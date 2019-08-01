After Cypress's Quarterly Numbers: Reassessing The Infineon Merger

Introduction

In June, Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF; OTCQX:IFNNY) and Cypress Semiconductor (CY) announced that the companies have signed a definitive agreement under which Infineon will acquire Cypress for $23.85 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of EUR 9.0 billion. The offer price represents a 46 percent premium to Cypress’s unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average price during the period from 15 April to 28 May 2019.

(Source: Infineon and Cypress merger)

After I recommended buying Infineon shares, the share price rose by almost 25 percent. In this respect, the question arises as to whether the purchase of a further tranche is worthwhile. This is especially true for Cypress investors who are wondering whether they should sell their shares before the merger. This depends largely on whether the merger thesis is still intact or not. At the moment, both companies have to contend with a weak market environment and have recently suffered a decline in sales. Cypress, in particular, achieved 15 percent lesser sales in the last quarter. On closer analysis, however, I still consider the purpose of the merger to be given.

The merger thesis

Strategically, the merger makes sense for Infineon. With the addition of Cypress’s strong R&D and geographical presence in the U.S, Infineon not only strengthens its capabilities for its major customers in North America (the "Americas" region accounted for the largest share of sales growth with revenue up by 35 percent) but also in other important geographical regions. This further diversifies Infineon's global footprint. China accounted for 26 percent of Infineon's sales worldwide in the first half of the 2019 fiscal year. Therefore, China commands the largest share at the individual country level, followed by Germany at 14 percent. Especially, Infineon gains presence, as well as market share, in the strategically important Japanese market.

Cypress has a differentiated portfolio of micro-controllers as well as software and connectivity components that are highly complementary to Infineon’s leading power semiconductors, sensors, and security solutions. Cypress delivers industry-leading connect and compute solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Automotive markets. Therefore, the transaction will make Infineon the number eight chip manufacturer in the world. In addition to its already leading position in power semiconductors and security controllers, Infineon will now also become the number one supplier of chips to the automotive market (which is with 43 percent of Infineon's total sales already the biggest business).

Reassessing the merger thesis

Weak market environment

Firstly, for Infineon investors, the merger comes with a high price because Infineon has decided to increase its share capital. Therefore, 112,773,923 new ordinary registered shares were placed. The offering of new shares at EUR 13.66 via private placement to institutional investors would increase its share capital by 10%. The timing is, of course, extremely unfavourable, as the price has already fallen sharply. The significant slowdown in the global economy is leaving its mark on the semiconductor industry. After two strong years with 5.7 percent in the previous calendar year, the semiconductor market is predicted to decline in 2019 by 2.6 percent but to recover in 2020:

(Source: Global Semiconductor Market)

Infineon's quarterly results

Given that fundamental development, Infineon performed very well in all of the four segments in its last quarter.

(Source: Good performance in all segments)

Nevertheless, for the full fiscal year 2019, Infineon adjusted its outlook:

Revenue is now expected to come in at EUR 8.0 billion, up from EUR 7.6 billion in the 2018 fiscal year, plus or minus 2 percent.

The growth rate of the Automotive and Industrial Power Control divisions should come in above-group average, whereas the Power Management & Multimarket division is expected to grow slightly less.

For the Digital Security Solutions division, revenue is still assumed to decline by a mid single-digit percent rate compared to the previous year.

The margin is expected to be 16 percent, versus 17.5 percent before.

Cypress's quarterly results

For Cypress, the revenue was down 15 percent. Net losses were $12.7 million. The revenue coming from the MCD segment (Microcontrollers and Connectivity Division) was down 4 percent. The revenue coming from the MPD segment (Memory Products Division) even dropped 30 percent. The adjusted gross margin was 47%, slightly under the 47.3% consensus. The operating margin was 20.4%.

(Source: Cypress 2Q 2019 results)

Note: Cypress revenue felt because of the company’s divestment of its NAND business, which contributed $49.5 million of Cypress’s revenue last year. Without this, Cypress’s revenue only felt 7.4 percent. Furthermore, a closer look at the figures shows that Cypress has continued to show strong growth in key areas.

Outlook

The cyclical weakening is mainly due to political problems. Given that, it is well known that political stock markets have short legs. Furthermore, the semiconductor market is predicted to recover in 2020. On the other hand, it should be kept in mind that macroeconomic developments may continue to weigh on the world trade. It is not yet possible to predict that the conflict with China will be resolved. Conflicts with Iran and North Korea persist. The existing escalation potential here could start to weigh on the revenue in the nearer future. Nevertheless, the new company is excellently positioned for the future. With 5G, there will be a completely new market with an impressively high market volume. After a ramp-up period in the late 2020s and early 2030s, it is estimated that the total global sales enablement potential of 5G will reach $12.3 trillion in 2035. Of this, $2.4 trillion will be felt in the automotive sector.

Additionally, and despite the current weak market environment, demand for electronics in cars is growing steadily, especially driver assistance systems. On average, a car needs around 18 sensors for semi-automated driving. For fully automatic or autonomous driving, this figure increases to 30. Cypress has positioned itself in time to successfully participate in this market. 85% of Cypress's R&D is focused on Connect and Compute for Automotive and IoT. Accordingly, Cypress will bring a lot of know-how into the merger. Cypress also sees strong growth figures for the future in the core areas of IoT and automotive. The company estimates a compound annual growth rate for IoT of 12-14 percent and of 8-12 percent for Automotive from 2019 through 2023. By 2023, Cypress plans to double the volume of automotive component sales.

(Source: Presentation Cypress)

Cypress seems to be able to deliver here too. In the last quarter, the revenue in the IoT segment was up 30 percent, driven by strength in Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combos, as well as standalone Bluetooth. Cypress also continues to execute well in automotive where Cypress revenue grew in the second quarter, both annually and sequentially, as the per-vehicle content continues to outgrow vehicle unit production levels. All in all, we can say that Cypress is still on course. All this potential is now added to Infineon's strong market position. Infineon will now become the number one supplier of chips to the automotive market after the Cypress deal. As I stated above, Infineon already has a very strong market position in mega trend market such as:

Energy efficiency/Climate change & resource scarcity

Urbanization/Mobility/Digital transformation

Security

IoT & big data

(Source: Leading position of Intel)

Accordingly, the merger of the two companies remains promising. Both companies are not merging out of pure desperation to force growth but to complement their portfolios in several mega markets.

Investors' takeaway

The investors' key takeaway is that even though Cypress weakened recently, the merger thesis remained intact. Infineon offered a price which represented a 46 percent premium to Cypress’s unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average price during the period from 15 April to 28 May 2019. This appeared too high for many investors. I disagree a little here. With a view to future mega markets, it is advantageous for one's own market position to offer many products from a single source. The two companies complement each other perfectly and serve an increasing demand in the future with their products. While investors must continue to keep an eye on the weak market environment, Cypress and Infineon investors have no reason to doubt the merger thesis.

