Don't Board The BP Prudhoe Bay Trust Roller Coaster

After going from almost $12 to the 52-week low of $7.55 back to $10 in a week, BP Prudhoe Bay Trust (BPT) has been a roller coaster ride to its investors. Also in that week, BPT has hit my previous fair value of $8.10 and a reader asked me if it is time for an update. To my slight surprise, the fair value actually changed quite a bit, so I agree that an update is in order. Because a lot has already been written about the peculiarities that drive the trust’s cash flow, I won’t re-explain this, but rather dive into the deep.

BPT price behavior

To me, the interesting part about the recent share price slide is that it isn’t driven by a lower crude oil price as you can observe in the table below. Considering the spectacular slide since the last distribution announcement, an investor can only imagine what happens next year, when distributions are roughly cut in three at current WTI.

Source: Seeking Alpha. Mountain chart is BPT, the black line us WTI over the 5 trading days preceding August 1st.

Many in the market have been aware for a long time that BPT is vastly overvalued. The puzzle was always why investors didn’t sell and when they will. The past week gives some insight and confusion on that. The slide happened around the trading days before and after the dividend payment on July 22nd.

Other news is that the fee rate for shorting the stock has come down to 16.5% on an annualized basis at Interactive Brokers. This was close to 100% earlier this year. So a rather interesting profit center for owners of the stock has been cut. The number of shares short hasn’t changed too materially since early April, when I wrote my last article on BPT. So the reason can be found in a better supply of shares to short. Perhaps many individual investors who hold these shares have finally started to offer their shares for lending. Assuming that the rate at Interactive Brokers is representative, the decreased fees are another reason for rational investors to abandon the stock or to even initiate a short position.

Source: Interactive Brokers, 2019.08.01|08:15:03.

A worthwhile time to short -assuming current oil prices- could be early April 2020, after the distribution threshold moves up again and the Q1 2020 distribution is announced. I expect that distribution to a disappointment to many and set in motion another slide. It could also mean that the price of the trust finally falls below fair value, a point at which an investor could sell call options and buy BPT to make money – with the possible added benefit of short fees to harvest.

Identifying catalysts and short term moves is one thing. More important to the investor is the fundamental value of the trust.

Valuation update

I maintain that taking option prices is the only right way to value BP Prudhoe Bay Trust. Crude oil is volatile and while the trust will earn nothing at an oil price of $65 in 2022, it won’t incur losses either in that year. The other side of the same coin is that the trust will be quite profitable if crude jumps to $95 in 2023. This one-sided risk profile (heads you win, tails you don’t lose) makes the stock similar to a series of call options on WTI. While for many energy stocks it makes sense to assume an oil price, perhaps based on futures, it doesn’t make sense for BPT. It is also possible to build an arbitrage trade around BPT using options.

The table below shows the updated fair value with WTI close to $58. Production was adjusted downward to 75 thousand barrels/day, in line with the latest production figures. The basics are that the adjusted cost + taxes are the cutoff, below which BPT will not be paid. These also function as the ‘strike’ for the call options in my calculation. The calculation looks a bit like a black box (for a full explanation please visit my original article referenced above), but the option price attached to the date and price is multiplied by the 75,000 daily production volume, multiplied by the 16.4% share of BPT in production and converted to an annual basis. The ‘x Production’ column shows the last step in the process, and is the total dollar amount of option value in thousands.

Source: author’s own calculations. Figures in the first four columns are in USD per barrel, the second last column, x Production, is in thousands. Option prices sourced from CME group. European-style options were used for the first two years because they most accurately reflect exposure, while American style options were used for the later years for price availability and liquidity reasons. The second last column shows the option price multiplied by field production which is set at 75,000 barrels per day.

As you can see in the table above, the call options show a fair value of about $4.40. I chose to stop adding options after 2029 because the production in the field is in slow but sure decline and it is highly speculative if there will be a production at all in 2030. Therefore this valuation should be seen as a ‘blue-sky’ scenario, or from the perspective of a bear, a conservative scenario. Adding to the $4.40, there are two more quarters in 2019 which should bring in about $0.50 per share each.

Reasons for the FV decline since April are the two distributions earlier this year totaling $0.9, as well as a decline in the WTI since April.

What to do?

Even after the sharp share price decline, I still think it is worthwhile to stay away from it or even to be short at the right dates (close to distributions). I still believe that for a long term position in this stock, it is most prudent to hedge crude oil exposure using call options on WTI. The stock still has a downside of 45% which at the current fee rate gives investors about three years to make it work. But more than anything we should carefully watch the WTI and mark April 2020 in our agenda as the new D-day for BPT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.