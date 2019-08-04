resTORbio: Strong Results In Phase 2 Makes This Worth A Look

resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) is a clinical-stage, specialty biopharmaceutical company. They are developing medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat aging-related diseases. The company's lead product candidate, RTB101, is an orally administered, selective, and potent inhibitor of target of rapamycin complex 1 (TORC1). Preclinical studies have shown that TORC1 inhibition benefits multiple aging-related conditions, including immunosenescence, which is the decline of a body’s immune system during aging.

resTORbio stock has been rallying around the middle of its 52-week range of $6.21 - $16.66, since 7/23/2019, when the company announced the completion of patient enrollment for the Phase 3 PROTECTOR 1 trial. The enrollment in this trial of RTB101 indicating for RTI (respiratory tract infection) in patients aged 65 years and above, was completed ahead of the previously announced timelines. Topline data from this Phase 3 trial is expected in early Q1 2020. The company will enroll approximately 1600 patients in the northern hemisphere for the Phase 3 PROTECTOR 2 program that will initiate in Q4 2019, with topline data anticipated by the end of Q2 2020. These are the trial catalysts up ahead. Rest of the pipeline is in early stages.

There are approximately 150 million people aged 65 years or more, with nearly 20 million people aged 85 years or more in the United States, the major European countries and Japan, according to global census figures. Age is a major risk factor for multiple chronic diseases, but there are no approved therapies to target the aging immune system.

From the company's SEC 10-K filing:

"Recent scientific findings, including those published in the scientific journals Cell, Nature, and Science, suggest that aging and aging-related conditions, such as immunosenescence, are attributable not only to random cellular wear and tear, but also to specific intra-cellular signaling pathways, including the mTOR pathway. mTOR is a protein kinase that signals via two multiprotein complexes, known as TORC1 and TORC2. TORC1 inhibition has been observed to prolong lifespan, enhance immune function, ameliorate heart failure, enhance memory and mobility, decrease adiposity and delay the onset of aging-related diseases in multiple preclinical animal studies. On the other hand, TORC2 inhibition has been observed to decrease lifespan and cause hyperlipidemia and hyperglycemia in certain animals and humans. Therefore, the optimal approach for the treatment of aging-related conditions through mTOR inhibition may be a regimen that inhibits TORC1 without inhibiting TORC2, such as that being developed by resTORbio."

The company's product RTB101 "inhibits TORC1 by binding to the active site of mTOR on the TORC1 complex, a mechanism known as catalytic inhibition. TORC1 inhibition has shown to be of therapeutic benefit in multiple aging-related diseases conditions in preclinical studies, including immunosenescence and several neurologic diseases."

TORC has licensed RTB101 from Novartis, and this includes composition of matter and methods of use patents, valid till 2032. It is pursuing additional patent protection for monotherapy and combo uses.

The Phase 3 PROTECTOR program includes two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials: PROTECTOR 1 with 1024 enrollments in the southern hemisphere, and PROTECTOR 2 with about 1600 enrollments in the northern hemisphere. The two PROTECTOR programs will “evaluate the safety and efficacy of RTB101 10mg given orally once daily for 16 weeks during winter cold and flu season in adults 65 years of age and older, excluding current smokers and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients. The primary endpoint of both trials is the reduction in the percentage of patients with clinically symptomatic respiratory illness, defined as illness associated with RTIs, based on prespecified diagnostic criteria.”

The PROTECTOR program incorporates feedback from both the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency based on the Phase 2 trial results. In the two Phase 2 clinical trials with more than 900 adults, 65 years or older, RTB101 10 mg, administered once daily, improved immune function and decreased the incidence of respiratory tract infections in both healthy elderly, and in elderly with comorbidities.

Additionally, the Phase 2 clinical trials demonstrated a significant reduction in both self-reported and laboratory-confirmed RTIs. In an analysis of the Phase 2b trial results, a 46.6% reduction in the percentage of subjects with clinical symptoms consistent with an RTI was observed in subjects who did not smoke and did not have COPD, the proposed Phase 3 population, when treated with RTB101 10 mg once daily as compared to placebo (p=0.007).

