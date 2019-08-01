Easterly Government Properties, Inc.'s (DEA) CEO William Trimble on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Lindsay Winterhalter

Darrell Crate

Thank you, Lindsay. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this second quarter conference call. Today, in addition to Lindsay, I'm also joined by Bill Trimble, the company's CEO; and Meghan Baivier, the company's CFO and COO.

Halfway through the year, we’re pleased with the direction of our results. Our new acquisition effort is generating bullseye properties and long dated leases and facilities that are early in their useful life. Our re-leasing efforts are being executed in partnership with the government by our seasoned team.

Our balance sheet is very well positioned with long dated obligations and plenty of available capacity under our revolver for future growth. Our strategy of enhancing portfolio values for development continues to grow. With the recent win of our third FDA laboratory in Atlanta. We have a ribbon cutting at the Alameda lab next month. We delivered the Lenexa lab at the end of 2020. And this new ward in Atlanta is targeted for delivery in 2021and 2022.

In our space deploying capitals into development is the most accretive use of our capital. It is a privilege to win these projects and our team is executing admirably. We continue to be well positioned over the medium term to acquire the few portfolios that match the quality of our existing portfolio. Today, our weighted average cost to capital enables us to grow accretively without needing to stretch our underwriting criteria and risk profile.

With 66 properties under our ownership, 2 in development and one in design, we’re pleased with the quality and diversification of our assets, all with leases backed by the full faith in credit of the United States Government. We’re pleased to be on track to deliver on expectations and look forward to furthering our strategic objectives to enhance the value for our shareholders.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Bill, to share more detail on the developments in the quarter.

William Trimble

Thanks Darrell and good morning. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter earnings call. What a quarter it has been, I’m excited to share the company’s achievements in the second quarter of 2019 starting with the acquisition of the 400,000 square feet U.S. Joint Staff Command facility located in Suffolk, Virginia.

This facility is comprised of two modern Class-A buildings that are 100% leased to the GSA and occupied by the Department of Defense’s U.S. Joint Staff Command Division. The JSC is the division responsible for unified strategic direction of U.S. combat forces. The government is heavily invested in this highly secure facility as was demonstrated in their recent lease renewal for 10 years with an additional 5-year option. This is just a wonderful facility, truly center of a bullseye acquisition and a meaningful addition to Easterly's growing portfolio.

This quarter also marked the acquisition of FBI in New Orleans, the company’s ninth FBI field office. Just like the other eight, this facility handles some of the most important missions of the FBI and served as headquarter for its regional operations. Specifically, FBI New Orleans oversees all of Louisiana, including six satellite offices in Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Freeport.

It is important to note that this site was specifically selected by the U.S. Government as the optimal location in which to conduct its mission. In fact, the government attempted to purchase this property from the prior owner but was unable to do so due to budgetary constraints. As previously mentioned, Easterly is the largest private owner of these facilities and the FBI field offices are the exact type of property we wish to own. They are highly specialized to the underlying tenants use which aids the tenants in fulfilling the most important of missions for the U.S. Government.

As demonstrated in this quarter, the Easterly pipeline remains strong. With no dedicated public competitors, a highly fragmented market drives further opportunity for growth. And while we have mentioned that we believe that our portfolio acquisition opportunities totaling approximately $2 billion, we still expect 2019 will be a year of incremental growth through the acquisition of one or two bullseye facilities at a time. This was also a rewarding quarter for Easterly on the development side of the house.

Several weeks ago we were pleased to share the news that Easterly has been selected by the GSA to redevelop a brand-new, build-to-suit, Class-A laboratory for the Food & Drug Administration in Atlanta, Georgia. This is a tremendous opportunity for us and we are honored once again to serve as the partner of choice to the U.S. Government. FDA, Atlanta will be our largest laboratory to-date with an anticipated size of approximately 162,000 square feet. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to house both laboratory and office space to the Atlanta district office as well as the Southeast Food and Feed Laboratory and the Southeast Tobacco Laboratory.

The Atlanta district office oversees the regulatory operations within the Atlanta region, while the Southeast Food and Feed laboratory provide laboratory testing and regulation for the region as well as research into new methodologies and regulatory areas within the FDA. The facility is expected to house four separate laboratories for nutritional analysis, chemistry, microbiology and tobacco. Once this project is delivered, the GSA will commence its non-cancelable 20-year lease for the beneficial use of the FDA.

With FDA Atlanta, Easterly is on track to deliver a build-to-suit project in 2018, 2019, 2020 and now potentially in 2021 or 2022. FDA Alameda is preparing for the government’s acceptance of space in August 2019, while FDA Lenexa is on track for the fourth quarter of 2020 delivery. These projects are among the best uses of capital for the company. As mentioned, the non-speculative nature of the Lease Award, the minimal building expenses incurred prior to Lease Award, the risk-free option we place on the land or building, and the design build contract with the GC to prevent cost overruns, all contribute to the company's ability to earn attractive yields while minimizing risks.

