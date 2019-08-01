Technically Speaking For August 1

Global manufacturing is contracting. The latest Markit Economics global manufacturing index was 49.4, its third month below the 50-level that separates expansions and contractions (emphasis added).

The downturn in the global manufacturing sector extended into its third consecutive month in July. Production and new order intakes declined further, as conditions in many domestic markets remained soft and international trade volumes continued to contract. These negative trends filtered through to the labour market, resulting in another round of job losses.

Here's a chart from the report: Country and region-specific PMIs are all mostly below 50. Japan: 49.5; EU: 46.5 (with German, France, Italy, and Spain all contracting); China 49.9. All the reports are citing weak demand and soft trade. The slowdown is now a global phenomenon.

Just when you thought that the trade war was cooling down (emphasis added):

President Trump unexpectedly announced on Thursday that he will impose new tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, effectively taxing every product that Americans buy from China. .... The White House said on Wednesday that China had confirmed plans to make large purchases of American farm products in a bid to revive negotiations that had collapsed in early May with U.S. officials accusing China of reneging on a nearly-complete deal.

News from China indicates the country is getting ready for a long and protracted war. Additionally, there is every indication that the central Chinese government does not want to be seen as being pushed around by the United States.

The latest ISM report shows that tariffs and trade frictions are hurting. Consider the following anecdotal comments (emphasis added):

“General business trends are continuing to show signs of weakness resulting from tariffs and cost impacts of importing and exporting.” (Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components)

“Business is strong mostly due to seasonality. Tariffs surcharges are now being passed through to all customers. Labor is tight, putting pressure on wages costs.” (Furniture & Related Products)

“All aspects of business remain strong, but we’re starting to see the frictional effect of tariffs on exports.” (Plastics & Rubber Products)

“China tariffs continue to be a concern. The uncertainty of future tariffs involving China, Canada, and Mexico is also a concern. China tariffs for electronic parts are averaging 17 percent.” (Computer & Electronic Products)

The ISM number was 51.2 - one of the lowest readings in the last few years. The number still shows an expanding manufacturing sector, but the internals are slowly grinding towards the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.

Let's take a look at today's performance table: It was a down day, with the Treasuries rallying strongly (especially the long-end of the curve) and equity indexes selling off.

Actually, things were going well until Trump announced additional tariffs on Chinese goods. That sent the markets reeling: The SPY took a nosedive, falling a total of 2% in value. Volume was especially heavy on the selloff. We see the exact opposite in the Treasury market, with the IEF rallying modestly until the early afternoon when prices gained strongly.

Yesterday, I noted two key developments with the market. First, with the Fed announcement -- and the market's reaction -- it felt like the end of a short-term uptrend. Second, I noted that my short-term orientation was turning more bearish. Today went a long way to cementing that, which the 30-day charts illustrate: The SPY has broken support in the mid-290s on very heavy volume. This goes a long way to eliminating most upward momentum in the market. The IWM sold off to near its 30-day low. While the Treasury market is at a 30-day high.

But tomorrow is the employment report. A solid number -- even with soft internals -- may reverse the trend. But a soft number may exacerbate the downward moves from today. So, until tomorrow at 7:30, we'll have to wait and see what happens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.