The Not-So-Obvious Benefit Of Owning Ericsson

In that regard, owning stocks that are highly uncorrelated with the broad market can be the key to producing superior risk-adjusted returns.

Growth investors should never lose sight of why they buy stocks in the first place: to create a market-beating portfolio.

I have recently published my earnings review on Swedish network solutions vendor Ericsson (ERIC). In it, I explained why I believe the stock lost its momentum following the release of the company's 2Q19 results -largely a combination of (1) lower margin expectations, (2) overrated optimism towards Huawei's fall from grace, and (3) valuation multiples may have been stretched too thin.

Credit: The Local Sweden

But beyond the debate about the fundamentals of an individual company, equity investors should never lose sight of why they buy stocks in the first place. Generally speaking, most growth portfolios hold at least 20, if not many more names that, combined, will hopefully produce better-than-average absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

This is exactly why I believe ERIC - and peer Nokia (NOK), for that matter - could be a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio. The company operates in an industry that is heavily impacted by the cyclical nature of its clients' infrastructure spending. These cycles usually extend over a period of many years, and investments by global carriers tend to ramp up ahead of the start of each wave of network upgrades (e.g. 3G around 2007 and 4G starting in 2009).

Therefore, it is expected that the financial results of the company and even the price behavior of stocks like ERIC will be minimally correlated with the performance of the global economy or the broad equities market. And, for a portfolio strategist, nothing can be more exciting than finding a stock whose returns are uncorrelated with those of the S&P 500, especially when that stock is likely to benefit from the beginning of a sector-wide upcycle.

It's all about portfolio strategy

Let me expand on the idea above by doing a quick backtest.

The graph and table below illustrate the performance of three hypothetical portfolios over the past 24 months - i.e. roughly since the commercial 5G story started to heat up:

Portfolio 1 (blue line) is fully invested in the S&P 500 (SPY)

Portfolio 2 (red line) is a much worse-performing "5G supplier portfolio" made up of 50% ERIC and 50% NOK

Portfolio 3 (yellow line) is a more balanced portfolio that is 80% allocated to SPY, 10% to ERIC, and 10% to NOK

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

It would seem logical for an investor to dismiss Portfolio 2 from the start. Over the past two years, it produced unimpressive annual returns of +4.6% (vs. SPY's +12.2%) and higher-than-average volatility of 17.6% (vs. SPY's 14.3%). But notice one very important metric: correlation between Portfolio 2 and the S&P 500 was minimal, at -0.15.

From an investment strategy perspective, the magic happens once ERIC and NOK are bundled together with the S&P 500, which is what Portfolio 3 accomplishes. While the approach would have produced marginally worse absolute annualized returns of +11.6%, it would have also been a much less risky portfolio - maybe counter-intuitively. Portfolio 3's volatility was only 11.4% (vs. SPY's 14.3%), and its maximum peak-to-trough drop would have been 9.9% (vs. SPY's 13.5%).

The superior risk-adjusted performance of Portfolio 3 can be more simply conveyed by a Sharpe ratio of 0.87 vs. the S&P 500's 0.75, and Sortino ratio of 1.34 vs. the S&P 500's 1.09.

Key takeaway

I continue to believe that, from a fundamentals perspective alone, both ERIC and NOK could still perform well over the next year or two. Regarding the latter, I have argued that the Finnish company "merely needs to deliver on its promise to increase earnings by 40% next year for the stock to trade around $8/share in about 12 months".

But even putting company-specific factors aside, either or both stocks could prove to be a valuable addition to a diversified stock portfolio, as I expect ERIC and NOK to continue trading almost independently from the moods of the broad stock market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.