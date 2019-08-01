Colony Capital Acquires Digital Bridge For Digital Infrastructure Holdings

The combination increased Colony's portfolio size to $60 billion and, combined with a new $4 billion fund, positions the firm for further asset growth.

Digital Bridge manages digital infrastructure assets for its own account as well as in partnership with Colony.

Quick Take

Colony Capital (CLNY) announced it has acquired Digital Bridge Holdings for $325 million.

Digital Bridge is focused on the ownership, investment and active management of firms in the communications infrastructure sector in the US, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and Europe.

CLNY recently closed a $4 billion investment fund, apparently partly with Saudi PIF money, so the firm has ample firepower for investing in and adding digital infrastructure assets to its growing portfolio.

Target Company

Boca Raton, Florida-based Digital Bridge was founded in 2013 to acquire ownership of, make investments in and manage companies in the towers, data centers, and small cells/fiber sectors.

Management is headed by Marc C. Ganzi, who was previously Founder and CEO of Global Tower Partners.

Digital Bridge manages almost $20 billion of digital infrastructure assets globally, directly and through Digital Colony Partners, and is expected to do so for its pending Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) transaction.

Company partners or major customers include:

Mexico Tower Partners

Vertical Bridge

ExteNet Systems

Andean Telecom Partners

DataBank

Vintage Data Center

Source: Company website

Market

According to the Cisco VNI Global IP Traffic Forecast, global wireless growth was valued at 96 exabytes per month and is projected to reach 278 exabytes monthly by 2021.

IHS Markit data suggests that internet-capable devices are projected to grow from 15.4 billion in 2015 to 75.4 billion by 2025.

According to another report by JLL, the cloud-managed services market is anticipated to grow from $35.5 billion in 2016 to $76.7 billion by 2021, representing a CAGR of 17%.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 17% between 2016 and 2021. So, the digital infrastructure market has significant underlying growth characteristics on a global scale.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Colony disclosed the acquisition price as $325 million according to the following terms:

The Purchase Price was comprised of two components - a $216.7 million cash payment (the “Cash Consideration”) and the issuance of 21,478,515 membership units (“OP Units”) in CCOC (the “Equity Consideration”). The number of OP Units issued as Equity Consideration was based on a value of $108.3 million divided by the volume weighted average trading price of the Class A common stock for the 30 trading days ending five business days prior to the Effective Date. 18,256,738 of the OP Units (inclusive of the OP Units received by Mr. Ganzi as a DBH Member) are subject to certain lock-up restrictions, which, subject to certain exceptions, expire in three substantially equal installments over the three years following the Effective Date.

Furthermore, as to financial guidance, the company said the following:

While the transaction is first and foremost a strategic transaction and is expected to generate significant accretion in the near-term as the platform expands, the transaction valuation at closing implies neutral to modest accretion.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, the firm had $647.8 million in cash and restricted cash and $12.0 billion in total liabilities of which $10.7 billion was debt.

Operating cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $66.6 million.

In the past 12 months, CLNY’s stock price has fallen 8.1% vs. U.S. REITs’ rise of 8.1% and the broader overall U.S. market’s rise of 3.9%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been negative in six of the last ten quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has increased markedly to well into positive territory, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

CLNY acquired Digital Bridge to expand its footprint in the communications infrastructure property markets worldwide.

Digital Bridge already managed Digital Colony Partners and the formal acquisition will expand CLNY’s asset base to $60 billion.

Also, as Colony stated in the deal announcement,

The combination of the two companies also paves the way for Colony’s leadership succession plans, which will be implemented over approximately 18 to 24 months. Following a transition period, Marc C. Ganzi, a founder and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Bridge, and a Managing Partner and an Investment Committee Member at Digital Colony, will become the CEO of Colony, succeeding Thomas J. Barrack, Jr., who will return to the position of Executive Chairman.

Colony had what has been termed a ‘disastrous’ merger with Northstar, due in part to poor investments in healthcare real estate and senior housing projects.

The merger problems required Barrack to return to operational control, so the deal to acquire Digital Bridge will enable him to step back to the Chairman’s seat.

However, Barrack is no stranger to controversy. A recent article in Bloomberg detailed some ties to Saudi government figures and the Saudi Public Investment Fund is apparently an investor in Colony’s recently-closed $4 billion investment fund.

In any event, CLNY now has significant dry powder to continue to acquire assets in its push within the digital infrastructure space and I expect to see more fund investments and additions to its asset management base on a global scale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small long position in CLNY.