, this is an area to watch.

On July 30, Musk tweeted that he was hoping the company would manufacture about 1,000 roofs a week by the end of the year. This would be a massive increase in production as they were only making enough shingles for 3-5 homes in 2018. More importantly, Musk could be in hot water again with the SEC as he made forward-looking statements which the company had not communicated previously. Tesla didn't mention the solar roof product in its second-quarter investor letter last week, and it was not mentioned on the earnings call.

Source: Electrek

Earnings

Recently, Tesla reported its Q219 results. Honestly, I have been bullish on the concept of Tesla for a long time - the company's products, its battery technology, its environmentally-friendly vehicles, and solar power ideas. However, even with these great things, a company needs to make money and make its shareholders money.

Tesla posted a loss of $1.12 per share in the second quarter; revenue also came up short of analyst expectations. The real issue to me is that gross margin declined to 18.9% while expectations were 20%. And, that's the real issue. Demand is not the problem for Tesla, it's cost. They sold a record 95,356 Model 3s, which was a 50% increase from the prior quarter, but gross margin still fell. That's the issue - record deliveries, but no profit and declining gross margins? Hmm... something is wrong with this model.

On the plus side, free cash flow generation of $614 million was better than expected due to a reduction in inventory, decreased customer deposits, reduced CAPEX, and an increase in short-term liabilities.

Source: Tesla

Technicals

Tesla might have a place in a portfolio. Of course, I would never bet the farm on Tesla, but having a small position at least allows one to feel like they 'won' if the stock really accelerates over the next 20 years. If the stock declines and you only own a small position, at least you can sleep at night. It is hard to avoid stockholder's remorse either way. It's best to take emotions out of holding or selling any stock.

Currently, Tesla's relative strength index (RSI) is below 50, which is bearish. The MACD is above its signal line but still negative. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) must break above its zero level to trigger an upside move. The stock is currently trading above its 20-day moving average of $227.12 but under its 50-day moving average of $242.82. Overall, there appears to be short-term strength and rebound to $245, but we will need to wait to see if this strength holds over the longer term.

Source: Fidelity

Going Forward

The widespread use of autonomous vehicles is going to take much longer than Musk thinks.

Tesla reiterated its yearly delivery guidance with a caveat of seasonal variability. However, they said that the 3Q will be better than the 2Q from a units sold standpoint. They also expect to be profitable this year along with what every company wants - to generate cash, to sell more, and to expand capacity.

Earlier this year, at Tesla Autonomy Investor Day, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that the company should have robotaxis on the roads in 2020. While he doesn't see regulatory approval everywhere, he believes he should have it somewhere in the United States. Much of this optimism comes from the huge amount of data that Tesla collects on vehicles already on the road. This data is in turn used to improve their software and provide safer, self-driving cars. To Musk's credit, he thinks big. However, it's the details that matter when changing an industry. Just how does making the software better make for the leap to robotaxis? Well, it doesn't. It requires software, chips that can process huge amounts of data, cameras and other hardware to make it all work together.

Tesla currently sells a Full Self-Driving package for its vehicles for over $5,000. This package includes features like "Summon," which lets a driver call their Tesla to roll out from a parking spot to where they are standing. It also allows drivers to "Navigate on Autopilot," automatically driving a car from an on-ramp to off-ramp with making proper lane changes. However, their cars are not truly driver-less yet. Tesla does note that drivers cannot just go to sleep or become distracted behind the wheel with this statement: "Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."

Last week, Musk tweeted about creating a fleet of self-driving Tesla "robotaxis" in the next year. That's a great goal, but he went on to mention that Tesla vehicles will likely become significantly more expensive once robotaxis are used on a daily basis. Price increases because a robotaxi service comes online? That doesn't make sense to me. However, Musk again took to Twitter that "a fully autonomous car that can function as a robotaxi is several times more valuable than a non-autonomous car." I sure hope these sales increases are not built into their built into their business plans.

Source: CNBC

Summary

I'm still long Tesla but would advise against holding them unless you view the holding as speculative. The lows from early 2016 are just below $180. That is the key level to be watching. Continue to expect a lot of volatility in this stock, and I would definitely not bet the farm on this one. While the company is doing great things and has a visionary leader, most prudent investors will need to see profits to get long on this stock.