Further, at the end of the project, Easterly will earn a brand-new state-of-the-art building with an initial 20-year non-cancelable lease with the U.S. Government. To put these opportunities into context, if we were to attempt to purchase that same exact facility rather than development it ourselves we would be expected to pay a much tighter cap rate than the one we're building into. That spread between development versus acquisition is extremely compelling.

Turning to asset and management, the team continues to work with the GSA and the underlying tenant agencies to constantly improve upon the existing portfolio. Tenants find the projects are wonderful opportunities to keep our facilities up to latest standards. while also achieving a modest management fee. Further, these improvements only increase the overall NAV of the company's existing portfolio.

These improvement projects also add the clarity and visibility of a government agency’s tenancy in our facility. It is this clarity that help us better understand and appreciate our future lease income, which we then apply towards a quarterly dividend for our shareholders.

To conclude, this is a great quarter for Easterly. We continue to grow through bullseye acquisitions and non-speculative development opportunities. With over 98% of our 100% occupied portfolio generating cash flows back for the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. The stability of those cash flows we believe, distinguishes us from any other public REIT.

With that, I thank you for your time this morning and for your continued support and partnership. I’ll turn the call over to Megan to discuss the company's quarterly financial results.

Meghan Baivier

Thank you, Bill. As of June 30, we owned 66 operating properties comprising approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial real estate with three additional projects totaling 2,91,000 square feet under development or in design. The weighted average remaining lease term for our portfolio was 7.4 years. Remarkably the portfolio has exactly the same weighted average remaining lease term as it did in the first quarter of 2015 when the company IPO-ed. This time defying specifics has been achieved by continuing to acquire young, mission-critical facilities upscale year-over-year and through the renewal of our leases which speaks to the enduring visibility of our cash flows.

The average age of our portfolio has also defined the passage of time and remained young at 13 years. Portfolio occupancy remains at a 100% and finally 98% of our annualized lease income continued to be backed by the full faith and credit of the United States Government.

For the second quarter net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.08. FFO per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.30, FFOs adjusted per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.29 and our cash available for distribution was $19.8 million. Our portfolio has grown from 47 to 66 properties since just this time last year. And with this scale also comes a more diversified stream of cash flows supporting the company's dividend.

Turning to the balance sheet, at quarter end the company had total indebtedness of $896.5 million including $262 million outstanding on its unsecured revolving credit facility with $450 million of total capacity availability on our revolving line of credits stood at a healthy $188 million. As of June 30, Easterly’s net debt to total enterprise value was 38.1% and it’s adjusted net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA ratio was 6.3 times.

As you’ve heard me mention previously, meaningful progress on our development projects will bring higher levels of reported leverage as we near project completion. Adjusted leverage in part neutralizes this leverage drag and at 6.3 times demonstrates the strength of the balance sheet and available dry powder as we continue to pursue our target of $200 million of acquisitions this year.

As part of our goal to purchase properties through just-in-time funding, the company has been active on its ATM programs throughout the second quarter and subsequent to quarter end. During the second quarter, in addition to settling the remaining 300,000 forward shares outstanding from the June 2018 equity offering, the company issued just over 1.2 million shares of common stock through its ATM raising approximately $27.1 million in total gross proceeds to fund recently announced acquisitions.

Subsequent to quarter end, the company has issued just over 1.6 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $29.5 million. Subsequent to quarter end the company announced the execution of a private placement of $275 million principal amount of unregistered fixed-rate senior unsecured notes. The company expects the notes to close in funds on September 12, 2019. This marks the company's second entry into the unsecured debt private placement market which solidified existing partnerships and also initiated strong relationships with new lenders.

These fixed-rate interest-only notes will be issued in three tranches, $85 million and 10-year notes with an interest rate of 3.73%, $100 million in 12-year notes with an interest rate of 3.83% and $90 million in 15-year notes with an interest rate of 3.98%. The weighted average maturity of the notes is 12.4 years and the weighted average interest rate is an impressive 3.85%. This execution is clearly the market validating our portfolio, strategy, and balance sheet, which profile as investment grade.

Achieving such an attractive fixed-rate for that duration presents the company with superior opportunity to deploy capital accretively and support an evolving acquisition and development pipeline. Pro forma for the closing of announced, our balance sheet only looks stronger. The execution in this field takes our weighted average debt maturity from 5.7 years to 8.6 years, which well surpasses our weighted average remaining lease term of 7.4 years. But it also takes our weighted average interest rates up by only 10 basis points from 3.7% to 3.8%, quite frankly taking 2.9 years in duration for only 10 basis point is remarkable.

The superior credit quality of our primary tenant once again resonated in the unsecured debt private placement market and through this execution we enhanced the company's balance sheet by extending the duration of its liabilities in an attractive interest rate environment.