From the company's press release, RTB101 10 mg was administered once daily for 16 weeks, during winter cold and flu season, to elderly patients aged 65 years or more. In patients with asthma who developed laboratory confirmed RTIs, the percentage was reduced by 68.9% compared to placebo (p=0.0001), while the rate was reduced by 78.7% compared to placebo (p=0.001). In patients who developed any type of RTI, percentage was reduced by 58.2% as compared to placebo (p=0.0002), while the rate was reduced by 66.4% compared to placebo (p=0.003). The incidence of RTIs caused by multiple different viruses was reduced.

RTB101 10 mg once daily was observed to be well-tolerated. RTB101 was originally developed for oncology indications, trials for which established the maximum tolerated dose for RTB101 as monotherapy at 1,200 mg per day. resTORbio is developing RTB101 at a daily dose of 10 mg, which is 120 times lower than the established maximum tolerated dose. The drug is expected to have an acceptable tolerability profile for decreasing the incidence of clinically symptomatic respiratory illness.

resTORbio considers Navitor Pharma to be their "most direct competitor in developing novel therapeutics targeting TORC1 for aging-related diseases. However, Navitor has not publicly announced testing of any pipeline candidate in human subjects to date." Multiple other allosteric and catalytic mTOR inhibitors are in development by other companies, however no product with comparable TORC1 selectivity is being commercially developed.

Other companies are in the process of developing treatments for aging-related diseases through biological pathways unrelated to mTOR inhibition. These are Calico who have not yet disclosed any pipeline candidates, and Unity, whose most advanced candidate, based on publicly disclosed information, is in preclinical development. resTORbio seems to currently have the most clinically advanced program.

Potential competitors for prevention or treatment of respiratory tract infections are PrEP BioPharm and Innavac, who are pursuing broad-spectrum prophylactic and therapeutic treatments. Narrow-spectrum prophylactic treatments are also being developed by potential competitors. Several of these treatments target the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, one of the top known causes of RTIs in older adults. However, as RTIs in the elderly are largely caused by many different viruses, resTORbio's approach may be more broadly applicable in addressing RTIs.

resTORbio priced their IPO at $15 on 1/26/2018. On 1/30/2018, insiders Orbimed Advisors Llc, having a Director on board, bought 1,066,666 shares for $15.98 million and major shareholder Puretech Health Llc bought 233,333 shares for $3.49 million. In April, 2018, the company's CEO Schor Chen bought 6000 shares in three tranches priced at $8.46, $9.36 and $8.95 respectively for a total of $53,546.

The stock has seen considerable institutional interest since Q2 2018. As of Q1 2019, 51 institutions hold TORC stock, pegging the ownership percentage at 51.74. While 12 funds opened new positions and 19 increased their holding, only 3 funds closed and 7 funds reduced their positions.

The company had current assets of $109.5 million at the end of FY 2018, which includes about $100 million in short term investments. Operating expenses for the FY 2018 were $39.7 million, which included $31 million of R&D expenses. Q1 2019 expenses were $8.85 million on R&D and $2.84 million on sales, general and admin expenses. The company raised an additional approximately $46 million in March 2019 from sales of common stock priced at $6.95. With current assets of $144 million at the end of Q1 2019, the company is sufficiently funded to carry through FY 2021.

This is a recent IPO, and its pipeline is quite undeveloped except for this one product candidate. So there’s that inherent risk of speculation common to these clinical stage biopharma companies. Their cash balance deserves to be looked at with some caution because past year’s cash burn is no estimate for a company with a phase 3 ongoing. They will need more cash between now and the market, and that will mean dilution unless the stock has a solid spike. These caveats should be kept in mind.

TORC is a new stock that recently crossed my radar, although we did briefly cover it last year. The stock has done tolerably well for a recent IPO (IPO-ed last year), where the tendency is often to start high and fall very low. Here, though, the stock has managed to stay above $10, with positive data coming in like described here. At these prices, given the positives we discussed here, this looks like a likely buy.

