CyberArk Software: A High-Growth Cybersecurity Company

Aggressive investors could scale in if they fear that the opportunity will get away from them.

According to my analysis, CyberArk is overvalued and investors should wait for a better price.

CyberArk has strong revenue growth and free cash flow margin. The industry is predicted to grow at 32% annually for several years.

3 main competitors have recently been acquired creating uncertainty among customers. This is an opportunity for CyberArk.

CyberArk is a leader in privileged access management, a method of reducing threats by use of privileged credentials and accounts.

There are many flavors of cybersecurity technology, including endpoint protection, zero trust, perimeter defense (firewall), and privileged access management (PAM). CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) is a leader in PAM. PAM reduces the risk of both external and internal threats by use of privileged credentials and accounts.

(Source: CyberArk)

The market for PAM is expected to grow by 32% annually until 2023, making this an ideal industry for your investment dollars, provided you can get in at a reasonable price. This is the crux of the problem. CyberArk appears to be a solid company with solid fundamentals. Revenue growth is greater than 30% and free cash flow margin is 36%. But according to my relative valuation technique, the stock price is overvalued, and conservative investors should wait for a more opportune entry point. Aggressive investors could scale in so as to avoid missing the opportunity altogether.

Competition

According to the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM, CyberArk has three major competitors: BeyondTrust, Centrify, and CA Technologies. Coincidentally, all three have recently been acquired providing uncertainty for their clients and potential customers. This is a great opportunity for CyberArk in its bid to capture market share.

(Source: CyberArk)

Relative Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis and on the belief that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates as opposed to historical data is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies, except that they tend to be a little on the conservative side.

I use an exponential best-fit trendline as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trendline was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trendline to be overvalued, while stocks lying under the trendline are undervalued.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, CyberArk is sitting above the trendline, suggesting that its EV/forward sales are higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that CyberArk is overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin and cash burn.

The Rule Of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the Rule of 40. This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth: The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available; (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition; and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit: I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

Revenue Growth

CyberArk had trailing twelve months (TTM) revenue growth of more than 33.9%, increasing from approximately 20% one year ago.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

CyberArk has a free cash flow margin TTM of 36.6%, rising from 20% in late 2016.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To CyberArk

CyberArk's YoY revenue growth was 33.9%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 36.6%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 33.9% + 36.6% = 70.5%

This Rule of 40 score is quite astounding as there are few companies that score higher than 70%. Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out higher than 40%, I conclude that CyberArk has a good balance between growth and profits and financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

When a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't need to analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. In the case of CyberArk, the SG&A expense is 70.3% of the total revenues. Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

I have developed a new scatterplot that shows forward annual sales growth estimate versus SG&A expense to sales for all of the stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The scatterplot shows that there is a reasonable correlation between the two parameters. Based on where CyberArk sits on the scatterplot, I conclude that the company's SG&A expense is quite normal given its expected future sales growth.

Gross Margin

I have added this section on gross margin because of several comments on Zscaler Is A Stock To Watch where readers indicated that gross margin is one of the most important fundamental parameters and should have been covered.

The scatterplot below shows a very weak correlation between gross margin and EV/forward sales growth.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

Gross margin appears to only contribute a small amount in explaining why some stocks have such lofty valuations. In any case, CyberArk has a gross margin TTM of 89% which puts it in the top 10% of my stock universe.

Summary

CyberArk is a leader in PAM, a strategy used to reduce risk against both external and internal threats by use of privileged credentials and accounts. CyberArk has three major competitors and all three have recently been acquired, leading to restructuring and realignment of products, resulting in customer uncertainty.

For the most recent twelve months, CyberArk had an increase in revenue of almost 40%. The PAM market is expected to grow 32% annually until 2023. Therefore, I expect that CyberArk will have above-average growth for several years. Free cash flow TTM is an exceptional 36%, putting CyberArk on my watch list. The only negative I have for this stock is its valuation, significantly higher than its SaaS peers based on my relative valuation technique. For this reason, I give CyberArk a neutral rating. That being said, aggressive investors may wish to scale into a long position so that the opportunity doesn't get away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.