Turning to earnings guidance, for the 12 months ending December 31, 2019, the company is updating its guidance for FFO per share on a fully diluted basis to $1.18 to $1.20. This guidance is just forward-looking and reflects management's view of current and future market conditions is based on the company completing $200 million of acquisitions, separate and apart from the January 2019 closing of the final three properties in the 14 property portfolio and $75 million to $100 million of gross development related investment in the year.

Additionally as previously mentioned, expected growth in FFO per share due to accounting adjustments is masking growth and FFO with adjusted per share, a metric which we believe is more indicative of operating cash flow growth. The company's guidance for 2019 FFO per share on a fully diluted basis represents expected FFOs adjusted per share on a fully diluted basis growth of approximately 8% to 11%.

We have both an incredibly strong portfolio of assets in 2019, 8% to 11% expected growth in FFOs adjusted per share we believe is indicative of an exceptional year of value creation for investors.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from line of Manny Korchman from Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Manny Korchman

Hi, good morning everyone. I don’t know who this one is to, but I’ll just throw it out there. Is there - the most recent development projects was that a full-on RFP and just sort of what do you think made you win that if it was? And secondly, how many other large development projects like that are you working on right now and could become reality over the next 6 to 12 months?

William Trimble

Good morning Manny, it’s Bill. Yes absolutely, it was a full blown competition. There were a number of very, very strong national competitors involved in that project. As you know, this lab is extremely important to the FDA. There are 13 out there. We have been awarded the first three. We cannot guarantee that we’re going to win everyone, but I think we’ve proven that we’re a terrific partner with the Federal Government. So I think that we’re looking at a program that could be lasting at least a decade within the FDA going forward.

And I think our expertise certainly now made us after two weeks ago were about 99.5% finished there and I was with Mike Ibe, our Head of Development going through the building from stem to stern. And when you see what we've done and how we work with the FDA in partnership and the GSA and then doing this again in Lenexa, I think that for the FDA it is a really great solution for achieving their goals, because they – we've all been working together since the beginning on these projects. So this one in Atlanta has taken I think almost 20 months to come to a fruition, so we’ve put a lot of work into it.

Manny Korchman

Thanks and then in terms of dispositions, is there anything else that you’re thinking about right now?

William Trimble

I - we’re very pleased with our portfolio and what I’ve said in the past is when there’s an opportunity to call or harvest a property that might be older and put that money and redeploy it into, for instance a new development project, we’ll take advantage of that, but we have a very young portfolio and we’re very pleased with what we have.

Manny Korchman

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Jason Adoni [ph] with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I’m touching on the dispositions, you had previously discussed that you are interesting in maybe disposing some assets and then obviously I know you had the smart sale during the quarter, but I’m wondering how we should be thinking about that through the end of 2019 and then for 2020? And then also has that strategy changed at all and what impact did that have on guidance?

William Trimble

I’d say that, just what I've just said to Manny, I think that obviously as we - our buildings do get a year older in market every year and remarkably we’ve actually kept, as Megan mentioned we’ve kept the age of our portfolio fairly consistent for purchasing and building some incredible new properties. However, with the property that we sold in California, which by the way we just renewed with a brand new 10-year lease, we think it’s terrific, it’s Customs and Border Protection, important mission, but you’re looking at one of our oldest buildings, though, even though hard to believe in the 1990s I know it was just a great time to maximize value. So, I'd say that dispositions to us are taken when we think that there’s another or better opportunity for the money going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, thank you.

William Trimble

And none of that had any effect on the guidance.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, could you also touch on the current competitive landscape that you’re seeing in the market today?

William Trimble

I would say that the landscape is fairly consistent. We have no public market competitors. When we get to very large projects, we’ll see sovereign wealth funds, large insurance companies, even South Korean insurance companies involved. We have several private equity funds that we’ve enjoyed competing with over the years. We see them on a regular basis. There was a public market competitor that was in the market last year for a property in Baltimore [ph] that I think is probably no longer participating in that market. So it's been very consistent.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you, thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of John Peterson with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Peter on for John. Just on the acquisition front, how high would you be willing to take your leverage if you are seeing more deals that are sort of bullseye acquisitions in your sweet spot at attractive cap rates?

Meghan Baivier

Yes, I think we, yes, we have the range that guide us, development is going to be the best use of capital that will push leverage to the higher – higher into that range, but we feel confident in our ability to call our pipeline and continue to generate growth while keeping a strong balance sheet.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. And on lease maturities, do you have any update on sort of near term maturities and there is not a lot of huge ones, but things that are coming up sort of where you’re expecting rents to trend directionally?

Meghan Baivier

Sure, so as you look at the next, remainder of this year and the next two years and you look at sort of the cross-section of properties that are coming up for renewal, there is a vast majority of those that fall into the bullseye and so every day we’re working to get those replacement cost driven renewal bumps that we think about.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, that’s it from me, thank you.

There are no further questions in the queue. I would like to hand the call back over to Darrell Crate for closing remarks.

Darrell Crate

Thank you everyone for joining the Easterly Government Properties second quarter 2019 conference call. We appreciate your time and we look forward to getting back to you in November.

