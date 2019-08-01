Modern Portfolio Strategy

A Modern Portfolio requires regular rebalancing (every 1-3 months) in times of relative uncertainty as we have now. This practice substantially improves investment efficiency, and overall profitability.

Gold continues with its melt-up as well as all gold, silver mining GSM class assets. Also, certain stock sectors should benefit from the Fed melt-up as well.

Bonds and cash are very poor investment options now (especially government debt). They often yield negative inflation adjusted return rates.

In a modern world it is not enough to simply be diversified, but people should be studying Modern Portfolio Strategies.

Portfolio Strategies: What's Right for You?

The way you decide to build a portfolio is ultimately up to you. However, several constructive factors to consider are your goals in life, the amount of money you have to work with, what level of wealth you plan to accumulate before a certain age, etc.

To show a list of possible options I have compiled a group of "Modern Portfolios", ranging from relatively high risk tolerance to more conservative portfolio options.

Naturally, some elements could be altered to meet any specific investment needs you may require.

Also, in a somewhat unpredictable market, allocation sizes may need to be adjusted more frequently than in a typical, more predictable, and calmer economic environment (every 1-3 months).

Below is a sample of what we use at Albright Investment Group to build custom portfolios for every member of our community.

Modern Portfolio Samples

What is a "Modern Portfolio"?

Let's start with what a modern portfolio is not. A modern portfolio is not the typical 60/40 stocks/bonds approach which is so often used to construct portfolios today.

There are several problems with this "old method". One is that bonds, especially government issued T-notes, etc. are horrible investments in today's world.

Most developed nations including the U.S. provide very low yields on these investments. For instance, the yield on a U.S. 10-year Treasury is at 1.89% right now.

U.S. 10-Year Treasury

This is a terrible investment considering U.S. inflation is likely around 2% right now. For example, core CPI in the U.S. rose by 2.1% YoY in June, indicating a higher than anticipated rise in inflation.

This essentially means that your 10-year, or just about any other U.S. government bond will deliver you a negative inflation adjusted return on your investment.

I am not sure about you, but this does not seem like a good place to "Park" capital into. What's worse is that certain countries like Germany, Japan, and others already have negative yields on some government bonds, and America appears intent on joining this elite club.

Ultimately, some widely held U.S. government bonds will likely go towards or below zero over the next several years. This is predominantly why these instruments have little to no place in a modern portfolio (10-27.5%) at most, but certainly not 40%.

What About Corporate Bonds

AAA corporate bonds in the U.S. are delivering yields slightly above 3% now, but the trend has been lower, and they will likely deliver less yield in the future. This essentially means that AAA and possibly lower rated bonds could be yielding negative inflation adjusted returns in the future.

There are lower rated U.S. corporate bonds that yield 4% or more, but owning "junk" when it comes to bonds in this environment comes with its own risk and there are better investment strategies/opportunities in my view.

That is why I am not keen on the old 60/40 approach. As the economic landscape changes, so should your investment approach. This is even true on a relatively short-term basis when it comes to times filled with increased volatility, market turbulence, and uncertainty.

Never-mind that inevitable recession that is essentially standing behind your shoulder. I can not say for certain, but in my best estimate I would look for an official recession within the next 12-24 months.

This essentially means that stocks have anywhere from 6 to 18 months worth of rally left in them. If we take the medium, it is is exactly 1 year. So, 1 year from the market may actually peak, mid-2020. Until then, I think it should be relatively safe, comfortable and very profitable to own high quality stocks.

So, What to Do?

Stocks and Gold

We like certain stocks, gold, silver, miners, etc. On the left hand side of the table, we can see various portfolio options. If the Fed remains accommodative the stock and gold melt ups are likely to continue. That is why an emphasis is placed in these two areas in particular (roughly 55-65%), of modern portfolios are tethered to these segments.

Sectors we Like Now

Gold/Silver/Mining GSM

Technology

Financials

Healthcare

Oil/oil services

Defense

Bitcoin's place in a Modern Portfolio

Also, you may notice that the relatively high risk tolerant portfolio variations have around 15-20% (sometimes) more in Bitcoin and other digital asset holdings.

This is because we are likely in the early stages of a new Bitcoin bull market and even a 5-10% allocation could boost portfolio returns significantly. (please consider that Bitcoin/Altcoins are riskier asset types than stocks even).

Naturally, if you believe in Bitcoin and that it will continue to appreciate it makes sense to have slightly higher positions now than at other instances in the Bitcoin cycle.

Ultimately Bitcoin may not be appropriate for every investor, thus it is quite simple to build an effective portfolio without digital assets all-together. Whether this is the path you choose is completely up to you.

One thing I will say about Bitcoin and Altcoins is that they remind me a lot of the internet when it was first coming out. I am old enough to remember the early 90s and Bitcoin coupled with its blockchain reminds me of the early building blocks that eventually formed the internet as we know it now.

To see why Bitcoin and other digital assets are probably going much higher longer term please visit my article here.

So, What Stocks to Pick?

One of the most effective ways to manage a stock portfolio efficiently is to pick out the sectors that will likely outperform within the next several and/or 12-18 months.

Then you can simply find the best stocks in that sector, and that should enable your portfolio to substantially outperform most peers and major averages. Additionally, you would want to rotate capital in and out of sectors more frequently in certain economic environments.

In addition to this, top performing companies with the highest level of growth and EPS potential typically outperform. We want companies that will either be monopolistic in nature/will dominate their industries, and/or will grow rapidly over the next few years.

Much more detailed information regarding specific stocks, options and other more advanced strategies are discussed in my Marketplace service.

Stock Examples

On the right hand side of the spread sheet, there are some possible stock holding examples for the high tolerant risk portfolio. However, most stock positions are quite stable and dominate companies in their sectors. Also, these can be catered personally to meet your needs.

In Closing

Once again, these are only examples and each person decides what stocks they want to own in their portfolio. I will say this though, the market is like a living, breathing organism, and money flows continuously from one sector into another. That is why it so key to rebalance after each quarter, or possibly more regularly, especially when the economy is in an irregular environment as it is now.

Assets like most bonds, cash, alternative fiat currencies are not going to be winning investments in future years. They are not interesting, or profitable, thus, their positions should be minimized in a modern portfolio (10-27.5% max), but not 40% in my view.

Further to reinforce my point, due to the Fed embarking on another easing path, coupled with easing from other central banks around the world. liquidity should increase dramatically and assets like GSMs should do extraordinarily well due to their ability to withstand and rise during times of inflation.

Stocks could have a nice melt-up over the next 6-12 months, and there are certainly some winning sectors and great stocks out there. Hedging strategies will help minimize losses or even create profits when stocks go lower eventually.

The bottom line is that this is a good environment for certain investments. In my view, GSM, stocks, Bitcoin and certain other digital assets could do quite well in future years. Stocks likely have a limited 'lifespan", due to a possible recession developing within the next 12-24 months, yet, for now their trend is higher.

Investments like most bonds and cash are not going to be profitable investments in most cases due to falling rates, and a possible rise in inflation. We, will adjust portfolios as necessary depending on upcoming market trends and fluctuations.

